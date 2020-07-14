Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals, and understand in what environments they might outperform.

In my ongoing series on "7 Ways to Beat the Market", I have suggested that dividend growth - along with size, value, low volatility, equal-weighting, quality, and momentum - are simple and easy-to-implement factor tilts or alternative weighting schema that can boost performance. By tilting allocations away from the traditional capitalization weights that own more of the stocks that have increased in capitalization, average investors can boost portfolio returns.

Historical Performance

While in the first three articles in the update of this series we looked at very long-term data series from Professor French, for dividend growth I have relied on a thirty year history of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index. From the graph below, one can see that the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), components of the S&P 500 that have paid increasing dividends for at least 25 years, have outperformed the broad market by almost 2% per year for the last three decades.

Source: Bloomberg

That long-run outperformance has tended to occur in weak market environments. By splitting each calendar year since 1990 into "up markets" and "down markets" based on the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY), we can illustrate how the Dividend Aristocrats do in different market environments.

In the six down years in this sample period, the Dividend Aristocrats have meaningfully outperformed, besting the S&P 500 in all 6 by an average of 13.4% per year.

In the twenty-four up years in the sample period, the Dividend Aristocrats have kept pace, lagging by only 0.3% per year.

Performance in 2020

With that history, one might have expected that the Dividend Aristocrats would have been outperforming in 2020. That has not been the case. Below is a graph of the Dividend Aristocrat Index and the broader S&P 500 over the first half of 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

The Dividend Aristocrats (-9.7%) lagged the S&P 500 (-3.1%) by 6.6% in the first half. If we split the performance history since 1990 into half years, it was the sixth worst relative performance for the Dividend Aristocrats in the 61 half years over that period. It was the second worst relative underperformance for the Dividend Aristocrats versus the S&P 500 in a down market, trailing only the first half of 2000 when stocks were topping in the tech bubble, but tech still caused the broad market to lead the dividend growth components in that episode.

Tech causing a performance differential between the S&P 500 and the Dividend Aristocrats is a familiar story in 2020. By looking at a performance attribution of the Dividend Aristocrats and the broader S&P 500, you can see that of the 651bp underperformance, 423bp was driven by an underweight to Information Technology (XLK). The second largest performance driver was security selection within the Consumer Discretionary sector. The Dividend Aristocrats did not own Amazon (AMZN), the driver of returns in the cap-weighted Consumer Discretionary sector. Those two sectors - an underweight to Tech and a security selection miss in Consumer Discretionary - contributed to all of the performance differential in the first half.

Source: Bloomberg

The Path Forward

As we look forward, whether the Dividend Aristocrats can outperform will be a function of the direction of the markets. If the recovery falters, the Dividend Aristocrats could prove more defensive with elevated tech multiples perhaps offering less cushion in a second stress scenario. The Dividend Aristocrat Index is equal-weighted, so it has rebalanced to own more of the first half laggards. While that could suggest a rebound in performance in an up market, history has shown that the Dividend Aristocrat Index keeps pace in down markets, but does not typically outperform. Part of the relative performance of the Dividend Aristocrats will just be driven by the performance versus Tech given the dividend growth index's large underweight to that sector. Year-to-date, only one component, Ross Stores (ROST), has opted to cut its dividend, so we should expect that these defensive businesses continue to offer rising shareholder payouts through the rest of this cycle.

Summary

Over a more than 30-year history of U.S. equity markets, dividend growth stocks with long histories of rising dividends have generated higher risk adjusted returns than the broad market. All of this outperformance by dividend growth stocks is attributable to their outperformance in down markets. In the first half of 2020, underweights to tech and an e-commerce giant have led to lagging performance versus the broad index as the virus-related economic shutdown led to remote work access and rising online shopping. Despite the strategy's unblemished history of outperforming in down markets, the strategy is lagging in 2020. Dividend growth stocks tend to keep pace, but lag slightly in up markets, but the equal-weighting of the strategy, which has added to underperformers, may give it more upside in a continued recovery. Part of the future relative performance of the dividend growth index will be driven by a sector to which it is not allocated - tech. While this relative performance is important to track to understand the passive sector positioning choice dividend growth has foisted on investors, the ability of these constituents to continue to increase shareholder payouts may be of more importance to most dividend growth investors.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOBL,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.