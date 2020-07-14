Corteva has rapidly improved its gross and operating margins through clear cost reduction targets in the first quarter, and this improvement looks set to continue. The company has also outpaced the competition.

While revenues are bound to be impacted by external headwinds which are beyond the control of companies, internal cost control and rigorous planning can engender efficiencies which can help to absorb market fluctuations until calmer waters are reached.

Investors will recall that in 2017, shortly that after the $130 billion merger creating the world's largest seeds and pesticides conglomerate, DowDuPont announced that it would be split into three independent public listed companies, and this under pressure from activist funds.

Figure 1: M&A and subsequent split of DowDuPont

Now, as for the three spin-offs, Corteva (CTVA) specializes in agro-chemicals, while for DuPont de Nemours (DD), it is specialty products and technology-based materials.

As for Dow (DOW), I have already covered the US company to some extent in my investment thesis on BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) three weeks ago.

For this one, I will compare CTVA and DD in view of the effects of the coronavirus which is impacting both demand and supply in ways which would have been completely unimaginable six months back. I also consider the effects of the trade war with China and touch on competitive positioning.

This said, some investors may argue that I am comparing two companies operating in different industries, but my point here is that there are strong commonalities in terms of the headwinds industrials with global supply chains currently face.

Comparing CTVA and DD in some key areas

Now, both companies have products which form part of the essential needs category, with CTVA having seen strong demand for its seeds and crop protection products in the US and Europe in Q1-2020.

Figure 2: Comparing CTVA and DD in some key areas

The same has been the case for DD with demand for protective equipment used by medical employees surging, but this surge has not impacted sales meaningfully.

Figure 3: Farm income and cash

Corteva is benefiting from the increase in activity levels in terms of corn plantings, and this is translating into higher net sales both in the seed and crop protection segments, which are up by 25% and 5% respectively.

Figure 4: Net sales by segment

I now analyze how the high product demand and some of the operational efficiency measures mentioned by CTVA's executives during the earnings call have translated into actual figures.

Operational and financial analysis - CTVA

In 2019, the agro-chemical industry was under stress due to the persistent low prices of agricultural raw materials and the effects of the ongoing trade war between the US and China. Hence, CTVA suffered accordingly with negative EPS figures before finally achieving breakthrough in Q1-2020.

Figure 5: CTVA's income statement with revenues and income in millions of USD and EPS in dollars

However, there are uncertainties with regard to the corn acreage for the year 2021, which may impact the company's second-half results as deliveries of seeds to farmers are made in Q4-2020. This means that the current market rebound should not necessarily persist.

Moreover, the company has suspended guidance for the full year, and it is a mixed picture in terms of pricing. For corn, the management is expecting an increase in price, whereas it should be a decrease for soybeans.

There are also other headwinds on cost of goods of the order of $150 million, which should reduce gross margins. However, according to guidelines provided, the impact should be subdued at operating margins level through productivity improvement measures of $230 million and expenditure reductions of $100 million.

Figure 6: CTVA's cost reductions for FY 2020 slide obtained from presentation made at Goldman Sachs Virtual Industrials & Materials Conference

Also, there should be some currency headwinds stemming mainly from the Brazilian real, which has gone beyond the hedging range set up at the beginning of the year by about 30%, with mitigation measures likely to be on the high side. The company expects approximate $150 million of earnings headwinds from currency, of which $50 million has already been borne in the first quarter.

Now, with cost containment measures, CTVA should have some leeway going forward taking into consideration that the $150 million COG is for the full year.

In addition, in April this year, rating agency Fitch assigned an "A" to CTVA (investment grade). Also, the outlook is stable. According to Fitch, the company's debt-to-EBITDA is expected be below 2.0x on average. Its debt-to-equity currently stands at 10.84. Therefore, the company has a healthy balance sheet.

In contrast, the rating for Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), CTVA’s main competitor, is "BBB+" as assigned by Fitch in June. The outlook is negative.

Also, CTVA has outpaced its main competitor not only in North America but also in Latin America and Asia, and the reasons are quicker distribution in response to demand and better product quality.

Finally, the top guys in the US agro-chemical play are cost-conscious, selective about expenses for growth, and have been able to increase both gross and operating margins compared to Q1-2019.

I now check whether the same is the case with the specialty products company.

Operational and financial analysis - DD

For DD, the income position is different and reflects the challenges the company is facing in terms of demand. Moreover, management's statements about expense reduction measures (optimize cost structure) are taking more time to translate into operational margins improvement. Also, Q1-2020 has actually seen an increase of operational expenses when expressed as a percentage of revenue.

Figure 7: DD's income statement with revenues and income in millions of USD and EPS in dollars

Now, I go into the specifics of some expense reduction measures.

First, it is planned to reduce capex from $1.5 billion last year down to $1 billion this year, but management cannot go further down due to some high-growth projects. Also, about $530 million in cost savings is envisaged, including $330 million of structural change expenses pertaining to the DowDuPont merger (Figure 1).

