On June 30, in an article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote that NYMEX crude oil filled its gap from March on the weekly chart, but yet to erase the void on the daily August futures contract at $42.17 per barrel. As of the end of the second quarter, the August contract had only made it to $41.63.

On July 15, the price of the energy commodity had not yet traded to a new high, but it was still just over the $40 level, which has become a pivot point for the nearby NYMEX contract. On Wednesday, July 15, OPEC, Russia, and other world producers will meet to decide on the fate of the almost 10 million barrel per day production cut set to expire at the end of July. The committee will discuss compliance by producing countries and how to proceed with the production quotas.

The price of crude oil has come a long way from April when the expiring May contract fell below zero, and Brent crude oil reached $16 per barrel. On Monday, July 13, WTI August futures were still straddling the $40 level, and September Brent futures were above $43 per barrel.

The global demand for crude oil remains fragile, which is why the cartel and other producers will continue to limit output. However, the price recovery could lead the cartel to begin to taper output quotas. The oil market will be watching producers' decision, which is likely to move the price away from the $40 per barrel pivot point on NYMEX futures.

The production cut went a long way to balancing crude oil fundamentals

The price of crude oil tanked from late February through April after OPEC and the Russians could not agree on a continuation of production quotas in March. The news that output would rise dramatically, caused the price of the energy commodity to gap lower from the close on March 6 to the opening level on March 9.

Source: CQG

Oil producers around the world panicked in March as the demand for petroleum evaporated with the spread of the global pandemic. In early April, OPEC, Russia, and many other oil-producing nations agreed to a 9.7 million barrel per day reduction in output. The US was involved in the discussions. The price continued to decline as storage capacity disappeared. Landlocked WTI crude oil fell into negative territory on the expiring May futures contract April 20 as the energy commodity became a bearish hot potato. Brent futures reached a bottom at $16 per barrel, the lowest price of this century.

The production cuts were effective as they moved towards balancing the supply and demand equation. Since the late April low, the prices of WTI and Brent futures recovered to over the $40 per barrel level. On Monday, July 13, August NYMEX futures settled at $40.10 per barrel with the Brent September contract around the $42.75 level.

The end of July is a line in the sand

This Wednesday, OPEC, the Russians, and other producers will discuss the current state of the international crude oil market. The demand side of the equation remains the most significant factor when it comes to the deadline for the almost ten mbpd production cut at the end of July.

With the price back at the $40 per barrel level, some of the pressure is off the producers. However, the demand side remains fragile. We are likely to see an agreement to begin slowly tapering production cuts. The great unknown remains the spread of the virus in the US and worldwide and its impact on business activity. We are likely to see increased price volatility in the oil futures arena on Wednesday. A significant taper of the cuts could weigh on the price, and a continuation of the same level would likely push crude oil higher. Uncertainty breeds price variance, and Wednesday’s meeting will determine the path of least resistance for the price of oil over the coming weeks.

US production is falling, but the economy could be in trouble if the virus continues to claim victims

In mid-March, the United States was the world’s leading oil-producing country with 13.1 mbpd of output. Since then, production declined to 11 mbpd. The number of oil rigs operating in the US dropped from 784 in early July 2019 to 181 this year, 603 or 76.9% lower.

US production will continue to decline. However, as the number of coronavirus cases rises in the US, the threat to demand remains a clear and present danger. Any further shutdowns of the economy, or a prolonged period of low business activity that causes inventories to rise, will weigh on the price of oil.

The most significant threat as the world producers discuss the July deadline is the number of fatalities in the US and worldwide. The future path of the price of the energy commodity continues to rest in the hands of scientists and health professionals working on therapies and vaccines to stop the deadly virus and save lives.

The November election is a referendum on US energy policy- Oil producers are likely rooting for a change

OPEC, Russia, and many other world producers have seen their influence in the oil market decline over the past years as US output increased. As they decide on a continuation of production cuts or tapering the current quotas, the November election in the US will be a significant factor for the future.

Among many other policy issues, the future of US fossil fuel production is in the hands of voters in November. Incumbent President Trump has been a champion for oil and gas output in the US. Fewer regulations, technological advances, and incentives for production have cut the production costs and led to a leadership role in production. If the President is reelected, energy policy that makes the US the world’s swing producer will continue. If the opposition party wins the election and the control of both houses of the Congress, we could see a significant about-face in energy policy. Former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democrat’s platform is likely to support the “Green New Deal,” which will impose new regulations to reduce or eliminate fracking leading to a significant reduction in oil and gas production. In many ways, a sweeping victory by the Democrats would hand the control of the world’s petroleum and natural gas markets back to OPEC and put the Saudis and Russians in the driver’s seat when it comes to prices and output. The global oil market is a geopolitical puzzle with many moving pieces. When it comes to revenue flows from crude oil, a change in administrations would suit the international oil cartel and Russia.

UCO and SCO for those who do not venture into the futures arena

We could see volatility increase in the NYMEX crude oil futures market starting on Wednesday, July 15. The pandemic remains the critical issue, but supply policies to balance the market will be the primary factor when it comes to short-term price movement. Meanwhile, as the election nears, we could see the price of crude oil begin to reflect the political polls.

Moreover, a falling dollar and unprecedented levels of government and central bank stimulus are weighing on the value of all fiat currencies. Simultaneously, the policies are likely planting seeds for an inflationary spike in the coming months and years. The US dollar remains the benchmark currency for crude oil worldwide. The dollar has been declining in value since March.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the dollar index has dropped from 103.96, the highest level since 2002, in March to the 96.50 level on July 13. The decline of 7.2% is another bullish factor for the price of crude oil and other commodities.

Over the past six weeks, the price of NYMEX crude oil has been straddling $40 per barrel. The many factors facing the market could lead to a move away from the pivot point. The most direct route for a risk position in crude oil is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) and its bearish counterpart (SCO) are double leveraged products that track the price of the energy commodity. The fund summary and top holdings of UCO include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

UCO has net assets of $1.54 billion, trades an average of over 24 million shares each day, and charges a 0.95% expense ratio. The inverse SCO product has net assets of $109.60 million, trades an average of over 5.7 million shares each day, and charges the same 0.95% expense ratio. UCO and SCO are double leveraged instruments, meaning that they suffer from time decay. They are only appropriate for short to medium-term trades in the oil market. I would not hold these instruments for longer than one month.

August NYMEX crude oil futures rose from $34.66 per barrel on June 15 to the most recent high at $41.63 on June 23 or 20.1%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UCO rose from $23.39 to $31.84 per share or 36.1%. UCO’s return was a bit under double the percentage move in the crude oil futures market.

I believe that OPEC, Russia, and other producers will begin to taper the production cuts this week. The price of crude oil may move lower, but a correction could be a buying opportunity given the potential for rising inflationary pressures and a continuation of the decline in the US dollar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.