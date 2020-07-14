The downside in the stock price is not large. With liquidity of $78 million and 55 million shares, the cash per share is equal to $1.42. The share price will most likely not go below the cash per share.



Many investors dumped BELLUS Health (BLU) because the company's Phase 2 trial did not offer good results. They appear to forget that BELLUS Health is planning to execute Phase 2b results. If the results are a bit better, the share price will most likely creep up. Besides, the company is targeting a market size of more than $2 billion. I would expect the company's share price to double if the FDA approves the treatment. Finally, many investors will most likely take a look at the company's research because AstraZeneca (AZN) owns shares.

Product Candidates And Results

BELLUS Health develops treatments for chronic cough, hypersensitization disorders, and chronic pruritus or chronic itch. The company's product candidate is BLU-5937. The product consists of an oral small molecule designed to be an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which most experts link to hypersensitivity.

In the last annual report, the company mentioned that it would release relevant information in 2020. In my view, a lot of money can be made if we completely understand the data to be released.

Source: 10-K

Chronic cough is defined as a cough lasting for more than eight weeks. The market size is large. More than 26 million people in the US suffer from this condition. Patients report tiredness, incontinence, and sleep disruption, which have a direct effect on their quality of life. That's not all. Given the COVID-19 issue, chronic cough may alarm people connected in some way to patients. In my opinion, patients need new therapy more than ever.

According to several analysts, the total market opportunity for BELLUS Health is likely to be equal to more than $2 billion. The most relevant is that no treatments are available. It means that the company, which gets FDA approval, may be able to profit from the whole market. The company's market capitalization is below $200 million.

Source: Propthink

Given the market opportunity and the lack of products in the market, the amount of companies researching in this particular area is not large. It is an additional beneficial feature for BELLUS Health.

Merck (MRK)

Nerre Therapeutics

Attenua

Respivant Sciences

Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF)

Chronic pruritus is defined as an irritating sensation that persists for more than six weeks. Besides, the company's product candidate is also targeting a treatment for atopic dermatitis, which can also diminish the quality of life of patients. The company provided a precise explanation of this condition in the annual report:

Atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema, is a non-contagious itchy skin disorder characterized by the presence of dry and scaly patches on the skin of the scalp, forehead, arms, torso and face, particularly the cheeks. The itch associated with atopic dermatitis can be so intense that repeated scratching can lead to skin lesions, bleeding and infection." Source: 10-k

The market size for atopic dermatitis and pruritus therapeutics is also massive. We are talking about a total market size of $16.38 billion. The market size for chronic pruritus may be lower than $16.38 billion. However, products being used for pruritus are also used for treating chronic pruritus. In my view, BELLUS Health targets the whole market.

Source: Grandviewresearch

There is only one setback; there are several products in the market. Consequently, if the company gets its product approved, it may not enjoy the whole market size. Having said that, the treatments available do not always offer the intended results:

Despite currently available treatments, an estimated 40-50% of atopic dermatitis patients report having inadequate relief of their pruritus and are in need of new, efficacious pruritus therapies. Source: 10-k

Recent Results Of The Company's Phase 2, And Phase 2b Trial

In July 2020 because of the detrimental results of the Phase 2 trial of BLU-5937, the share price of BELLUS Health collapsed from $12 to $2-$4. With 62 patients, the company did not obtain statistical significance for the test of primary endpoint. The number of coughs per hour counted was too high.

Source: Press Release

The market did not appreciate the results, and many investors dumped a crazy amount of shares. I believe that we have found an opportunity because the total amount of patients tested was not that large. In fact, the company expects to execute Phase 2b trial with more patients. The results will be released in Q4 2020. In my opinion, if the new data is successful and the company heads to Phase 3 trial, the share price will most likely creep up:

We believe that the Phase 2 data support is moving BLU-5937 forward into an adaptive Phase 2b trial enriched for higher cough count patients. We expect to begin this trial in the fourth quarter of 2020. Source: Roberto Bellini, President and Chief Executive Officer of BELLUS Health

Investors need to remember that the company obtained beneficial results in 2018 with 90 volunteers. I don't really see why a trial with less patients was taken that seriously by the market:

In November 2018, we reported positive results from our Phase 1 clinical trial in 90 healthy volunteers, in which we observed that BLU-5937 had a favorable tolerability and safety profile at all doses tested. At doses of 50 mg to 100 mg, there was only one subject out of 24 (<5%) who reported taste alteration, which was transient, sporadic and only occurred on the first day of dosing. None of the 24 subjects (0%) reported any taste loss. We believe that doses of 50 mg to 100 mg administered twice-daily would result in the desired level of therapeutic activity. Source: 10-K

The preclinical studies also showed statistical significance at 3mg/kg and 30 mg/kg with BLU-5937. In the light of these results, I don't believe that the company will stop the trials:

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-K

Investors Forgot About The Chronic Pruritus Product Candidate

The company conducted several preclinical studies showing that P2X3 receptors are in some way related to pruritus. They obtained statistically significant results.