Figure 8: DD's cost reductions

In addition, DD has temporarily suspended the stock repurchases which were of the order of $230 million in Q1-2020 and slowed down its enterprise resource planning system ("ERP") implementation.

Now, an ERP system provides an integrated approach to business planning and operations whereby the company can manage logistics, operations and inventory in centralized manner. This is important in terms of competitive positioning. As a chemical conglomerate, DD competes with companies such as BASF, LyondellBasell (LYB) and even the chemical division of 3M (MMM). Both 3M and BASF rely on the company's ERP, as I explained in my theses on the two companies.

As for some color for the second quarter, there was an overall 7% growth in China sales, with Electronics/Imaging and Nutrition/Biosciences both witnessing double-digit growth.

Figure 9: DD's segment results for Q1-2020 compared with Q1-2019

Furthermore, in other markets, the company is seeing robust demand for water filtration, food & beverage and probiotics. Also, some of the DD's manufactured materials are used in next-generation smartphones as well as semiconductors, with the latter benefiting from higher demand as from the first quarter.

Figure 10: Net trade revenue by geographic region

However, strength in some segments should not be sufficient to offset the sluggishness being experienced in others.

As per Ed Green, CEO:

As we have highlighted, these areas of strength are expected to be more than offset by the well-known softness in automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and other industrial markets."

I now assess the company’s finances.

It had cash of $1.8 billion as at the end of March. Short-term debt was $4.2 billion and long-term debt was 13.6 billion, with debt-to-equity standing at 45.19. DD has a five-year revolving credit facility of $3 billion contracted in November 2018, plus another $1 billion revolver it availed as from April 2020.

In June 2020, Fitch Ratings affirmed issuer ratings of "BBB+/F2" for DD. The outlook is stable. According to Fitch, total debt-to-EBITDA will peak in 2020 at around 3.3x, but will subsequently stabilize at 2.5x.

Finally, there is one water contamination liability called PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances) filed by the state of Michigan which may have become less of a problem for DD because of the issue proceeding to arbitration. The reason for this is that the arbitration process is viewed positively by executives, as "its a quicker process than going through the court system".

Therefore, for DD, cost-cutting measures have been announced, but these are not yet visible in the first quarter's operating margin which is less than 10%. This should impact valuations accordingly.

Valuations

I have included the gross and operating profits as an indicator of the valuations in addition to the more commonly used metrics.

First, for CTVA, the fact that the company has been able to boost gross margins means more efficient sourcing strategy as well as supply chain flexibility.

Second, it has been able to reduce operating costs much more rapidly and looks to continue on that path.

Third, CTVA has been spending an average of 9% of revenues on R&D, compared to DD's 4.5% in the last four quarters.

I consider these to be synonymous of inner strength.

Figure 11: Comparing key metrics for CTVA and DD

However, there could be challenges with commodity prices. Also, farmers who are not in favor of M&A activities fearing a lack of competition. With US elections approaching, there could be some volatility in the stock price with farmers supporting certain candidates who plead for a moratorium on mergers in the agro-chemicals sector.

Moreover, CTVA has been downgraded to Sell with a $24 price target in June by analysts on the basis of the worsening agricultural industry outlook for 2021.

However, due to better cost efficiencies, inner strength, EV/EBITDA being on the lower side and lower debt levels, I have a higher target price of $27-28 for this agro-chemical play. Had it not been for the currency headwind factor, this target price would have been higher.

In addition, CTVA pays a 2% dividend with a payout ratio of 37%. The company repurchased stocks valued at approximately $50 million in Q1-2020.

Figure 12: Price percentage change of CTVA and DD

As for DD, it currently sells at $50 per share with a dividend yield of 2.3%. The payout ratio is 41.50%.

The stock has recently been upgraded by analysts with a $66 price target because of the cost-cutting measures being viewed as improving fundamentals. However, I have some reserves on this target because of cost reductions taking more time to materialize and expenses actually increasing in relative terms in the first quarter.

Key takeaways

Multinationals with global supply and distribution chains face a distorted economic reality with the trade war, coronavirus virus-related confinement measures and currency headwinds. Also, manufacturing plants are facing operational challenges, which, in turn, are resulting in higher fixed costs when factories do not operate at full capacity.

Therefore, in these circumstances, it is better to trust executives who demonstrate ability for timely cost control and implement flexible operations.

In this respect, CTVA has been able to source chemicals from multiple locations across the world, and thus, has lowered its dependence on China. This shows good diversification strategy. In addition, the company has ensured resiliency and reliability in its supply chain.

Also, I like the fact that CTVA has maintained investment in its ERP system, as this will enable the company to further optimize its supply chain to help keep track of the moving parts involved in manufacturing and distribution.

As for DD, those Fitch ratings mean that it is an investment grade company. Also, analysts are upbeat about the stock because of greater exposure to the auto, construction and industrial sectors of the economy.

However, given the acute market fluctuations, together with the statement by management that areas of strength may be offset by weaknesses, I find it preferable to wait for an improvement of operating margins before making an investment.

