And that the company does, although it is not entirely immune from the consequences of the pandemic.

While it's difficult to adjudicate who is right here, we think as long as the company delivers good results, it doesn't matter all that much, other cases show.

J2 Global (JCOM) has been a reliable growth company operating mostly through acquisitions and producing significant amounts of cash flow. But now there is controversy, the result of claims by shorters of self-dealing and lack of goodwill impairment which management vehemently denies.

While we do not brush off these accusations all that lightly and are not able to provide any verdict, we think similar cases show that they ultimately matter less than the company's performance, which is remaining good despite some pandemic headwind. As a result, the shares have become attractive.

At first sight there isn't really a lot going wrong with J2 Global:

Data by YCharts

Yes, the company guides some revenue declines for Q2 and withdrew guidance for the year as a whole, but this is hardly a surprise, given the circumstances, and it's fairly low key, their business seems to be in good shape and the company is still producing significant amounts of cash. Yet the shares have, well, crashed:

It isn't a surprise that they're down from their pre-pandemic heights, but given the fairly mild effect of the pandemic on their business, the extent of the fall, especially in light of what happened in the rest of the market, is surprising.

The answer is of course the short report from Hindenburg, which accuses J2 Global of a history of self-dealing.

This obviously isn't something we can settle here, we do have a few pointers though, starting with the shorting business in general. We have nothing against shorting stocks, but we have to point out that reports like this one from Hindenburg have a mixed track record at best, for a number of reasons:

These reports obviously require a significant amount of effort and those who expended that effort are likely to see a return on it.

It's not just researching and writing the report itself but the actual selecting process might even require a multiple of effort, unless one runs into dubious stuff by chance.

The temptation to exploit that most ubiquitous of market failures, information asymmetries, is pretty large here.

Invariably, these reports come out in the middle of a trading day and investors have little time to assess the veracity of the claims, so the first reaction often is sell first, assess later.

Even those with detailed knowledge of the company and an ability to make at least a preliminary judgement aren't really advantaged by this, they still have to sell as there are plenty of investors who can't assess the report and will sell. The stock price is almost guaranteed to take a hit.

So the report doesn't have to be factual, it only has to appear to be so, only obviously flimsy reports will be discarded by the markets. Short sellers can do a hit and run, by the time most investors have been reassured they will have covered their short position.

A market based solution for information asymmetries relies on reputation and the importance of repeat business (the more important the latter, the more valuable the first, obviously).

That is, if a Tier-1 sell-side house like Goldman Sachs comes out in defense of the company, that is usually good enough for many investors. But this works both ways.

There are well known short sellers like Carson Block, who had a few hits early in his career, and might have been tempted to exploit that reputation as subsequently the strike record came down quite a bit.

We have seen recent reports from shorters about Intelligent Systems (INS) by Aurelius (curiously enough, the website has disappeared) or a short report by Citron Research on Ubiquiti (UI).

While share prices in both cases predictably went south, in the case of Intelligent Systems quite heavily, both companies continued to produce stellar results and stock prices have gone up. Ubiquiti's shares are now over 3x the level they were at when Citron came out with their report.

That doesn't necessarily tell you there is nothing wrong with these companies, but it at least shows that not all of these short reports do long-term damage as long as the company keeps delivering good results.

Finances

Producing good results is what investors expect J2 Global to keep on doing, and why not, it's what they've been doing for a long time. There is a caveat here, as two of the central claims of the Hindenburg report are:

Self-dealing in acquisitions.

No goodwill impairments when acquisitions perform badly

Management disputes both claims, with respect to the latter it argues (from the above linked management response):

J2 assesses the fair value of goodwill at one level below the segment level which is the business-unit level. We compare the fair value of the entire business unit to its carrying amount. That valuation is a function of the adjusted EBITDA of the business as well as its revenues. As a result, when we eliminate unprofitable revenues from acquired companies, revenues will decline while adjusted EBITDA increases. We frequently refer to this as our "shrink to grow" strategy. Therefore, in these instances, the value of the business can be greater than its value at the time of its acquisition.

It's only part of their answer (losses on some of its acquisitions are taken as losses on investments, not impairment of goodwill, for instance) and we'll leave that to accountants to adjudicate, but what we do know is this:

Data by YCharts

It's a little more difficult to tamper with cash and the company is doing fine here. While Hindenburg worried that management suspended its dividend in 2019 because of a lack of cash, the company keeps on generating lots of it, enough to embark on a share buyback program and 1M shares were bought back in Q1 (albeit 250K of these, while executed in Q1 were paid for in Q2).

Q1 results were still pretty good. From the earnings deck:

But there is some growth reduction expected in Q2 as a result of the pandemic, guidance for the year is withdrawn and Q2 revenue will be slightly lower, sequentially, despite having roughly 6% points growth added in the quarter as a result of two acquisitions.

Their $510M ad business, which might be expected to take a considerable hit, is holding up quite well, as it happens, for a variety of reasons:

The company has little exposure to sectors that are hardest hit (travel, retail, etc.).

Roughly 40% of their ad dollars come from pharma, where there have been winners and losers but overall growth.

Half of their ad revenue is performance based (the other half impression based).

Their subscription based business (roughly $850M a year) has also been holding up quite well with few cancellations nor much of a notable slowdown in their subscriber ads.

There are some businesses that are doing well, their Humble Publishing (games), their medical websites, but also their cloud fax business, their eVoice Meet product (encrypted videoconferencing) are obvious examples.

CEO Vivek Shah also bought shares for $1M in the open market in March.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation multiples have reached their lowest point in five years (and probably longer), we think the shares have become outright cheap. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $6.96 this year, rising to $7.57 next year, giving the company an earnings multiple of 7, which is pretty ridiculous.

Even going back to a 20x earnings multiple which is still well below the average of the last five years will see the shares at $140+, well over double where the shares are trading now.

Conclusion

While we, like many other investors, are not in a position to adjudicate the claims and counterclaims of the shorters and management, we do think several things should be kept in mind:

Short reports have a spotty history as there is significant temptation to exploit information asymmetries and generate a return on effort.

The Hindenburg report on J2 Global's accusation do not seem to question much of the company's performance, apart from the supposed lack of goodwill impairment (a non-cash, GAAP item).

Despite some pandemic headwinds, company performance remains very good and other cases of short-attacks show this is what ultimately matters.

The shares are downright cheap.

Marketplace

We are starting Shareholdersunite Portfolio, our marketplace, on the lookout for small companies whose stocks have multi-bag potential, as well as trading ideas and macro content. See here for details.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JCOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.