Preclinical studies conducted by us provided evidence that the ATP-induced hypersensitization mediated by P2X3 receptors in cutaneous C-fibers plays a key role in pruritus. In multiple animal models of pruritus, we observed that treatment with BLU-5937 resulted in significant anti-pruritic effect. These studies formed the basis for our clinical development plan in chronic pruritus. Source: 10-K

Source: 10-K

BLU-5937 was used in a murine model of atopic dermatitis, where the company obtained statistically significant and dose-dependent reductions in scratching as compared to placebo.

Source: 10-K

In my opinion, the market is not taking into account the company's treatment of chronic pruritus. If the Phase 1 and Phase 2 go as seen in the preclinical phase, I would expect the company's share price to go up again. It is very difficult to tell how much the share price may go up. However, the company lost 75% of its market capitalization because of one product candidate. I don't think that most traders will be able to justify such destruction of value. Thus, I would expect some upside potential in the near future.

Balance Sheet

BLU reports what most healthcare investors look for cash and R&D assets. As of March 31, 2020, the company had 60 million in short-term investments, and $17 million in cash. Besides, it reported in-process research and development worth $50 million and $131 million in total assets.

Source: Quarterly Report

With respect to the company's total amount of liabilities, BELLUS Health reports total liabilities worth $5.2 million. In March 2020, the asset/liability ratio was equal to 25x, which means that the company's financial position looks quite solid. As a result, in my view, investors will most likely not be afraid of the company's contractual obligations.

Source: Quarterly Report

Cash Burn Rate

I believe that BELLUS Health may need additional cash soon. In the three months period ended March 31, 2020, the company reported CFO of -$10.2 million. In the same period in 2019, the company had a CFO of $2.4 million. I looked at the previous CFO. The company has reported a large decline. In my view, as the company increased the amount of patients tested, cash decreased:

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: YCharts

Including the company's short-term investments, BELLUS Health has a total amount of liquidity of $78 million. If the company continues to burn close to $21 million per year, I would say that the company may need to raise cash in less than three years. As a result, the market would expect equity dilution, which usually takes the share price down.

Source: Quarterly Report

R&D Assets: AstraZeneca Owns Shares

In the balance sheet, the listed in-process R&D assets are worth $50 million. Most investors will most likely be interested in these assets. Careful research shows that the company acquired rights from AstraZeneca, which gave this large corporation a significant amount of shares. Many investors will appreciate that some R&D was done by a large organization. It is, in my opinion, very positive that AstraZeneca owns a stake in the company. It means that they trust BELLUS Health. In my view, if a large organization trusts BELLUS Health, many retail and institutional investors will consider about investing in the company.

In consideration of the foregoing, the Company issued to adMare and AstraZeneca AB an aggregate of 4,770,000 BELLUS Health common shares from treasury, having an aggregate fair value of $47,749 at the date of the closing of the transaction, calculated using the average of the BELLUS Health's March 25, 2020 opening and closing share price, plus a cash consideration paid to adMare of $352 (CAD 500). AstraZeneca assigned the BLU-5937 Assets to adMare in 2012. Source: Quarterly Report

Valuation And Risks

BELLUS Health is targeting a market of $2 billion. Since there are not many competitors, the company could obtain a significant portion of the market. In March 2020, the basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding was 55 million. If the company can control 10% of the market, I would expect annual sales of $200 million. If we use an EV/Sales ratio of 2x-3x sales, the company's total valuation would be close to $400-$600 million. Let's use an assumed share count of 55 million, which makes an estimated share price of $7.2-$10.9. The current share price is below $3.5, so I believe that there is substantial upside in the company's valuation.

The first clear risk comes from the fact that the company has not obtained FDA approval. Don't get me wrong, but there are high chances that the company does not get to a Phase 3 trial. As a result, holding BELLUS Health is a speculative play. Yes, if the company gets the approval, the share price spike could be impressive. As usual, the higher the risks, the higher the potential stock returns.

The next risk comes from potential equity dilution. As said, BELLUS Health will need additional financing to continue its operations. If the company raises additional capital, the stock dilution could exist, which may push the company share price down. In my view, investors believing in the company's research will not care about dilution. Most venture capital investors understand that the company needs financing in the beginning. With that, I need to point out this risk because the company is not a good investor for very conservative individuals:

Based on management's estimate and current level of operations, we believe that our current liquidity position is sufficient to finance our operations into the foreseeable future. We will need to raise additional capital to fund our operations and to develop BLU-5937. Our future capital requirements will be substantial and may increase beyond current expectations depending on many factors, such as the duration, scope, rate of progress, results and costs of any preclinical studies and clinical trials for our current or any future product candidates; unexpected delays or developments in seeking regulatory approvals and the outcome thereof; the time and cost in preparing, filing, prosecuting, maintaining, and enforcing patent claims; other unexpected developments encountered in implementing our business development and commercialization strategies; the outcome of any litigation; and arrangements with collaborators. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

BELLUS Health is targeting a large market size. Many investors did not appreciate the last results and dumped shares. As a result, there seems to exist a fantastic opportunity for speculative players. If, finally, the FDA approves the company's product candidate, the share price could be more than double. If that does not happen, the downside in the stock price is not large. With liquidity of $78 million and 55 million shares, the cash per share is equal to $1.42. If the FDA does not approve the drug candidate, I don't believe that the share price will go below the cash per share. To sum up, the company appears to offer significant upside and a limited amount of downside.

