One of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic has been consumers shifting their buying habits from in-store to online, if only because so many stores were forced to close. As a consequence of this trend, we have seen many technology stocks, like Amazon (AMZN), surge to all-time highs as investors seek to profit from this trend. With shares down 10% year to date, Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) is an attractive option for investors seeking an ancillary way to play the growth in e-commerce.

The Macro Backdrop

First, it is worth seeing just how dramatic the shift in consumers’ buying patterns has been. In the Census Department’s monthly retail sales report, “nonstore retailers” are a good proxy for online purchases. As you can see from the chart below, online has been steadily gaining share over the past decade, by about 0.5% per year. We have seen online’s share surge over the past quarter.

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Now, some of these gains will prove transitory as stores fully reopen, but I don’t believe all of these gains will dissipate. Consumers who have realized how convenient online can be for products they used to go to the store to buy are likely to continue shopping online. Indeed, even if half of these gains are ceded back, online will pick up 2% of market share, in other words, we’ve propelled 4 years forward in a few months.

How PKG Can Benefit From The New Normal

More online shopping means more use of cardboard boxes, which is where Packaging Corp. comes in as one of the leading producer of boxes and corrugated products in the country with 95 box plants across the nation. In the first quarter, PKG reported a 13% surge in outside sales of containerboard relative to last year. Overall, box shipments jumped 5.6%, above the 2% long-term growth rate management has generally cited.

This surge in demand led first quarter earnings per share to be $0.30 above guidance at $1.50. As with most firms, management did opt against issuing guidance given all of the uncertainty, but given elevated online purchasing in April and May, I believe the company should continue to see strong demand for its product in Q2 and for the duration of the year. Indeed even if online sales temper somewhat, increased sales to its restaurant channel as they reopen should support continued elevated growth.

Additionally, this surge in demand is helping PKG work through excess inventory that has been plaguing industry pricing over the past three years as excess new capacity came online. PKG’s containerboard inventory is at the lowest level since 2013. Consequently, PKG is positioned to not only see increased volumes but also the potential to raise prices, which would amplify its free cash flow growth. Back in 2018, PKG spent over $550 million on cap-ex to significantly upgrade plants, modernize assembly lines, etc. Thanks to these investments, PKG's annual cap-ex needs are now only about $400 million, allowing the company to generate substantially more free cash flow. With this 2018 investment combined with the successful implementation of a series of maintenance projects in Q1 2020 and throughout 2019, PKG should have the operating flex to meet elevated demand.

Indeed, PKG had 4 of its 9 scheduled mill outages in the first quarter, and they occurred without incident. Thanks to a combination of timing and luck, management has positioned the company extremely well to profit from rising package demand. It used strong demand in Q1 combined with its heavy maintenance schedule to bring inventories down 3% from a year ago to $810 million. PKG is running a lean working capital position as it moves past maintenance needs, leaving it well-positioned to meet increased demand and maintain pricing.

The Financial Impact

We are already seeing these benefits flow through with the company generating a record first quarter free cash flow total of $166 million. In 2019, the company generated $808 million of free cash flow. The company should be able to maintain a 5-6% growth rate in Q2, with growth stepping back down to the 2% trend by the end of the year. This sales walk will result in full year revenue up by about 4% from last year. At this level of sales, the company should generate $850-875 million of free cash flow this year. At its current share price, that gives PKG a 9% free cash flow yield, which I view as very attractive given the continued growth of online demand and normalized inventories set to allow PKG to steadily grow free cash flow.

Critically, this cash flow combined with a pristine balance sheet will allow PKG to steadily increase its dividend unlike diversified packaging companies such as WestRock (WRK) that have cut their dividend to de-lever their balance sheet. PKG’s free cash flow provides over 250% of its dividend (shares yield 3.2%). The company has $913 million of cash, $1.2 billion of liquidity, and no debt due for 3.5 years. With only $2.48 billion of debt, it only has 2.0x gross debt to EBITDA ratio, giving PKG ample financial flexibility to engage in strategic bolt-on M&A acquisitions or repurchase shares while steadily increasing its dividend.

Even if inventory builds back up to more normal ranges with maintenance work completed, adding about $50 million inventory, the company is poised to end the year with about $1.05 billion of cash and marketable securities, further enhancing its liquidity posture. Management already has invested about $150 million in marketable securities to earn higher yields on its excess liquidity. With its excess liquidity poised to grow further, I expect increased discussion of higher capital returns to shareholders, or it may seek to buy stressed operators at accretive levels, both of which can benefit investors.

The strength of the company's balance sheet mitigates the biggest risk during an economic downturn, which is that a company has to cut dividends or issue equity to cure an overly stretched balance sheet. With its strong balance sheet, PKG has the resilience to withstand a drop in demand. Given its nationwide network, PKG should also be best positioned to serve demand where it is, in the event of regional dispersion amid second wave worries. The biggest risk to PKG, aside from a complete reversal in online shopping (which seems unlikely) would be a surge in container board supply from overseas that would undercut pricing. However, PKG's reduced inventory holdings allow the company to be more of a price-maker than forced to take price to generate cash flow.

PKG is a cheap way to gain exposure to the growth in online shopping as online shopping keeps demand for packaging products elevated. The company is well-positioned to profit from the surge in demand and steadily grow free cash flow as long-term growth rates eventually slow closer to the long-term trend of 2%. I see shares rallying to the $120-$125 area as PKG should trade with only a 7% free cash flow yield over the next year given its slow and steady growth, providing a 25% total return opportunity from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKG, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.