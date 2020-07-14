Through a more conservative strategy, Nestle is achieving a high return on capital without taking as much risk as some of its peers.

Apart from its iconic brands, Nestle has another important advantage over its peers - its capital allocation strategy.

Investment Thesis

Large and mature companies in slow-growth industries rarely make the top of the list of the most exciting investments; however, this is the place to look for high-quality and reasonably-priced businesses.

One such company is Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), which is one of the highest quality and highest return on capital stocks in the consumer staples space, while it also has a much lower risk than many of its peers.

In spite of its massive size, Nestle has the highest return on equity within its peer group.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

More importantly, the company's conservative capital allocation strategy and focus on high margin product segments, where it has sustainable competitive advantages, provide a solid baseline for further ROE improvements.

On top of that, Nestle is not taking significant risks as many of its peers do through excessive leverage or high M&A activity.

Why ROE matters so much

Return on equity is one of the most important drivers of P/B valuation multiples, especially in low-growth and stable industries such as food & beverages.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo!Finance

Thus, Nestle's high return on equity (ROE) commands a high market premium over its book value of equity, but, more importantly, it has two levers to pull in order to continue improving into the future, without adding a significant amount of risk.

Cost Reduction

Over the past 15 years, Nestle's return on equity has been steadily falling, while P/B multiple remained flat on the back of lower interest rates, which helped support the company's valuation.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Nestle Annual Reports and Yahoo!Finance

Since 2017, however, under the new CEO - Dr. Ulf Mark Schneider - Nestle has taken a course to reduce administration costs and improve factory efficiency.

Cost reductions resulted in significantly higher profit margins for Nestle, while the company's current fixed cost structure leaves further room for improvement.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Although reducing fixed costs has produced good results over the last few years, Nestle's main profitability driver over the long term will be the company's capital allocation and focus on high return product categories.

Focus on high margin segments

Nestle management is taking major steps to gradually transform the business, without making any outsized acquisitions that could easily backfire, if integration is not successful.

At the same time, the company has been divesting some smaller business units where margins are not attractive and it can't compete successfully. In the more strategic and profitable segments, on the other hand, Nestle has either been looking for strategic partners or focusing on smaller bolt-on acquisitions.

Source: Nestle CAGNY 2020 presentation deck

There has also been a step-change in the level of activity that we have at Nestlé. 2018 and 2019 were very busy years for us as we worked hard to re-shape our portfolio and we recently announced divestitures of our Skin Health business, our Herta charcuterie business in Europe and also our U.S. Ice cream business. Recent activity has been biased towards divestitures which is really in 2019 and for 2020 we would like to bring the focus back on to acquisitions and to have a better balance between divestitures and acquisitions. Sanjay Bahadur, Head of Group strategy and Business development

High margin segments where both premiumization of the category is taking place and where Nestle has strong competitive advantages are a priority for the management.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Nestle Annual Report 2019

The three segments with the highest margins are also the ones with key priorities for management. On top of high margins, these are also some of the most heavily-branded segments where Nestle has a significant competitive advantage with its iconic brands.

Nutrition and Health, Beverages, and Pet Care were also the only three segments that grew in sales over the last 10 years - by 5%, 4%, and 3%, respectively.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Nestle Annual Reports

Apart from the acquisitions that Nestle has made in these segments over the years, organic growth has also been strong.

Source: Nestle Investor Presentation

Even though each of the segments above deserves attention, I would like to focus on three of them that best illustrate Nestle's long-term strategic approach.

Powdered and Liquid Beverages

Powdered and liquid beverages segment has been exceptionally strong due to Nestle's strong coffee brands and other iconic brands such as Nestea.

However, the coffee space is getting increasingly competitive with Coca-Cola's (NYSE:KO) acquisition of Costa Coffee and the IPO of JDE Peet's which is backed by JAB Holdings and Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Instead of relying on mega deals to consolidate its coffee business, Nestle took a different approach through its $7.15bn deal to sell Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) branded coffee to retailers globally. Thus, Nestle strengthens its existing coffee brands portfolio, capitalizes on its strong distribution network, and expands its presence in the U.S. coffee segment, all without taking too much risk of integrating a large business such as Starbucks while not paying a significant premium for the business.

Source: Nestle CAGNY 2020 presentation deck

Pet Care

Nestle is also among the largest pet food companies in the world.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual reports (note: due to lack of data, Mars operating margin is based on its UK Pet Care segment)

With a recent move to acquire a minority stake and partner with Europe's largest private veterinary group - Independent Vetcare Group (IVC), Nestle is aiming to move into the higher margin segments of the market. With this move, Nestle is aiming to replicate Colgate-Palmolive's (CL) strategy behind the Hill's brand, which has the highest margins within the space due to its offering of healthy pet food recommended through veterinary clinics.

Such a move into healthier and more premium pet foods would also have a strong impact on the whole brand portfolio, due to the Purina brand endorsement effect. This is another important advantage that Nestle has over other pet food manufacturers, such as Mars and J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), which have significantly more segmented brand portfolios.

Milk and Ice Cream

In the Milk and Ice Cream segment, Nestle has been very successful with its 50% ownership of Froneri, which has access to many of the world's best ice cream brands. Thus, Froneri has become a dominant player in Europe and is now poised to do the same in the U.S. after acquiring Nestle's U.S. ice cream business in a $4bn deal.

Source: caribbeanbusinessreport.com

On top of Nestle brands, Froneri will also have access to brands licensed from Mondelez such as Oreo, Milka, Toblerone, and Cadbury while also offering General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) owned Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

On one hand, this move will make Froneri a world-leading ice cream company, while, at the same time, it will provide Nestle with the cash needed to further strengthen its other businesses.

Higher return without increasing risk

Finally, it is important that as a company is improving its return on capital, it is doing so sustainably and without taking a significant amount of additional risk.

To better understand why this is so important, back in 2016, Nestle ranked near the bottom of its peer set.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports and Yahoo!Finance

However, Nestle also had the lowest leverage within its peer group, while Kellogg (K) has achieved the highest return on equity within the peer group through excessive leverage.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Nestle also had the lowest ratio of goodwill and intangible assets to total assets, which although not a bad sign in an industry with lots of intangible assets is a red flag once it starts reaching very high levels due to excessive deal making.

Within the reviewed peer set, Kraft Heinz (KHC) and J. M. Smucker were among the companies with the highest book value of intangibles to assets.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Fast forward to 2020, KHC, K, and SJM were actually the three worst performers out of the whole peer group, while Nestle topped the ranking.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Yahoo Finance!

This shows how taking too much risk through leverage or acquisitions could backfire and produce disappointing returns for shareholders. That is why a high return on capital by itself is not a guarantee for future outperformance.

Having said that, Nestle was the best performer within the peer group, without increasing its leverage too much and keeping its level of intangibles under control.

Source: author's calculations based on data from annual and quarterly reports

Conclusion

Although being the largest and most diverse company among its peers, Nestle also has one of the highest returns on capital. The company has achieved that through years of strong organic growth and through conservative and well-thought-of capital allocation.

Nestle management appears to be more long-term oriented as the company has not increased its leverage to buyback more shares or to engage in questionable acquisitions, simply to achieve short-term results. With plenty of cash at hand, low leverage, and its large stake in L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF), Nestle has more than enough gunpowder to execute on its strategy and take advantage of any future opportunities.

Based on its ROE, Nestle appears fairly valued at this point in time. However, the company has further room to improve its ROE by focusing on high margin product segments where it has important competitive advantages in the face of its iconic brands and large distribution network. Thus, Nestle could easily continue to outperform its peers, without taking up more risk.

