The Oil Market Is Looking Healthier

Uncertainty is omnipresent in the energy space, particularly with regards to crude oil and the outlook of the market balance there. Economic fluctuations caused first by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then by the re-opening of most economies across the globe, have resulted in a market that's difficult to predict but vital to understand in order to know which prospects, if any, make for attractive plays in the long run. One of the most valuable sources of information for investors in this space is the Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the EIA (Energy Information Administration). In its latest report, the organization revealed some good news, and some bad, that investors need to digest. On the whole, the picture this year looks a lot better than it was previously expected to look, and next year should improve compared to this year, but some pain does still look possible.

Some revisions

In its monthly report, the EIA revealed some interesting details about what it thinks the near-term future might hold for energy investors. To begin with, let's tackle supply and demand figures. First, I'd like to address the US and OPEC, since these are the two biggest areas of uncertainty for investors. If all goes according to plan this year, the EIA believes that output in the US will average around 11.63 million barrels per day. This is down 0.60 million barrels per day compared to what we saw in 2019, but it's 0.07 million barrels per day worse than the EIA's June forecast. Though this may not sound like much, spread over the course of a year, that disparity would amount to 25.62 million barrels. Next year, output should fall further, dropping 0.62 million barrels per day to 11.01 million, but this too is worse than the prior month's forecast by 0.17 million barrels per day.

*Created by Author

Where the US is expected to result in a less bullish scenario compared to what was previously anticipated, OPEC is likely to step in to help. Output from the group this year, if the EIA is accurate, will be 26.02 million barrels per day, or about 0.44 million barrels per day lower than prior expectations. This more than covers the pain from the upward revision seen from the US, but next year, the organization thinks that the tide will turn for the group. Output in 2021 will be 0.76 million barrels per day higher than June's forecast called for.

These changes, as well as other changes, will have an impact on the global picture for crude supply. Demand, too, will also change. In the table below, you can see supply and demand figures and the implied excess output relative to demand for the three years covered. The big takeaway here is that this year will look better for the bulls for both supply and demand, while next year will look better for demand only. Supply next year should now be 1.34 million barrels per day higher than previously anticipated, which will offset the improvement in demand some. Even with this, though, the EIA is forecasting that demand for 2021 will outpace supply to the tune of 1.12 million barrels per day, or 409.92 million barrels for a year. This, combined with the revision made for 2019, should help to mostly offset the excess output from the world this year.

*Created by Author

As a result of these changes, the inventory picture should improve some. To see this, we need only look at the table below. In it, you can see that for the current fiscal year, commercial inventories in this US should be about 1.345 billion barrels by the end of the year. This is higher than last year's 1.282 billion barrels, but it's 55 million barrels less than June's forecast of 1.40 billion. Pushing this into next year, we see another decrease planned for US inventories, this time to 1.329 billion barrels. This, too, is better than the 1.384 billion barrels the EIA thought it would be at when they reported their June forecast.

*Created by Author

While US inventory numbers are important, overall OECD inventories are more significant to consider. Based on the EIA's own estimates, the figure this year should end up at around 3.022 billion barrels. This is higher than last year's 2.890 billion, but it's 111 million barrels lower than the 3.133 billion previously anticipated for 2020 by the EIA. Next year, inventories among OECD nations will fall further, hitting 2.885 billion barrels, though it is important to consider that this is 25 million barrels higher than what the EIA thought it would end 2021 at a month earlier.

*Created by Author

As time progresses, we should not be surprised to see even more revisions (likely bullish ones) in the months to come. One sign that this may occur can be seen when looking at revisions made between the weekly oil production figures and the monthly production figures produced by the EIA. The monthly figures come out later and utilize more significant data as opposed to the modeling that the weekly figures rely some on. As the table above and graph below illustrate, the disparity here looks quite large. Just between January and April (the last month for which monthly data is available), the aggregate amount of oil missing compared to the weekly figures is 24.92 million barrels. If this were to persist over the course of a year, we would be looking at around 100 million barrels missing.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, the picture for oil could be looking better, but it would be a mistake to say anything other than the fact that it's looking up relative to where it was a month ago. Even if the EIA's numbers are accurate, things are showing signs of improving. If they are wrong in the way that I think they might be, then we could see further bullish revisions, which would only strengthen the case for oil and gas firms as an attractive area for investors to be focused on.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.