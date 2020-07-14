The Monetary Death Spiral Stubbornly Persists

These will likely lead toward a more disinflationary or mild deflationary, and thus low interest rate, environment. There are still ways to generate relatively safe yield in such a world.

One is the massive rise of unproductive debt. Another is the falling birth rate. The last is the drop in immigration and trade.

The paradox at the heart of the MDS is that more debt leads to lower, rather than higher, interest rates. It also results in lower inflation.

Thesis Summary

Since writing my original "Monetary Death Spiral" article in late September 2019, over $3.8 trillion has been added to the national debt, and yet the 10-year Treasury interest rate has fallen from around 1.7% to 0.65%.

This speaks to the core paradox explained by the MDS thesis: more debt, not just from the federal government but from nearly every element of the economy, has led to lower rather than higher interest rates. The traditional theory that more "safe" debt securities coming into the credit market crowd out and force rates up for higher risk debt simply hasn't been borne out. Neither has huge debt issuance, even for purposes of consumption, resulted in a spike of inflation.

Other forces are clearly at play that are suppressing economic growth potential, interest rates, and inflation. After establishing the backdrop with a brief market update, I'll explain some of the recent economic developments behind these paradoxical results through the lens of the Monetary Death Spiral. Ultimately, my conclusion remains that the US will experience an extended period of low rates, low inflation, and weak economic growth going forward.

Market Update

Looking at the performance of the broad stock market index, it appears that Fed liquidity injections have fueled bullish narratives while suppressing bearish narratives. Stocks have certainly experienced a V-shaped recovery, even if the underlying economy's bounce-back has been much more muted. Bankruptcies continue steadily rolling in (especially in retail), reopening plans are pausing or reversing, travel restrictions are being reinstated, and daily new COVID-19 cases are hitting new records in the U.S.

And yet, there is an increasing disconnect between tech-heavy growth stocks and "old world" value stocks, with the former massively outperforming the latter.

Data by YCharts

One of the bullish narratives that have been fueled by the excess of Fed-created liquidity entering the financial markets is that technology companies will massively and permanently benefit from the economic changes brought on by the pandemic. A price-to-earnings of 30.9x and a price-to-book value of 7.3x has not stopped investors from pouring more and more money into the tech stocks in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

But this isn't the beginning of value's underperformance against growth. For years and years, market commentators have discussed and debated whether we've witnessed the permanent death of value or if value is right on the verge of a comeback. Lance Roberts has highlighted how the Nasdaq 100 has not performed this well against the S&P 500 since the dot-com bubble of the late 1990s. In fact, tech stocks are performing even better compared to the broad index than they did at the peak in 2000.

Source: Lance Roberts of Real Investment Advice

I would have thought that yield-hungry investors would have, in a direct and simplistic way, rotated into higher yielding assets rather than higher perceived total return assets. In the credit markets, this seems to have proven true. But as far as stocks go, Fed liquidity has flowed into "growthier" tech stocks, which are also perceived to be the most defensive under the current conditions. Meanwhile, the traditionally "defensive" sectors have flatlined, offering low valuations and elevated yields but also higher perceived risk.

Anticipating more economic fallout, the Treasury market has been abuzz with buyers, especially of duration (10-year and 30-year Treasuries). This past week, the 10-year Treasury rate hit its lowest level since April 22nd, and $19 billion of 30-year Treasuries were sold at auction for a lower yield than the Treasury Department expected.

Data by YCharts

With Treasury yields on the shorter end of the curve at ultra-low levels, longer duration Treasuries are one of the only hedges still available to investors. And from the government's perspective, lower rates have had a profound effect. Net interest on the debt declined sharply from $40 billion in June 2019 to $18 billion in June 2020.

In such an environment, traditional theory would assert that an economic recovery should be relatively easy - or, at least, that loose credit and monetary conditions will grease the economy's wheels to allow for a swifter-than-otherwise recovery. The Monetary Death Spiral (or "MDS") helps to explain why this won't be the case. Instead, the prevailing environment of weak growth, low rates, and low inflation (perhaps even mild deflation) are likely to stubbornly persist for many years.

