Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver our regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

While the precious metals space has moved higher, silver has clearly outperformed its complex.

We attribute this to several factors, including a lighter spec positioning, a cheaper price based on historical standards, and larger participation of the retail investment community.

In the current macro environment in which US real rates are negative, we think that monetary demand for hard assets (like silver) will continue to grow.

We expect more upside in the near term, especially since silver prices have more catch-up to play versus gold prices.

We reiterate our 3-month target for SIVR at $20/share.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Macro

Our statistical analysis shows that the major two macro drivers driving silver prices (and thus SIVR) are short-term US real rates and the dollar. In this regard, the macro environment for SIVR has proven to be extremely friendly of late.

Implications for SIVR: As long as short-term US real rates move lower, SIVR should continue to gain strength. The dollar weakness adds fuel to the SIVR rally.

Speculative positioning

The speculative community left its net long position in COMEX silver essentially unchanged in the week to July 7, according to the CFTC.

In contrast to gold, silver’s spec positioning is very light. The net spec length represents just 22% of open interest, which is markedly below its all-time high of 57% of open interest. In contrast, gold’s net spec length is very close to its all-time high in % of open interest.

From this perspective, we argue that there is relatively much more room for silver prices to go up because the dry powder to deploy is much larger.

Implications for SIVR: The positive macro environment for silver should prompt the speculative community to extend meaningfully its net long exposure to COMEX silver, which should lift its spot price and thus SIVR.

Investment positioning

ETF investors bought silver at a significant pace (+505 tonnes) in the week to July 10, according to our estimates. This was the 17th straight week of ETF buying and the largest net inflow since May.

In contrast with gold, silver ETF investors tend to be retail investors (and not professional investors).

As the speculative community remains on the sidelines (for now), the strength in silver prices is primarily the result of the retail investor buying frenzy. Over the past two weeks, ETF investors have bought nearly 30% of quarterly production.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have accumulated nearly 6,800 tonnes of silver. This represents 50% of annual supply.

Even though industrial demand for silver is contracting, the massive increase in investment demand for silver is more than offsetting the weakness in the industrial sector.

Implications for SIVR: Substantial ETF inflows into silver are naturally bullish for the COMEX silver spot price and thus SIVR. But given the exponential rise in these ETF holdings, a bout of profit-taking cannot be ruled out.

Our closing thoughts

SIVR is approaching fast our 3-month moving target of $20/share due to the very friendly macro environment for precious metals.

Given the noticeable fall in short-term US real rates as well as the renewed decline in the dollar, the monetary demand for silver has surged, thereby pushing silver prices and SIVR higher. Interestingly, the silver price strength has been mainly driven by the significant surge in retail investor buying interest for silver, while the speculative community has stayed on the sidelines.

We expect the speculative community to jump back in on the long side of the silver futures market, which is likely to push the COMEX silver spot price even higher.

Against this, we reiterate our bullish view on SIVR over the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.