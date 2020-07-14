The recent sale of DaVita stock by Berkshire Hathaway is not indicative of either Warren Buffett or Ted Weschler souring on the stock.

Despite recent disclosures, DaVita (DVA) remains an excellent choice for value investors seeking a cheap stock with excellent growth prospects. This may seem an unwarranted claim at first glance, given that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), a firm whose chairman is synonymous with value investing, recently sold some DaVita stock. On closer examination, however, this sale does not warrant a bearish disposition toward DaVita.

The sale of 470,000 shares of DaVita stock during Q1 2020, bringing Berkshire's overall stake down to 38,095,570, was a modest trimming - and far from being the only one. In the same quarter, Berkshire sold shares of nineteen stocks in its portfolio.

Berkshire Holding Shares Sold In Q1 2020 Shares Remaining In Portfolio DaVita 470,000 38,095,570 Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 4,000 533,300 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) 194,000 24,070,000 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) 5,425 643,022 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 976,507 Sold Out General Motors Company (GM) 319,000 74,681,000 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 10,084,571 1,920,180 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 1,800,499 57,714,433 Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) 481,000 19,310,000 Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) 84,062 2,630,792 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) 240,000 42,868,070 Phillips 66 (PSX) 227,436 Sold Out Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) 3,857,000 132,418,729 Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) 70,000 14,949,031 Synchrony Financial (SYF) 675,000 20,128,000 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) 460,000 42,789,295 Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) 312,379 Sold Out United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) 218,966 Sold Out Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) 137,132 12,815,613

Figures collated from 13F-HR SEC filing by Berkshire Hathaway dated 05/15/2020.

Why the trimming? Simply put, the sheer uncertainty that COVID-19 has introduced to the economic landscape. While Berkshire has substantial cash reserves of $137.26 billion - which was $128 billion in the previous quarter - the need to maintain a high cash pile and preserve liquidity seems prudent in the present climate. Hence the moves that Buffett and his lieutenants have made in the most recent quarter. It is in keeping with what Buffett stated in Berkshire's 2019 annual report:

...Berkshire's financial affairs will unfailingly be managed in a manner allowing the company to withstand external shocks of an extreme nature.

It is safe to say at this stage that COVID-19 qualifies as an external shock of an extreme nature, to put it mildly. And that is what makes DaVita's performance all the more remarkable over the course of this crisis, having delivered a 30.96% return on equity over the past twelve months.

At close of market on 07/10/2020, DaVita traded at $81.19 per share - 52.27% above its 52-week low of $52.29. Chart generated by FinViz.

DaVita's 52-week low of $52.29 was hit in the fall of 2019, well before COVID-19 made its impact on the economy. Yet, DaVita has not experienced the sort of dip that the market in general suffered in March 2020 due to the pandemic. In fact, DaVita stated in advance of its Q1 2020 results that said results were not adversely affected by COVID-19.

Chart generated by FinViz.

DaVita's atypical performance can be largely attributed to its sale of its subsidiary DaVita Medical Group to UnitedHealth Group (UNH) for $4.3 billion, which enabled it to pay down debt and repurchase shares. This divestment also permitted DaVita to focus on its core business - providing kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is a market leader in this field, second only to German firm Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) and far ahead of any other competitor.

Dialysis Provider Number of U.S. patients in 2019 Fresenius Medical Care 208,007 DaVita, Inc. 204,000 U.S. Renal Care 25,327 American Renal Associates 17,018 Dialysis Clinic, Inc. 14,969 Satellite Healthcare 8,209 Atlantic Dialysis Management 2,309 Northwest Kidney Centers 1,822 Rogosin Institute 1,675 Centers for Dialysis Care 1,526

Figures collated from Statista.

This scale accounts for DaVita's profitability, which is evident from its 15.88% operating margin and its reported free cash flow of $205.88 million. The revenue of $2.84 billion and net income of $229.61 million for Q1 2020 continue a trend of steady profitability as shown from the figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 13.78 billion 269.73 million 2016 10.71 billion 1.03 billion 2017 10.88 billion 901.28 million 2018 11.4 billion 624.32 million 2019 11.39 billion 706.83 million

Figures collated from annual reports available from DaVita's investor relations page.

This profitability should quell any misgivings a prospective investor would have regarding DaVita's balance sheet. DaVita's long-term debt of $11.18 billion sits uncomfortably against a net worth of $3.37 billion, though its short-term finances are in better shape with total current liabilities of $2.22 billion being offset by total current assets of $4.02 billion, cash-on-hand worth $1.49 billion, short-term investments worth $10 million and total accounts receivable of $2.37 billion. DaVita's growth prospects, however, should make this manageable over the long haul.

That growth is tied to the growth of the U.S. dialysis market overall, which is projected to register more than 4% CAGR over the 2019-2025 period. A dominant player like DaVita can only benefit from this growth, hence why its own earnings-per-share growth is projected at 10.05% over the next five years. That DaVita is a growth investment is clear, then - but is it a value investment?

At close of market on 07/10/2020, DaVita traded at a share price of $81.19 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 based on earnings-per-share of $5.82, and a forward P/E of 12.41 based on projected earnings-per-share of $6.54. Both metrics are lower than the stock's five-year average P/E of 22.67, lower than the ambulatory health care services sub-sector average of 61.12, and lower than the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.60. Indeed, by almost every metric, DaVita trades at a discount to both its sub-sector and to the broader index.

Metric DaVita Sub-Sector Index P/E 13.94 61.12 22.60 P/CF 3.52 14.07 13.83 P/B 4.99 3.71 3.20 P/S 0.85 1.21 2.18

Figures collated from FinViz, Morningstar, and TheStreet.

It would seem that DaVita is currently trading at a discount to fair value, prompting the question of what fair value for DaVita is. To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.93 (13.94 / 15 = 0.93) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $87.30 (81.19 / 0.93 = 87.30). Then I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.62 (13.94 / 22.67 = 0.62) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $130.95 (81.19 / 0.62 = 130.95).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.83 (12.41 / 15 = 0.83) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $97.82 (81.19 / 0.83 = 97.82). Then I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.55 (12.41 / 22.67 = 0.55) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $147.62 (81.19 / 0.55 = 147.62). Finally, I will average out these estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $115.92 (87.30 + 130.95 + 97.82 + 147.62 / 4 = 115.92). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 30% at this time.

In summary, Berkshire's recent sale of some of its DaVita stock is not indicative of any bearishness towards DaVita alone, and the performance of DaVita does not warrant such bearishness. This is a market-leading business with excellent growth prospects that currently trades at a 30% discount to fair value at this time.

