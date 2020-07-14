Image: Noble Mick O'Brien Courtesy: Noble Corp.

Investment thesis

Noble Corp. (NE) released its fleet status on July 9, 2020. It was a new fleet status, and I was expecting much worse. Some long-term contracts were postponed, and one contract was canceled, but overall it was not catastrophic. Perhaps the oil price rebound that we have experienced recently has helped operators regain some confidence.

However, the offshore drilling sector is facing a very challenging environment, and I do not see any quick fix. Noble Corp. is now facing a dire financial situation, and the only solution remaining is to restructure the debt under chapter 11. The financial crisis has been recently exacerbated by many rigs placed on standby, which has increased the company's cash burn to a critical level.

Therefore, it came with no surprise when the company disclosed that it has engaged restructuring advisors and warned of potential debt covenant violations during the first quarter of 2020. I recommend reading my article about the first quarter here.

Thus, we are all waiting for the news now.

The investment thesis is now limited to daily trading. As soon as the company announces bankruptcy, the stock will be delisted and will trade in the pink sheets.

NE trading is pretty similar to Diamond Offshore (OTCPK:DOFSQ) or Valaris (NYSE:VAL). The stock is likely to go down significantly (>70% down) when the company stock is effectively delisted. Thus, trade NE with caution. Only Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has a tiny chance to avoid a restructuring, in my opinion, but the hope is fading quickly.

July 2020 Fleet Status Detailed Analysis

The jack-up Noble Mick O'Brien has been awarded a contract extension from Qatar Gas. The rig's contract in Qatar is now scheduled to end in mid-November 2020.

has been awarded a contract extension from Qatar Gas. The rig's contract in Qatar is now scheduled to end in mid-November 2020. The jack-up Noble Lloyd Noble: contract extended to September 2020 at 451K/d. The rig was on standby from March 15 to April 14 at a reduced day rate.

contract extended to September 2020 at 451K/d. The rig was on standby from March 15 to April 14 at a reduced day rate. The Jack-up Noble Tom Prosser: contract extended to October 2020 after being on standby from April 9 to mid-July at a reduced rate of 47K-50K per day.

contract extended to October 2020 after being on standby from April 9 to mid-July at a reduced rate of 47K-50K per day. The Jack-up Regina Allen contract with BHP (NYSE: BHP

contract with BHP The jack-up Noble Scott Marks is now on standby under a contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) since May 2020 for up to 365 days at no day rate (It is not part of the actual contract term). Furthermore, the initial contract awarded to the rig in Saudi Arabia has been extended until July 2023, with a day rate of $159K/d.

is now on standby under a contract with Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) since May 2020 for up to 365 days at no day rate (It is not part of the actual contract term). Furthermore, the initial contract awarded to the rig in Saudi Arabia has been extended until July 2023, with a day rate of $159K/d. The jack-up Noble Sam Hartley is now warm stacked since April 2020. The rig has now been awarded a contract with CNOOC (NYSE: CEO

is now warm stacked since April 2020. The rig has now been awarded a contract with CNOOC The jack-up Noble Sam Turner has now been awarded a one-well contract with Total (NYSE: TOT

has now been awarded a one-well contract with Total The jack-up Noble Houston Colbert is now warm stacked since April.

is now warm stacked since April. The drillship Noble Sam Croft has received a contract extension with Apache (NASDAQ: APA

has received a contract extension with Apache The semi-submersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux recent contract awarded in Vietnam has been canceled. The company will receive a termination payment. The rig has now been warm-stacked.

Estimated backlog for the second quarter

The backlog remaining for 2020 is now estimated at $349 million.

The drillships segment is representing $923 million of the total backlog or 68.3%. After the contract termination of the semi-submersible Noble Clyde Boudreaux, the company has no more revenues from the semi-submersible segment.

Conclusion

For most of the common shareholders, we can state that it is now the end of the road. Yes, the company will survive, and the debt will be successfully restructured. However, commenting on this issue is purely academic and serves absolutely no purpose from a shareholders' perspective.

The fact of the matter is that bankruptcy translates to a total or near-total loss for the shareholders, period.

The end game is that the actual common shareholders will likely be wiped out. They may get potentially 1% or 2% of the new company shares outstanding after emerging from bankruptcy, but it will represent less than 0.02 per share and assuming the best-case scenario.

Hence, while I see excellent potential for quick profits until now -- as we have seen early in June -- we are closing in on the last phase (Bankruptcy announcement and delisting). Thus, it is perhaps a good idea to stay away from NE and wait for news.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I day trade short term the stock occasionally.