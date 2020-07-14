Overview

Brown & Brown (BRO) is an insurance agency. It is a boring business that flies under the radar. However, over the last twenty years, you would be hard-pressed to find a better performer than BRO. It has been a model of consistency; a bona fide ten-bagger with almost no volatility along the way.

Source: Yahoo Charts

The company likes to highlight that they have increased revenues every single year other than 2009. In that year, revenues declined a paltry 1%.

Free Cash Flow

Selling various types of insurance to large companies is an asset-light business model with a strong focus on free cash flow.

Brown & Brown generates a lot of free cash flow. Over the last decade, it has converted 24.3% of sales to cash flow.

Source: Brown & Brown Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

As CFO Andrew Watts highlighted in the most recent conference call:

One of the metrics we are proud of is our ability to convert revenues into free cash flow. We consistently convert 22% to 26% of our revenues into available capital due to our strong margins and rigorous management of working capital. Our industry-leading free cash flow conversion ratio is about a 100% higher than the average of the other public brokers. That means we generate about the same amount of cash as compared to a company twice our size. That means we have a lot of capital to invest in our business."

Brown & Brown has generated piles of cash over the years. This is a capital-light business where capex is only 4% of free cash flow.

Balance Sheet

As of the first quarter, the company had $1.5 Billion in debt. At the end of March, the company had over $385 million of cash and cash equivalents. Brown & Brown also had $700 million of available capacity on the revolver. The company was stockpiling cash to cushion the blow of late payments from customers. BRO has a history of managing cash in a conservative fashion with ample liquidity. Given the asset-light nature of the business, it should have no financing needs going forward.

Source: Brown & Brown Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

The current debt maturity is fully termed out with no short-term financing needs. I expect that the company will curtail its acquisition spree in 2020. The company has made over 500 acquisitions over the last couple of decades. During Q1, the company made five acquisitions of companies with $39 million of annual revenues. The emphasis now is cash preservation.

Valuation

Brown & Brown is forecast to earn $1.43 in 2020. The PE ratio is 29X. The median PE over the last decade was ~20X earnings.

Historically, I have put the fair value free cash flow yield at 5.75%. Currently, it is ~5.2%, making the shares about 10% overvalued on that metric.

I would probably put the conservative fair value at $32-36 given historical metrics and because revenues may not grow in either 2020 or 2021 depending on the macro situation. During the last recession, revenues dropped 1% in 2009.

The revenue growth at Brown & Brown has been astounding over the last decade. From $973 million in revenues in 2010 to almost $2.4 billion in 2019. Over the last twenty-five years, the revenue growth story is even more impressive. Brown & Brown had only $96 million in revenues in 1994. In the first quarter, the company reported a 12.8% revenue growth. However, the organic growth rate was only 5.6%. The company is expected to grow sales 6.3%/yr over the next five years. Without question, growth is dependent on acquisitions. It remains to be seen whether there are enough "ma and pa" brokerages that can be acquired to keep moving the needle going forward. Given the growth profile, I would prefer a PE ratio that is closer to 20X than 30X.

Source: Brown & Brown Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Recent Developments

CEO Powell Brown noted in the Q1 conference call that the company is expecting fewer exposure units due to the economic impact from COVID-19.

We've said in the past that one of the primary drivers of our organic growth is exposure units. So we do expect an impact over the coming quarters. From a rate perspective we continue to see modest rate increases on most lines of coverage as carriers continue to tightens underwriting standards. The increases were substantially in line with what we had expected for the first quarter and we're similar to last few quarters. Ultimately, the amount of rate increase was primarily driven by the loss experience for a given account. Premium rates for low loss accounts in the admitted market generally increased 1% to 5% excluding auto which is up 5% to 10%.

However, it appears that the exposure unit losses may be partially offset by increasing premiums as underwriting standards have been tightened.

Powell Brown continued to add that there is a lag of 60 days before unemployment is reflected in company numbers.

These same economists are projecting GDP to decline 20% to 30% in the second quarter with growth starting to rebound in the third quarter but they're not expecting a recovery until mid to late 2021. Based on these assumptions, we believe the biggest impact on our financial performance will be in the third quarter but anticipate our organic growth could be negative in the second quarter. This is due to the fact that higher unemployment will take about 60 days before we see its impact our numbers. We believe the largest impact will be to our employee benefits and workers compensation lines of coverage as they are primarily driven by employment and payrolls.

Conclusion

Brown & Brown is a premier company with a sustainable high cash flow yield, competent management, and a long-term record of success. The asset-light business model and strong balance sheet will ensure that the company sees little impact from the pandemic.

Without question, the company is a hidden gem of a business. First of all, the company has a track record of 27 years as a public company. Over the last two decades, the stock has gained over 10X not including dividends. Furthermore, the company has been a bedrock of stability through bad economies. Sales only declined once in the last twenty years. Secondly, Brown & Brown generates mountains of free cash flow. On average, it has converted 24.3% of sales to cash flow. It trounces other insurance brokers on this metric. Finally, Brown & Brown is a conservatively-managed company. The company only has $1.5 Billion of debt with no short-term financing needs.

Despite all of the positives, I suspect that returns could be muted going forward. The share prices trade at a 30X PE despite the COVID-19 uncertainty regarding total employment figures. I think the fair value for the business is in the $32-36 range. Put this company on your watch list and wait for a sale later in the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.