The going remains tough for MSC Industrial (MSM) (“MSC”), and management’s ability to get going remains very much a point of debate. While the U.S. economy has likely seen the bottom for this sudden downcycle, significant uncertainty remains as to the shape of the eventual recovery. More concerning to me than the short-term outlook is management’s multiyear track record of missing their own sales growth and margin targets, though the last couple of quarters have been better than expected.

When I last wrote on MSC Industrial after fiscal second quarter earnings, I thought the shares looked modestly undervalued amid considerably uncertainty. The shares have since modestly outperformed the larger industrial sector, though lagging peer/rival Fastenal (FAST) by a wide margin and delivering a more mixed performance relative to Grainger (GWW). At this point, I view MSC as more fairly-valued to slightly undervalued, with near-term upside likely tied to the shape of the recovery (and the market’s on-again/off-again enthusiasm for industrial stocks), while the long-term performance outlook remains tied to management’s ability to successfully execute its latest transformational strategy – a development that can, in my opinion, be very fairly called a “show me story” given past failures.

A Beat … But With An Asterisk

As I expect will be the case with most industrial earnings reports this quarter, I think MSC’s performance relative to analyst expectations ought to come with an asterisk given the significantly above-average modeling challenges. Specific to MSC, while management’s decision to provide monthly sales information helped dial in expectations, the significant shift in mix was still a notable driver. Either way, I think MSC had a good quarter in a challenging environment, and I was more encouraged by the operating margin performance.

Revenue fell almost 4%, as the company saw a sharp decline in its core business only partly offset by a spike in demand for janitorial/sanitation supplies. Revenue from manufacturing customers was down 17% in the quarter, as key end-markets like automotive, aerospace, heavy machinery, and oil/gas remain very weak. Sales to government accounts more than doubled, though, helped by that aforementioned spike in demand for cleaning products.

Gross margin declined just 10 basis points, as a mix shift toward lower-margin janitorial products was partly offset by respectable price realizations and cost improvements. Operating income declined just 1%, with margin up 40bp, as management did a good job of reducing expenses.

An Outlook That Is Still, At Best, “Cloudy”

While there has been increasing confidence that the U.S. economy has passed the worst, there is still a wide range of opinions on the shape of the recovery. While I do expect many short-cycle end-markets to see relatively sharp recoveries late in calendar 2020 and into 2021, some markets like aerospace and oil/gas are likely to be lower for longer.

For the time being, management indicated that customers across many end-markets continue to burn off inventory. It makes sense that manufacturers wouldn’t be restocking inventory without better visibility on demand, but the burn-offs won’t continue indefinitely, and that could lead to a restocking-driven spike for MSC at some point over the next few quarters.

Even as markets recover, there are still some significant questions and concerns for MSC to address. MSC has underperformed during the last few cycles (up and down), and the company has been getting squeezed due to past strategic decisions and inability to adapt to the changing realities of distribution. While Fastenal has managed to structure its business more as a “partnership” with manufacturers, MSC held on too long to its belief that past leadership in e-commerce and its strong historical position in metalworking would insulate it from increasing competition from other multichannel vendors. With that, sales growth has underwhelmed and margins have shrunk.

It remains to be seen if this pivot away from a business focused on spot buying and toward planned/managed inventory will restore some of the company’s growth vigor. While MSC still has the advantage of competing in a very fragmented market with a lot of sub-scale rivals, management has struggled to run the business effectively and this latest strategic shift looks like the most challenging one they’ve attempted. The opportunity is there to gain share from less-capable distributors, and preserve margin in part through scale, but “opportunity” demands skillful execution.

The Outlook

I’ve boosted my expectations for MSC’s fourth quarter, but I’m reluctant to make a big upward change to my FY21 numbers at this point – my expectation was for a solid above-trend recovery in FY21 and FY22 and that is still my expectation, though the growth in FY21 may be less than I previously expected given a better (or at least “less bad”) FY20.

A key lingering unknown is how margins will shape up over the next couple of years. So far margins have held up better than expected during this downturn, but it doesn’t automatically follow that they’ll be better in the upturn/recovery. I’d also note that the company is going to have to spend to execute on that strategic shift. Moreover, it’s a move that will definitely impact gross margins, while the delivery on long-term operating margin is uncertain at best. Management has previously said that they won’t endorse an operating margin target in the high teens (last seen in 2011/2012), and I think even a mid-teens operating margin could prove out of reach.

At this point, I’m still expecting low single-digit long-term revenue growth from MSC more or less in keeping with the growth of U.S. manufacturing. Clearly there would be upside if MSC can drive market share growth with this latest strategic shift. I’m expecting low-to-mid single-digit FCF growth, with future operating margin levels clearly a big driving factor. Were management able to reclaim and hold mid-teens operating margins, it would boost long-term FCF growth firmly into the mid-single-digits and add close to $10/share in DCF-based fair value over my current assumptions.

The Bottom Line

As far as valuation goes, MSC looks more or less fairly valued to somewhat undervalued now, sandwiched between my DCF-based fair value and my margin-driven EV/EBITDA fair value. When possible, I like to buy at or below DCF fair value while using the EV/EBITDA value as more of a selling point. As a play on an industrial recovery and with a solid dividend, MSC isn’t the worst stock to consider now, but investors considering this name should do so with open eyes regarding management’s past inability to hit its own targets and the challenges inherent in another significant shift in the business strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.