Overview Of The Monetary Death Spiral

As I argued in my June 1st piece arguing that the MDS is accelerating, the process begins when a society abandons all limiting governors or guardrails or anchors (pick your preferred metaphor) that put restrictions on the ability of centralized agencies to control interest rates and expand the money supply. It isn't so much that the abandonment of such a limiting force, like a commodity standard or a narrow central bank mandate, causes the process that follows, but rather that it facilitates it.

Inevitably, with the freedom to exercise greater influence on monetary policy, central bankers will do so in order to promote various desirable ends such as a smoothed-out business cycle or stabilized financial markets. These tend to boil down to the simplistic goal of supporting the growth of economic output. When output slows or drops into negative territory, central banks step in to stimulate a shift back toward growth.

But, by nature of being central bankers, the primary tool available to them is the lowering of interest rates. Lower rates prevent the destructive part of "creative destruction" by allowing businesses, households, and governments to take on more debt rather than be forced to cut spending, liquidate assets, and deleverage. Deleveraging, it is theorized, would hamper economic growth, while further leveraging up allows it to continue. By necessity, then, monetary easing leads to a buildup of debt.

Ironically, however, this steady debt buildup has the unfortunate effect of weighing on potential economic growth. Various studies have found different thresholds of debt to GDP beyond which growth is slowed, but the midpoint of the studies seems to be around 70% of government debt to GDP and 275% of total credit market debt to GDP. While we do not know where US GDP will end up this year, federal debt held by the public is expected to reach at least 100% of 2019's total GDP and 121% of GDP by 2030. That's well above the peak of 106% reached after World War II.

It's also far above the 70% threshold that was reached again in 2013, following the sharp rise following the Great Recession:

As I mentioned in my previous MDS piece, there's probably nothing magical about any specific threshold or percentage. It's more likely that the law of diminishing returns is in effect: a little bit of debt goes a long way, but higher levels of debt provide progressively less and less growth.

What about total combined private and public debt? In the United States, total debt to GDP crossed the 275% threshold right around the year 2000.

Source: Hoisington Investment Management Company

It hovered around 360% just prior to COVID-19 and has spiked up even higher since then. Sure enough, since 2000, when this rough threshold of total debt was crossed, "core GDP" (real personal consumption plus private domestic investment) gapped significantly lower. From 1960 to 2000, annual core GDP growth averaged 3.9%. From 2000 through the end of 2019, it dropped to 1.9% per year. In other words, it has taken an ever greater amount of debt to produce GDP growth over the past few decades.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the GDP productivity of the debt in advanced economies across the world has declined considerably over the last twenty years:

Source: Hoisington Investment Management Company

What do central banks do as debt exponentially rises even while its productivity falls? As the economy weakens and becomes more fragile with over-indebtedness, there will inevitably arise shocks or downturns that spur monetary policymakers to provide yet more help to an ailing economy.

But what happens when the Fed's ultra-short-term rate hits zero? That is when central banks begin debt monetization through the process of quantitative easing - using digitally created currency to purchase credit securities. Often, "debt monetization" is associated with hyperinflation, but in this case, the created money remains mostly "stuck" in the financial system.

By reducing the supply of safe-yielding assets on the market, the value of higher risk assets rises, thus boosting the prices of stocks and commercial real estate. Rather than merely saving more as interest rates fall, as the "paradox of thrift" would suggest, most investors simply shift their investment dollars into higher-risk assets. This massively benefits the wealthy, who own the vast majority of financial assets and exacerbates inequality.

It also leads to some economic and market distortions. Lower cost debt increases the attractiveness of many forms of leveraged yet unproductive spending, such as stock buybacks, richly priced M&A, excessive consumer discretionary purchases, and government transfer payments. As economic growth slows, these unproductive forms of spending increasingly crowd out productive investment, as it becomes more difficult to discern which investments will be profitable.

What's more, artificially low interest rates (and the light loan covenants associated with them) lead to a proliferation of zombie companies, barely sustained by the lifeline of cheap debt. A mere 2% of firms in 1990, zombie companies' percentage of total businesses exploded up to 12% by 2016 and has surely risen even higher since then.

