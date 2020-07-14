Despite this, I recently decided to average up to my long position, buying more stock at almost $1400 a share.

Introduction

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has had an incredible run since the beginning of the year, it has appreciated more than 200% since January and it is now eyeing the $2000 mark.

A return of this kind is attracting a lot of short interest, and Tesla is now the most shorted stock in the market after accumulating a historically high short interest amount of $20 billion. Despite this, I recently decided to average up to my long position, buying more stock at almost $1400 a share. I explain the three simple reasons that brought me to take this challenging decision.

1) Increasing Demand & Market Share

Figure 2 – Source: Statista

Tesla's recent Q2 delivery numbers were surprisingly good, considered that the pandemic has led to one of the most challenging economic times of the past few years.

Demand has increased significantly over the years, together with the company’s ability to produce their cars at scale. These two factors led to a noticeable boost in deliveries over the past two years, increasing from 41k in Q2 2018 to 91k in 2020. The 91k delivery number represents a 122% increase over two years, but a 5% decline YoY. The latter would be concerning in a normal environment, and the pandemic of the last few months certainly isn’t one. The 5% decline becomes, in fact, positive news when we take a broader look at the auto-industry results for Q2 (Figure 3). In Q2, General Motor (NYSE:GM) reported a drop of 34% YoY, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) 39%, and Toyota (TM) 35%. Taking into account both quarters of 2020, Tesla stands out as the only company posting a positive change YoY.

Figure 3 – Table create by Author. Data Source

Tesla seems to have been able to withstand the pandemic much better than other auto manufactures in America, revealing significant strength in demand. In Europe, battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and other hybrid cars accounted for 17% of sales across all European markets (the UK included) in April, more than doubling the 7% market share achieved in April 2019. The pandemic seems to be accelerating the shift to electric vehicles that has been underway for the last few years, and Tesla could be the main beneficiary of this trend. In fact, Tesla has dominated the European electric market in 2019, and in the US the company is still the undisputed leader in terms of electric vehicles sales, as it maintains over 50% of all US electric cars sales.

An extra hint at Tesla’s strong future demand comes from its Cyber Truck reservation numbers, which are now believed to have surpassed 650k in preorders. Should the conversion rate be as low as 20%, at $50 thousand per truck this would translate into almost $7 billion in revenue from preorders alone.

2) Autonomous Driving & Software Margins

It is very surprising to me how so many analysts are still valuing Tesla as a simple electric car manufacturer. The direction in which the company is going becomes clear just by looking at the additional features available for selection during the car purchase process on the website (figure 4). The autopilot feature comes for an extra $8000, and since it is purely software, it gives a significant extra profit to Tesla at virtually no cost (R&D is the real cost here).

Figure 4 – Source: Tesla.com

In the last earnings call, CEO Elon Musk explained the possibility of a switch to a subscription-based model instead:

I think we will offer Full Self-Driving as a subscription service, but it will be probably towards the end of this year. I should say, it will still make sense to buy FSD as an option as in our view, buying FSD is an investment in the future. “

Moreover, Tesla recently started charging a $10 monthly fee for its premium connectivity features and also started selling software features through its mobile app.

Tesla is on its way to partly become a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, and its customer base will be in the millions magnitude right off the bat.

Regarding the status of technology development, Tesla should have collected about 2 billion miles so far. This is an important statistic, since self-driving algorithms are based on machine learning, and more training data typically make the algorithms more accurate. Competition is far behind, with the second-best in the field, Google’s (GOOG) Waymo, only amassing 20 million miles driven. Considering the rate at which Tesla is dispatching cars, the gap should only get bigger.

An important catalyst also comes from Elon Musk recent interview at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai. Elon Musk said he is confident Tesla will achieve basic full-autonomous driving capability by the end of this year. The word “basic” makes me think that a safe, deployable version will probably land in 2021 or early 2022. At that point, the famous Robotaxi will only be a regulatory step away.

A troubled ride-hailing app like Uber is worth $60 billion, but it’s marketing and incentives costs that drive the business down and make it unprofitable. Tesla will have little to none of those high costs, and it would likely take 25-30% per-ride fee for running the platform. In Q1 2020, Uber rides gross bookings were $10.9 billion. At the same scale, Tesla’s Robotaxi network could, therefore, translate in profits of almost $3 billion a quarter.

3) Developing ESG Trends

The term ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) was first coined in 2005 in a landmark study entitled “Who Cares Wins”. Since then, many important markets, including the US and the EU, have increasingly made of ESG integration an important part of fiduciary duty. Regulatory bodies have started to develop institutional investment policies to reorient capital flows.

Very recently, the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) has published a consultation aimed at increasing disclosure for institutional investment and ultimately reorient capital flows towardsustainable investments.

ESG regulation is reorienting capital flows toward sustainable investment to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth. These investments mainly include products with sustainable investment objectives and products which objective is a reduction in carbon emissions. The latter perfectly marries Tesla’s vision, and the company itself could gradually see an inflow of capital aimed at satisfying this environmental investment criterion. For institutional investors in the field, buying the stock at the perfect valuation would be ideal, but it becomes harder if regulation forces you to satisfy certain investments criteria within a limited timeframe.

ESG products are becoming more popular in Europe, but it is not only regulation that pushes capital toward sustainable investment, as the shift in investment focus is also happening in individual investors.

In Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2020, 27% of high net worth individuals said they were interested in sustainable products, and the percentage got even higher (40%) among ultra-high net worth individuals (those with $30 million or more to invest). According to the report, wealthy investors plan to allocate 41% of their portfolio to businesses actively pursuing ESG policies by the end of the year. By the end of 2021, that figure is set to rise to 46%.

According to JPM research, the “COVID-19 crisis is accelerating the trend for a more sustainable approach to investing” and could represent “a Major Turning Point for ESG Investing”.

The rise of ESG investing should see an increased flow of capital toward environment-friendly companies such as Tesla, and investors could be willing to pay a premium on valuation to accelerate market transformation for the better.

Risks & Challenges

First, Tesla's recent price cuts for the Model Y may indicate that demand is not as strong as they expect it, at least for certain products. The economy is still standing on shaky legs, so it is unclear if consumers will continue their spending patterns into the end of the year.

Second, even if the full-driving capabilities were to be achieved by the end of 2020 as Musk has recently stated, regulatory bodies will take months if not years to give the green light for its use. The pushback in the timeline could harm the stock in the short term, but patient investors should collect that premium in the long term.

And third, while it is true that Tesla has a great score in terms of Environmental criteria and thus has an easily justifiable place in an ESG portfolio, the company often is scored poorly on its Governance due to the controversies surrounding topics such as SolarCity acquisition, Board independence and Elon Musk's Tweets. Therefore, the extent to which Tesla will be included in new ESG products and portfolios will depend on the regulatory requirement on the single ESG components, and probably also on the portfolio manager's risk evaluation on those issues. However, Tesla maintains an overall ESG rating of "A" on MSCI.

Conclusion & Takeaway

There is no doubt that a good portion of Tesla’s growth is already priced in the stock. However, recent news has made Tesla’s path to success become more and more clear, and its potential justifies building a small position even after this substantial run-up. I advise against jumping in with both feet. Instead, dollar-cost averaging is currently the best strategy for investors that understand where this company is headed and have a long-term investing horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.