The shares have bounced back nicely since their March lows, and the company is rapidly closing in on breakeven territory on a cash flow basis.

Today, we look at a name that fell back into 'Busted IPO' territory at the end of COVID-19 meltdown. The shares have popped back sharply since then, like so many equities over the past several months. Should investors be chasing this name after its huge recent rally? We take a look at that question below.

Company Overview

Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) is a Temple city, California-based genetic testing company that IPO'd in 2016. The company provides comprehensive genetic testing that offers physicians clinically actionable insights. The company's proprietary technology platform gives them the ability to offer a wide range of tests. Additionally, the company works to expand their proprietary genetic reference library. Fulgent is carving out a space in the marketplace by providing a wide range of tests, clinically actionable insights that improve outcomes, more genes for testing than their competitors, a level of customization on the tests, accessible pricing, a high level of accuracy, and competitive turnaround time. Fulgent Genetics has a market capitalization of roughly $425 million and trades for around $20.50 a share.

Pipeline

Transforming genetic data into actionable clinical insight and, by extension, improving outcomes for patients is what Fulgent does. The company's testing capacities are wide ranging: genes & panels, known mutations, genomic testing, hereditary cancer, tumor profiling, newborn genetics, carrier screening, and sequencing services. Growth of the company's core rare disease, oncology and reproductive health businesses has been facing headwinds due to the pandemic, but billable testing was up 75% year over year. Also, despite the challenging environment, the customer base continues to diversify, the company is continuing to make investments, and lab capacity is actually up since the crisis.

The big development as of late is the launch of COVID-19 testing. The company has launched two tests for COVID-19. One is based on RT-PCR technology, which is the most common approach for COVID-19 tests, and one is based on Next Generation Sequencing technology. Specifically, on March 17th, the company launched their NGS test for COVID-19. The test is more comprehensive than the Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction tests. It sequences the entire viral genome, which creates hundreds of targets versus just a few for RT-PCR tests. The robustness of the test is paired with the robustness of testing capacity. The company can process thousands of samples per day. Next, on May 16th, Everlywell announced that the FDA has okayed, via an emergency use authorization, the first, at-home sample collection kit, which can be used with a variety of authorized COVID-19 lab tests. The product was launched a month later.

The tests allow individuals screened by their healthcare provider to self-collect a nasal swab sample. The tests are then returned through Everlywell's physician network and an online portal. As a result of Everlywell's EUA, emergency use authorization was also issued to Fulgent Genetics since their labs will be testing the samples. The ability to launch multiple screening tests for COVID-19 in such a short amount of time is illustrative of the power and flexibility of the company's platform. Also, Fulgent is working on an at-home test kit for COVID-19 through their consumer initiative genetic testing platform, Picture Genetic. The company is still in the early innings with their go-to-market strategy for the at-home COVID-19 test Picture by Fulgent, but they have submitted an emergency used authorization to the FDA. Furthermore, the company has stated that they intend on allocating a significant amount of resources to raising awareness with consumers.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

As of March 31st, 2020, Fulgent Genetics had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $70.6 million. Research and development expenses for the first quarter were $1.9 million, compared to $1.4 million in Q1 of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $2 million in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses came in at $1.5 million for the quarter, compared to $1.2 million in the same period of the prior year. Revenues are up 44% year over year. The company reported $7.7 million in revenue, compared to $5.3 million in 2019. Overall, the company reported a net loss of $1.9 million for Q1 of 2020, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million for Q1 of 2019.

Management, on the latest conference call, had this to say about their financial position:

"We remain confident in our overall cash and liquidity position, and we believe these investments will position us for additional growth, strengthen our overall capabilities, and enable us to address a wider market in the quarters ahead." Given Fulgent's rapid revenue growth and the fact the company is already nearing breakeven status, that confidence seems warranted.

The company gets fairly sparse coverage from the Street. The consensus price target on Wall Street is just over $17.00 a share. The latest recommendation comes from Piper Sandler which raised its price target three bucks a share to $21 and maintained its Buy rating on FLGT on June 17th. On May 29th, BTIG initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $20 price target. The analyst at BTIG commented that he saw the strong momentum being built over the next few years as the company's product offerings increase,

"With the company's focus on operational efficiency, we believe FLGT has the cost structure to reach sustainable profitability relatively sooner than its peer group of molecular genetic testing service companies."

On May 5th, CSFB lowered their price target form $12 a share to $11 a share and placed a neutral rating on the stock. Also, On May 5TH, Credit Suisse lowered their price target from $12 a share to $11 a share and place a neutral rating on the stock.

Verdict

The problem with the shares is they are up some 200% over the past year and looking overbought on a price to sales valuation. The stock has already exceeded most analyst price targets as well. Unless we get a substantial pullback in the shares of Fulgent, we are passing on any investment recommendation despite management continuing to execute well.

