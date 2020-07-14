For the $29 billion VCSH, the Fed is responsible for more than half of new cash into the fund over the past month.

The Federal Reserve has been buying corporate bond ETFs for nearly two months to support economically distressed businesses.

Investment Thesis

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility has made the Fed one of the biggest players in the corporate bond ETF market. In the case of the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH), the Fed now owns about 5% of the fund and has been responsible for more than 50% of its net flows over the past month.

That activity has increased the risk of buying VCSH shares for regular investors and could ultimately cost them in performance as well.

Background

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF is the 5th largest bond ETF in the marketplace with $29 billion in assets. It's been one of the cornerstones of Vanguard's fixed income lineup, comes with a top 5-star rating from Morningstar and, at 0.05%, is one of the cheapest bond funds you'll find.

But, why is the Federal Reserve starting to take over this fund?

I'm not sure that's necessarily what they're aiming for, but it's an unfortunate byproduct of the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility. If you're not familiar with it, that's the program that allows the government to purchase corporate bond ETFs and individual corporate bonds in the secondary market.

So far, the Fed has executed just a small portion of its $250 billion authorization overall, but its $8 billion in purchases across 16 different bond ETFs is already enough to control a not-insignificant portion of the corporate bond ETF market.

Source: Federal Reserve

The Fed originally targeted the junk bond market for its buying, particularly the fallen angel segment of the market represented by the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL), but, as we can see from the graphic above, much of its buying has been in the investment-grade market.

Perhaps, the biggest trading argument to be made for the Fed's activity is that it's backstopping the potential for significant losses triggered by a second coronavirus-inspired economic shutdown by providing a steady source of bond buying. How much the Fed is responsible for influencing prices in the fixed income market is unclear, but it's the investment-grade bond market that has outperformed since the Fed got involved in mid-May.

Data by YCharts

The Fed's involvement in the corporate bond ETF market means that it now owns approximately 3% of the total assets invested in the combination of the funds listed above. That's probably why the Fed has indicated it will focus its future purchases mostly on individual notes. It will allow them to target specific issues most in need, while avoiding the possibility of becoming a major shareholder of retail investment products.

Which brings us back to VCSH. The Fed's $1.5 billion position in the fund, its second largest corporate bond ETF position overall, makes it a major player in this ETF despite its already considerable size. Simple math indicates that the Fed now owns 5% of all VCSH assets.

The other problem outside of the Fed's large position is that it's driving a significant amount of the trading volume, in some cases, the majority of it, in several of these funds. VCSH is near the top of the list. Over just the past month, the Fed's purchases account for more than half of all VCSH net flows.

Source: ETF.com

Overall, the Fed has accounted for one-fourth of all net flows into these funds, with the SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) leading at more than 60%.

Needless to say, having one shareholder responsible for such a large percentage of the activity for any single investment product can create a multitude of issues.

The Fed's Consequences For VCSH

The biggest problem is how a potential lack of liquidity can cause issues with price discovery. An imbalance between buyers and sellers can increase spreads and influence the price of the underlying security.

Fortunately, we haven't necessarily seen evidence of that yet with VCSH.

Corporate bond ETF discounts and premiums from NAV, which typically are very minor in normal market conditions, blew up during the bear market earlier this year. It took a good month to settle back into a normal range, but there's little to indicate that things have gotten wonky again since the Fed showed up.

Data by YCharts

The premium has gotten slightly larger compared to pre-COVID-19 trading, but we haven't seen any noticeable spikes. In mid-June, the premium hit nearly 0.7%, but is back near NAV again.

Trading spreads could have similarly become an issue, but have largely remained under control over the past few months.

Source: ETF.com

Again, we saw spreads spike during the bear market, but VCSH has always been a heavily-traded ETF with plenty of buyers and sellers. The trading spread on VCSH has routinely been just one basis point, and it almost never deviated from that level, even when the Fed was loading up on shares.

Conclusion

We can argue all day about whether or not the Fed's involvement in the corporate bond market has been entirely appropriate (still trying to figure out why it's buying Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bonds), but the effects on the underlying ETFs have the potential to also be damaging.

Thankfully, there's little evidence at this point that the Fed has unduly influenced the trading behavior of VCSH. Some of the smaller ETFs on the list, including ANGL, experienced a little more volatility, but nothing that would qualify as extraordinary. Those added trading costs can negatively impact shareholder returns.

The Fed's presence in VCSH makes me a little less eager to consider endorsing it for inclusion in income portfolios. So far, the fund impact has been small, but it's not a good thing that one buyer is responsible for half of a fund's net flows.

I'm hopeful that the Fed will focus instead on individual issues since it's quickly establishing significant positions in a number of big name ETFs, and that's unfair to the average retail investor.