Source: Business Insider

This zombification has at least three knock-on effects. First, it diminishes capital spending, as zombie companies use all available capital to sustain existing operations rather than making investments. Second, it squeezes corporate profit margins, as zombie companies tend to compete aggressively with their stronger peers on price. Third, because of the price competition, inflation remains muted.

Because of all of the above market and economic distortions, we find other socioeconomic distortions such as muted productivity growth, slow wage growth, a falling birth rate, a dropping net immigration rate, expanding income inequality, and widening political divisions. This, ultimately, is why I call it the Monetary Death Spiral; it leads to some pretty undesirable results.

Japan is the furthest along in the MDS, with the Euro Area following it and the United States behind Europe. But China is quickly gaining ground, which is why it experienced the slowest growth in 27 years in 2019.

With the full theory in mind, then, let's look at three recent developments to see how they interact with and intensify the process. Examining them will make it even clearer why we should expect a weak recovery along with persistently low interest rates and inflation for the foreseeable future.

1. Even More Unproductive Debt

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred a massive and costly fiscal response, and this response has been paid for almost entirely by debt issuance. As already mentioned, this has pushed debt to GDP levels into sky-high territory and, in the words of Lacy Hunt and Van Hoisington, "this insures that a persistent misallocation of resources will be reinforced, constraining growth as productive resources needed for sustained growth will be unavailable."

Again, this crowding out of productive investment in favor of unproductive spending is not new. It has been a trend for decades. I showed in my previous MDS piece how private capital formation has been gradually hollowed out over the last several decades, hitting lower highs in its growth rate after the last two recessions. A 2015 study put out by the Aspen Institute found that capital spending in the U.S. has slowed considerably since the dot-com crash in 2000. Just as I detailed in previous MDS articles, the researchers found that:

The slowing pace of investment has contributed to slower productivity, economic growth and, ultimately, to a slower rate of improvement in living standards.

But this same crowd-out principle also applies to government investment.

Together, all sources of government investment - education & training, research & development, and major physical capital like infrastructure - have fallen as a percentage of federal spending since the 1960s:

Source: Concord Coalition

On the other hand, spending on transfer payments (such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, unemployment insurance, VA benefits, food stamps, housing vouchers, financial aid, etc.) have eaten up ever larger portions of the federal budget. In 1962, transfer payments made up 27.5% of federal spending, while, in 2019, that percentage had risen to just under 70%. In 2020, the number is set to explode even higher due to fiscal relief measures.

Regardless of one's personal opinion of these programs when funded via debt, they must be seen as consumption spending rather than as investments because they do not produce a return (in terms of either GDP or tax revenue) high enough to repay principal and interest.

Eric Basmajian, an invaluable source of information on macroeconomic issues, demonstrated in a recent article how COVID-19 has significantly exacerbated the growth of transfer payments as a percentage of personal income (and, I would add, of GDP). The trend of transfer payments rising as a percentage of total personal income has been in place for decades, but the following chart shows how it jumped from 17% prior to the pandemic up to 27% in the past month:

Transfer Payments As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

In case you're wondering, most of this growth has not come from Social Security, which has hovered in the 4.5-5.5% of GDP range since the late 1970s.

As a negative corollary, compensation's portion of personal income has been falling in an inversely proportional way to that of transfer payments. In other words, in aggregate, Americans have been receiving less and less of their total income from employment and more from transfer payments.

Compensation Of Employees As A % Of Total Personal Income:

Source: Bloomberg, BEA, EPB Macro Research

While the above percentage is sure to bounce back above the mid-50s, it will likely settle at a lower level just as it did following previous recessions.

One reason for this is that the unemployment rate will likely settle at a higher level even after the economy permanently reopens and the rate recedes. As reported by FiveThirtyEight, the number of permanent layoffs has increased each month since April.

Nick Bunker, the director of economic research for North America at the Indeed Hiring Lab, is quoted in the article as saying:

As more job losses become permanent, this recession will look more and more like an ordinary recession, where in recent history the recovery has been a slow slog. That means the hopes of a quick recovery will be slimmer and slimmer.

