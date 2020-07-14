There have been several interesting announcements from the non-advertising business of Alphabet. Especially from Youtube and Google Cloud are.

Investment Case

Alphabet's (GOOG; GOOGL) largest business is advertising. Google search and other Google ads are the core business of GOOG. The advertising business growth is slowing and subject to the economic cycle. It's likely the advertising business shrinks due to the coronacrisis. GOOG's other revenue gains importance as advertising reaches its limits.

I'll dive deeper into its non-advertising businesses. GOOG gave some signs that show me they want to expand the non-advertising business rapidly. GOOG has plenty of opportunities in the non-advertising business. I feel this is positive for shareholders. It shows GOOG still has very meaningful and profitable ways to reinvest the cash flow of the company.

In my previous article about GOOG, I talked about the long-term potential of the stock. I also discussed the more general valuation of Alphabet that seems to below its peers. GOOG's share price increased by 20% since Apr. 27, 2020 when I wrote the article.

Source

Recent Announcements Of GOOG

Alphabet made a couple of announcements that show the emphasis on non-advertising business:

Youtube TV members: an update to our content and price: Youtube Blog

Deutsche Bank And Google To Form Strategic Global, Multi-Year Partnership To Drive A Fundamental Transformation Of Banking: PR Newswire

Partnering with Volvo Car Group to scale the Waymo Driver: Waymo Blog

Loon is live in Kenya: Loon Blog

Google Cloud secures U.S. defense department contract: Reuters

Google Wins Renault Contract in First Major French Cloud Deal: Bloomberg

I believe the first article gained the most traction recently. Youtube TV increased its prices from $49.99 to $64.99. It added new content from ViacomCBS (VIAC) and increases the price accordingly. This increases the non-advertising revenue significantly as long as they don't lose too many subscribers. These price increases have their limits and are subject to competition. For me, it mainly shows the determination of GOOG to increase non-advertising revenue.

Google Cloud deals are probably the most important news items. GOOG is behind the largest cloud providers: Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). It seems the big players win market share from smaller cloud providers. The growth of above 50% for the past few quarters shows GOOG is actively pursuing more cloud revenue. These large wins are important to keep relevance to the larger competitors.

Loon is one of the Other Bets of GOOG. I'm not sure GOOG will get significant revenues out of Loon. Loon provides internet in remote places with large balloons in the stratosphere. It's an impressive technology which can provide internet access to many people. I believe GOOG's largest benefit in this technology is the possibility of expanding its services to these places. This could be more important for advertising revenue than other revenue for GOOG.

Waymo is another vehicle out of the Other Bets department. The self-driving technology company competes with Tesla (TSLA), Uber (UBER), and the likes to deliver the first autonomously driving vehicle. This is likely the most valuable business in Other Bets. It's valued at $30 Billion. Licensing the platform to car manufacturers is a good way to get revenue and income from Waymo. Just like Loon, Waymo, or any of the Other Bets, haven't contributed significantly to the revenue.

Non-Advertising Business Is Growing Faster

Google Cloud is the main growth driver of the other revenue. GOOG only supplies figures of this segment since the full-year results of 2019, it also provided the figures of 2018. Nevertheless, the growth rate looks promising.

Source: Author's calculations based on earning statements

The recent news items about the cloud give confidence in GOOG to keep a fast growth pace.

The total revenue of GOOG grew by roughly 20% for the past few years. The main source of revenue is still the advertising business. Other revenues grow faster than the advertising business:

Source: Author's calculations based on earning statements

This is great. GOOG is reinvesting the cash flows in new business that grows fast. This is the kind of compounding that a lot of investors are looking for.

Share Price And Valuation Matters Too

I'm writing this article as GOOG share price reaches a new all-time high. This isn't too surprising in the current rally and should keep on rising in the long run. There are some factors to take into account before buying (more) at this price. I included the PE ratio and EV to EBITDA ratio below. EV or enterprise value equals the market cap, including the net debt or deducting net cash. The EBITDA is useful because it excludes all one-time write-offs, etc.

Data by YCharts

GOOG's valuation is around the same levels as the past 10 years. There is still upside because earnings will keep growing. GOOG may go to lower multiples in the future when growth slows down. I don't expect this to happen soon. There are reasons for expanding multiples as well. The 'risk-free' return of bonds has come down which makes future cash flows more valuable. GOOG should be a long-term winner of the pandemic.

In comparison to peers, GOOG isn't overvalued today. I made a comparison to Microsoft and Facebook (FB):

Data by YCharts

The rally since the March lows expanded all multiples, especially in the technology sector. In comparison to Microsoft and Facebook, GOOG doesn't look overvalued. High valuations have their limits. The quarterly results need to justify them.

Conclusion

GOOG is a great company. It's the market leader in online advertising and will most likely remain so. The growth of online advertising is limited because of GOOG's scale. That's why the non-advertising revenue matters (a lot). GOOG's Play Store, Youtube TV, and cloud services make up the most of this non-advertising revenue today. Particularly Youtube TV and cloud services grow fast. The coronavirus could even accelerate their growth.

Based on valuation GOOG isn't cheap nor expensive today. Based on the large net cash position, large free cash flow, and growth, I still like GOOG at this price. Patient investors could wait for a better entry point when panic strikes Mr. Market again. For long-term investors paying now a bit more or less won't make much of a difference.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any investments you would take after an article or discussions with me are your responsibility. You should do your own due diligence before an investment.