Shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) have been on an absolute tear of late. Shares of the Education & Training company have more or less doubled over the past month and currently trade at around the $85 handle. Shares have been rising due to bullish expectations on both the top and bottom lines. The $0.41 bottom-line estimate for 2020 is 107% higher than last year, and this year's top-line estimate of $941 million is 211% higher than the $302 million in 2019.

Despite this electric growth, the valuation, though, seems to have gotten ahead of itself. The price to book ratio has spiked to 85.8, and the price to sale ratio has spiked to 43.74. To have such expansive valuation multiples in an industry which doesn't have anything of the sort is definitely a warning sign for the bulls.

As we can see from the chart, the share price is now $50+ or 165% above the 200-day moving average. However, what we like here from a technical standpoint is that, despite the aggressive up-move, there are no significant bearish indicators making themselves known on the technicals. The recent rally over the past few sessions, for example, demonstrated the same levels of momentum witnessed in June. Furthermore, because of significant rangebound trade-price action from February to May this year, shares now have meaningful support around the $40 level mark. These insights from a trader's perspective at least buy us time for more shorter-term strategies, which is important.

We state time because, due to the aggressive market-action in recent sessions, implied volatility at present is well over 130%. Due to how high this number is at present, our preference with respect to doing something in GSX at present would be option selling. Although the company's options are not as liquid as we would like, we would be forgiving somewhat here due to how high implied volatility is at present.

High implied volatility (relative to itself) stacks the odds in our favour in a big way when we are selling options. An options buyer, for example, can only profit if the underlying moves in the preferred direction in a certain finite time-period (governed by the expiration of the contract). An option seller (out of the money), though, can profit in three ways. With respect to GSX, for example, we can profit on an out of the money put option if price stayed the same, came down a tad, or kept rallying hard to the upside. Furthermore, as mentioned, the higher the IV, the further we can get away on our strike price. This increases the probability of success on the trade even more.

Source: Interactive Brokers

As we can see from the multi-expiry skew chart above, the highest levels of implied volatility are in the lower strike prices. This is no surprise as the fear is most definitely to the downside. Furthermore, we have lower strike prices (as much as down to $15 a share) in the October and December expiration cycles but not in the August cycle as of yet.

Let's say, though, we go to the August cycle, which is now 39 days from expiring. The $25 put option (implied volatility of 283%) can be sold for approximately $1.65 per contract. If we were to place these numbers into a probability calculator, we would get the following results.

Source: Optionstrategist.com

As we can see, the odds are extremely high because of how far we can get away from where shares are trading at present. What though are the ramifications of this trade if the trade was to go against us? Well, considering the stock's valuation, (even if shares came to $25 by August expiration), we would not be interested in being "put" stock. Therefore, we would most likely roll the trade into a further expiration cycle to essentially buy ourselves more time to be correct. Rolling early is a good strategy to reduce the cost basis of the trade when done effectively.

Therefore, to sum up, all the fear is to the downside in GSX at present. The obvious play is to short the stock on a down-move, but we would favour selling option premium due to how high volatility has spiked on the downside. Let's see how shares trade over the next few sessions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.