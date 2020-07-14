Thesis Summary

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been an outstanding company and investment for the better part of 20 years. Its search engine is unparalleled and there is little chance of it getting displaced any time soon. Nonetheless, its main source of revenue; search engine ad spending is beginning to taper off. To justify its valuation, Google Cloud and Other Bets will have to be a success if we are to expect continued 20% CAGR over the next decade. Is this possible? Yes, but with stiff competition, there is an inherent risk in Google which many investors may not be factoring into their analysis. Below we develop the bear case for Google and present a "pessimistic" valuation using our patented DCF valuation.

Source: elespanol.com

Google's core Business

There's probably not an adult human in the world that doesn't know and understand how Google makes money. It's all about the ads. When searching for anything on the internet, you are going to use google and in most cases, you will be looking at the first few results on the first page. The importance of featuring high up on a google search has turned SEO and SEM into a billion-dollar business in and of itself. But there's a much easier way to guarantee a top spot and that is paying Google, and it doesn't stop there. Google also has ads all over the web in the form of "banners" and the like, and because it knows what you are searching, it knows which ads to show you.

There's no doubt that Google ads are effective but is there a limit to how much Advertising we can tolerate? More importantly, is there a limit to how much businesses can spend on google ads?

Source: Statista

The above forecast form Statista shows the evolution of ad spending over the last few years and a forecast up until 2024. What we can see is a clear tapering off in most categories. Interestingly though, search advertising seems to be the worst-performing form of online advertising, being surpassed by video and banner in the next year. In any case, spending on online advertising may have peaked. This is also evident from the companies own results. From 2017-2018 Google Ad revenues grew by 22%, the next year, the growth fell to around 15%.

These are still outstanding results, but there is a defined trend that is also supported by intuition and real-life evidence. First off, it is clear that the effectiveness of search ads and banner ads is decreasing. People are becoming increasingly aware of them and avoiding them, either unconsciously or actively through adblockers. On top of adblockers, businesses that use these forms of ads based on clicks or impressions also face the risk of fraud through bots and other "hacks". Lastly, it is obvious that the most popular forms of advertising now is coming from influencers and other types of affiliate marketing. Google Ads can only go so far, and nowadays consumers are demanding a more personalized and "immersive" advertising experience.

Where's the growth?

Google is actively pursuing other avenues to replace its falling ad revenue growth. In this section, I'd like to cover some of the most significant growth initiatives that the company is pursuing. These include Google Cloud, Youtube (NYSE:TV), and Waymo.

Google Cloud

It's all about the cloud these days, and Google has undoubtedly taken a piece of the pie. After Amazon.com (AMZN) and Microsoft, Corp. (MSFT), Google is the largest cloud provider in the world. We can't deny that Google Cloud has actually been outgrowing its competitors:

Source: 10-K

In the last year, Google cloud grew by a staggering 80%, managing to gain market share on its competitors. But the segment still only accounts for 5.5% of revenues, and as far as I see, there are no qualitative advantages to Google's cloud offerings as of right now. Google Cloud cannot compete in size with AWS and Microsoft's Azure has the dominant position in terms of quality and public cloud. As I have written before, I am bullish on Microsoft's Azure and believe that it may become the dominant Cloud provider in the next few years. However, I cannot see Google taking much market share from Amazon or Microsoft, which means cloud revenues will also taper off. Even if cloud continued to grow at double digits it would take over a decade for it to even come close to representing a significant amount of Google's revenues. While Google is doing the right thing and will benefit from the cloud, it is quite literally too little too late. (Too little market share and too late in entering the market.)

Youtube

Another holy grail of growth is that of Youtube and Youtube TV. Granted, once again, we have seen significant growth in revenues, 34% in the last year, but there are some inherent problems with Youtube as a whole. Firstly, as is already stated in the Annual Report, cost-per-clicks for Youtube advertisement remains significantly lower than for the other forms of advertising. On top of that, the platform as a whole is facing an exodus of both creators and users. Payouts for creators have been decreasing substantially, and the system currently in place seems to support quantity over quality.

Of course, the platform remains a great way to gain traction as a content creator, but anyone seriously contemplating it as a business or job will have strong incentives to move viewers to their site or platform. Youtube's main attraction, back in the day, was the fact that it was ad-free, and with ads now playing even during videos, the platform has no real edge other than its scale.

Lastly, I'd like to mention Youtube TV, which is included under "Other" in Google's reports together with revenues from Google Play. Just last week, Youtube decided to raise the price of Youtube TV by 30%. What Google is doing with Youtube TV is symptomatic of what is arguably happening with the whole business. Google used to offer superior and free/cheaper products, and now that it has the size and trust of its clients, it is squeezing them as much as possible. Fair play to them, making money should be a priority, but don't think that Google can keep growing in use and popularity while increasing the price of its services. Much like Ad revenues, Youtube TV's growth will eventually stagnate and there is only so much that people will allow the price to increase. After all, what does Youtube TV offer that can't already be found on cable or Netflix?

Waymo

Although autonomous driving still feels like it belongs in sci-fi movies, we know that behind the scenes, many companies are working tirelessly to deliver a technology that will save millions of dollars and lives. And here Google has a chance to be perhaps the first company to start commercializing autonomous vehicles. With Waymo already offering this service to a select user base, we could see a larger scale launch take place as early as 2021. But even if Waymo succeeds, it might still fall short. Fellow SA contributor Michael McGrath estimates that Waymo could earn Google up to $40 billion by 2025. That's about 25% of Google's revenues today. Furthermore, he estimates that by 2030 the ARS market could grow to up to $700 billion, of which google could have anywhere from 20-30% market share.

Indeed, if this is the case, investing in Google makes much more sense. But we must bear in mind Google also faces very hard competition, especially in my opinion from Tesla Inc (TSLA) and Amazon. Elon Musk claimed the other day to be on the verge of achieving level 5 autonomous driving. Of course, the CEO of Tesla is known for being overly optimistic about timelines, but there is a real chance here that Tesla could even beat Waymo.

Valuation

Given what I have said above, we have made a DCF valuation for Google. Take this with a pinch of salt, as it makes some strong assumptions about the future and I have also decided to not include any possible future revenues from Waymo. The valuation assumes that ad revenue growth begins to slow down. This is partly offset by some of the other segments but by the end of the decade, these have also stagnated.

Source: Author's work

Over the last decade, Google has achieved a 20% revenue CAGR, which is what investors have come to expect. But with its main source of revenue being ads, what if Google only delivers good growth instead of amazing growth in the next 20 years? Our model estimates that over the next decade Google will grow at a 14.79% CAGR, and from 2029-2039 only 12%. If that is the case, the expected return at today's price would be close to 0. Is this scenario realistic? Probably not, but the point is that Google will have to reinvent itself to maintain growth rates high and investors happy. Of course, if we were to add, say $500 billion in revenues coming from Waymo over the decade, CAGR would once again come close to 20% which would mean an expected return of around 10%.

Takeaway

Don't get me wrong. I am in no way advising you short Google. For the time being it's worth holding some on your portfolio, even just for the strength of the balance sheet. I am simply trying to point out that, given Google's current business model, it will have to certainly adapt to continue to be a top company as it is today. Waymo could be the thing that does this for Google, so this is where I will be looking. But in the meantime, don't be surprised if growth begins to dwindle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.