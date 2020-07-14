Noble Energy (NBL) has released its sales numbers for Q2-2020 which have all but confirmed that with the double-digit drop in sales and low oil prices, its earnings will fall significantly. But its outlook is now looking better. The Houston, Texas-based Noble Energy's earnings should begin to recover from the second half of 2020 as it starts bringing back curtailed volumes online from the US onshore assets following the improvement in oil prices and natural gas production from offshore Israel climbs. Although Noble Energy's second-quarter results will likely be bad, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the company's future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

In my previous article, I wrote that Noble Energy's production from the onshore shale plays in the US as well as from the Leviathan gas field located in offshore Israel will fall substantially in the second quarter. The decline in US production would have largely come on the back of the decrease in drilling activity. A drop in natural gas demand from utilities in Israel due to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as seasonal effects threatened to hurt Leviathan output in Q2-2020.

Noble Energy has recently provided an update that confirms its total sales volume fell by 10% to 350,000 boe per day in Q2-2020 from 390,000 boe per day in Q1-2020. Its US onshore production dropped by almost 8% to 248,000 boe per day, including a 3.4% decrease in oil production to 113,000 bpd. Natural gas production from Israel fell by 21% to 311 million cfe per day. The company has revealed it curtailed 32,000 boe per day of production, including oil production of 11,000 bpd, in the second quarter. Noble Energy will provide additional details when it releases its second-quarter results and hosts a conference call on August 7.

The second quarter was also the period in which oil prices in the US as well as the international markets plunged to their historic lows. The spot price for the US oil averaged just $27.80 per barrel in this period. This indicates that the company will realize substantially lower oil prices for its US production than $46.10 per barrel reported for Q1-2020. The double-digit drop in production as well as prices will likely push Noble Energy's second-quarter profits significantly lower from an adjusted profit of $85 million, or $0.18 per share, reported for Q1-2020.

But there's some good news as well. Noble Energy has also done a commendable job of bringing down costs which would have partially offset the negative impact of weak oil prices. It pushed its production costs, which include lease operating, gathering and transportation, production taxes, and other charges, down to record-lows of $6.61 per boe in Q2-2020. Its general and administrative expenses fell to $63 million from $85 million in Q1-2020, which shows that Noble Energy continues to make good progress in reducing its corporate cost structure.

Furthermore, Noble Energy substantially reduced its capital expenditures in Q2-2020 which puts the company in a good position to preserve cash flows. Remember, the company significantly reduced drilling activity in the US by deferring most of the work, suspending all completion activity, and bringing its rig count down to just one unit. It spent almost $400 million as organic capital expenditures in Q1-2020 but was able to bring its capital investments down to just $100 million in Q2-2020. This also implied that the company has spent over 60% of this year's capital budget of ~$800 million in H1-2020. As a result, I expect its CapEx to stay low throughout the rest of the year, enabling the company to conserve cash throughout H2-2020.

Another positive development is that with the improvement in oil prices, Noble Energy has started restoring production. Oil prices have risen substantially in the last couple of months, with WTI doubling from $20 per barrel in early May to $40.55 at the time of this writing. The oil price gains have been driven in large part by the improvement in the global oil market's supply and demand fundamentals. The commodity has received support from a decrease in supplies from OPEC, its allies including Russia, and other non-OPEC oil-producing countries such as the US and Canada. The global oil demand, on the other hand, has begun to recover as major economies, including China and India, lift lockdowns and ease travel restrictions. The oil prices have now risen to a point where some of the oil producers can start bringing their curtailed volumes back online. Companies such as EOG Resources (EOG), ConocoPhillips (COP), Parsley Energy (PE), and Continental Resources (CLR) have all started restoring production. Noble Energy has said that it will bring back a majority of curtailed production from the onshore US shale plays by the end of this month.

Noble Energy hasn't provided any additional color, but in my view, it will initially focus on bringing some of its highest return wells online, mainly in the DJ Basin where the company holds its tier-1 acreage. The DJ Basin wells have a low cost of supplies and some can deliver decent returns even at mid-$30 oil prices. Its average well costs in the DJ Basin fell to $5.4 million in Q1-2020 from $6.2 million in FY-2019. By comparison, well cost at Delaware Basin are relatively higher, averaging $6.8 million in Q1-2020. Not surprisingly, DJ Basin is also the area where the company chose to keep its single rig running while effectively halting activity in other areas. As oil prices rise but continue to hover within the $40s a barrel range, Noble Energy will likely slightly increase activity at the DJ Basin. Moving forward, as oil continues to recover to over $50 per barrel, I expect the company to resume working in the Delaware Basin as well. We will likely hear more about this during the upcoming conference call.

Moreover, the natural gas sales volume from the Tamar and Leviathan fields in Israel which tumbled in Q2-2020 will likely climb substantially from Q3-2020. That's because firstly, I think the lifting of lockdown and easing of travel restrictions in the Eastern Mediterranean region will push economic activity higher which will have a positive impact on natural gas demand. Secondly, Noble Energy has said that it will increase sales to Egypt's Dolphinus Holdings from Tamar and Leviathan fields from July. Noble Energy has signed a long-term agreement to supply a total of 3 trillion cf of gas to Dolphinus for 15 years, with supplies starting from January 2020, ramping up in July 2020, and increasing further in July 2022. Due to these factors, I think investors should expect a meaningful uptick in Israel gas volumes starting from Q3-2020.

Furthermore, Noble Energy has also confirmed that its Alen Gas Monetization project is on track to start up in early-2021. The project, located in Equatorial Guinea, will initially produce around 75 to 115 million cfe per day of gas, condensate, and LPG. The good thing is that this development did not experience any meaningful COViD-19 related delays and remains on schedule. This project, combined with an increase in volumes from offshore Israel, will likely drive Noble Energy's volume growth in 2021.

For these reasons, I think although Noble Energy might struggle in the short term, its long-term outlook is looking good, particularly following the resumption of business activity and improvement in commodity prices. The company's shares have risen by almost 20% in the last three months as the business environment improved. The stock is trading 7.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, slightly lower than the peer average of 7.7x, and its five-year average of 7.8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha. In my opinion, Noble Energy is a great company with high-quality natural gas assets in offshore Israel and a growing presence in West Africa. Long-term oriented investors should consider buying Noble Energy's stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.