2. Falling Birth Rate

Acknowledging that there are multiple reasons why people are having fewer babies and that this is a complex issue, I showed this chart in my previous MDS piece:

There's some reason to think that the MDS plays a part in this phenomenon, including the fact that women are having fewer children than they say they want. I posited that this is happening, in part, because of stagnant wages and a huge student loan debt burden straddling younger people.

At the beginning of the pandemic, some pondered whether the stay-at-home orders would lead to a baby boom. But more recent and well-rounded research suggests that the recession associated with the pandemic will probably lead to fewer births.

The decline in births could be on the order of 300,000 to 500,000 fewer births next year. We base this expectation on lessons drawn from economic studies of fertility behavior, along with data presented here from the Great Recession of 2007-2009 and the 1918 Spanish Flu. ...the COVID-19 crisis is amounting to much more than a temporary stay-at-home order. It is leading to tremendous economic loss, uncertainty, and insecurity. That is why birth rates will tumble.

When income dries up, or future income becomes uncertain, people have fewer children. Fewer children mean lower-than-otherwise population growth. And, short of an innovation and productivity boom, low population growth translates into low economic growth.

COVID-19 has effectively aggravated the MDS process, which already results in a lower birth rate due to stagnant wages and excessive indebtedness.

3. Halting Immigration and Trade

As I explained in the previous MDS piece:

the net migration rate (immigrants coming into the country minus those leaving) peaked in the late 1990s and has been in a downtrend since then.

Recently released Department of Homeland Security data shows that legal immigration declined by 7.3% from FY 2016 to FY 2018. Excluding refugees, the decline would have been 11.5%.

It wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that sluggish economic dynamism and wage stagnation, brought on largely by weak productivity due to low capital spending, has played a large part in making the U.S. a less attractive destination for immigrants.

Several recent government policy decisions, including the decision of some EU countries to keep closed borders and the decision in the US to deport international university students who attend a school without in-person classes in the Fall, have continued to tread down a path that would lower net immigration. The current US presidential administration has cut off most paths to legal immigration, which amounts to a near-total ban on immigration and is the "most sweeping ban on immigration in American history," according to Ilya Somin. Some assert that this will cut off the foreign talent that helps the US remain one of the most innovative countries in the world.

What's more, international trade has been another engine of economic growth over the past 90 years, averaging 4.8% annual growth in trade volume since 1929. This year is set to be the worst year for world trade since 1942, as the OECD estimates trade volume to contract by 15%.

Source: Hoisington Investment Management Co.

Economic barriers are rising between the largest economies in the world, even while the trade war between the US and China has already diminished GDP for both countries and cost US companies $1.7 trillion in market cap.

In short, both falling immigration and declining world trade will exacerbate the MDS as well as the negative effects it ultimately produces.

Conclusion

Mounting unproductive debt, a falling birth rate, and severely restricted immigration and trade will all dampen economic growth.

One side effect of weaker economic growth, especially when combined with aging demographics and preexisting over-indebtedness, is falling velocity of money. The velocity of money is the rate of turnover of a given unit of currency over a certain period of time. It measures how fast dollars change hands in the economy. When money velocity is low, it is extremely difficult for inflation to pick up.

When inflation remains low, bond investors keep debt security yields low, and interest rates across the economy likewise remain low. Indeed, considering the huge collapse in GDP across the globe, along with massive unproductive debt accumulation, a falling birth rate, and restricted immigration and trade, it will likely take many years for the US economy to return to its pre-virus performance. This will ensure, as has already been borne out in the past few weeks, that long-term bonds remain in high demand.

As for myself, I prefer to gain a proxy exposure to long-term bonds through net lease REITs, which own low-to-no landlord obligation commercial real estate properties with long, contractually fixed rental revenue streams in place. Several of them have become attractive again with the recent REIT pullback. My favorites include Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), W. P. Carey (WPC), Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), and VEREIT (VER).

To capture the high yield of net lease REITs with less risk and volatility, I like the preferred shares of American Finance Trust Series A (AFINP) and Global Net Lease Series B (GNL.PB), both of which offer over 7.5% yields right now.

