Although AbbVie's near-term valuation and share price growth prospects are hard to determine owing to the Allergan deal, I believe the long-term outlook is favorable.

In May, AbbVie completed the acquisition of Allergan, whose Botox and Juvederm brands drove ~$5bn of the company's $16bn of revenues in FY19.

The company is well-known for its generous dividend which yields 4.8% at time of writing - 2x more than LLY.

Big Pharma is an underperforming sector of the stock market, but AbbVie's 1yr and 5yr share price gains are second only to Eli Lilly.

Investment Thesis

AbbVie 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

AbbVie (ABBV) stock has staged an impressive recovery since the mid-March market sell-off, rising 56% to reach a price of $100 in early July - its highest level since June 2018.

AbbVie 3m share price performance vs. key sector rivals Gilead, Merck, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer. Source. TradingView

As we can see above, over the past 3 months the stock has outperformed the S&P by 10%, as well as its key sector rivals, Eli Lilly (LLY), (my note here), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), (my note here), Gilead (GILD), (my note here), Pfizer (PFE), and Merck (MRK), (my note here).

If we wind the clock back 5 years and look at Big Pharma's performance since mid-2015, however, we can see that only Eli Lilly has outperformed the S&P 500 during this period, and although AbbVie has nearly matched the index, most of its competitors have significantly underperformed it.

AbbVie 5-year share price performance vs. key sector rivals Gilead, Merck, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Pfizer. Source. TradingView

There are many and contrasting reasons for this, the main one being (in my view) that Pharma company's products - the blockbusting drugs that they sell - have relatively short shelf lives.

They grow their sales for ~5 years, hit peak sales volumes for ~5 years, and then their sales decline under pressure from generic market entrants, price competition, and new and often improved treatments, and Pharma's look to discard them. In Gilead's case, its HCV franchise was wiped out due to the fact its drugs successfully cured patients, which cost the company ~$30bn in annual sales over 3 years.

That is the nature of the pharma business, and it can also be a very hit and miss business, with billions invested into developing drugs that may never make it onto the pharmacy shelves, and acquisitions taking place at high premiums to the target's true valuation, often in order to secure a single promising candidate ahead of a rival.

Hence, it can be very hard to place a valuation on a pharma company. Bristol Myers Squibb, for example, earned $26bn of revenues in 2019, growing sales by 15% year-on-year, and delivering net profit margins of 13%, giving it a fair value (based on my DCF calculation) >$150. The market, however, refuses to budge from its ~$60 valuation of BMY's shares.

AbbVie, in my view, is a company in a similar period of transition to BMY. I also judge its fair value based on DCF analysis to be >$150, but in AbbVie's case, market sentiment appears to be with the company and its share price is enjoying sharp growth at this time.

Arguably, AbbVie has a few aces up its sleeve that BMY does not. First of all, AbbVie has Humira, the Rheumatoid Arthritis treatment (also indicated for many other immunological conditions) that makes sales of ~$20bn per annum.

Yes, Humira has been top dog in its field for some time and may not be for much longer, with its patent having expired in Europe (causing sales to drop by 31% between 2018 and 2019), and due to expire in the US in 2023, but a $20bn-selling drug is a mighty useful asset to hold, even if it is on the brink of depreciating rapidly.

AbbVie's May acquisition of Allergan, the owner of $4bn per annum selling Botox, also appears to have pleased the market, whilst BMY's purchase of Celgene - which I rate as a strong deal - did not. In Imbruvica, AbbVie also appears to have a blockbuster cancer wonder-drug on its hands. BMY, to a lesser extent, has one too (Opdivo), and Merck has an even better one (Keytruda), but while the latter two companies' share price remain in the doldrums, AbbVie's is soaring.

Finally, besides Humira, AbbVie is best known for its very attractive dividend payment (currently $4.39 per share, yield of 4.77%) which the company plans to keep growing, even whilst facing COVID-19 headwinds.

As discussed above, it can be very hard to assess growth prospects or place a value on a big Pharma concern due to the fact they are nearly always digesting a new acquisition, spinning off an under-performing segment, or attempting to replace the falling sales volumes of a one-time best-seller. Therefore, a good option is to back the company with the most forward momentum, and at the present time, that is AbbVie.

Analysts are offering modest 1-year price targets of between $95 - $125 on the stock, which probably reflects recent share price growth, plus the difficulty of assessing the impact of the Allergan acquisition and the future sales of Humira. In the rest of this article, I will look at the company in more detail, highlight some areas of interest, evaluate AbbVie against its competitors, and provide justification for my own long-term price target of between $150 - $170.

Company Overview

AbbVie was spun out of Abbott Laboratories in 2012 in order to give the market the opportunity to value 2 distinct businesses - Abbott's medical devices, diagnostic equipment and nutrition segment, and AbbVie's research-based pharmaceutical segment, separately.

Chiefly thanks to the success of Humira, Abbott has grown revenues from $13.8bn in 2012, to $25.8bn in 2019. In FY19 Humira made sales of $19.1bn, accounting for 57% of AbbVie's revenues in that year.

Besides its immunology Division, which is comprised of Humira and two products - Skyrizi and Rinvoq - earmarked as Humira's long-term replacements, AbbVie's Hematologic Oncology division - comprising Imbruvica and Venclexta - accounts for ~16.5% of revenues, and its HCV division (Mavyret and Viekira) accounts for 9%.

Other key products include Lupron, a treatment for prostate cancer and endometriosis ($887m of sales in 2019, 2.7% of revenues), pancreatic enzyme therapy Creon ($1bn of sales, 3.3% of revenues), hypothyroidism treatment Synthroid ($786m sales, 2.3% of revenues), Synagis - for treatment of respiratory diseases in infants ($718m sales, 2.2% of sales), intestinal gels for Parkinson's disease Duopa and Duodopa ($461m sales, 1.4% of revenues), and anesthetic Sevoflurane ($348m sales, 1% of revenues).

AbbVie makes ~72% of its sales in the US, and the rest in international markets - predominantly in Europe, and Japan. The company employs ~20,000 staff worldwide, and is ~30% institutionally owned, with its biggest stakeholders being The Vanguard Group (8% holding) and BlackRock (5%).

With a market cap of $178bn (post Allergan acquisition), AbbVie is the second largest Pharma in the US, behind Merck ($200m).

Recent Performance

In Q120, AbbVie exceeded analysts' expectation in terms of both EPS ($2.42) and revenues, which were up 10.1% on a year-on-year basis. Humira sales were up 13.7% to $3.7bn in the US, which more than offset declines in Europe of 14.9%, to $1.05bn, owing to biosimilar competition. Skyrizi, approved in April 2019 for plaque psoriasis, earned $300m in sales, whilst Rinvoq - indicated for Rheumatoid Arthritis - earned $86m.

The hematologic oncology division experienced stellar year-on-year sales growth of 32.1%, to $1.55bn, led by Imbruvica, which grew sales by 20.6% to $1.23bn, whilst Venclexta sales worldwide were $317m. Meanwhile, Mavyret sales declined by 29% to $559m, and Androgel sales declined from $74m to $8m. Androgel - a treatment for low testosterone - was a one-time blockbuster for AbbVie, but sales have been decimated since thousands of lawsuits were brought against the company claiming the treatment causes heart attacks and stroke.

Despite COVID-19 headwinds, AbbVie management indicated that they were maintaining full year earnings estimates, anticipating top-line growth of 7% (to ~$35.6bn), whilst adjusting GAAP EPS ever-so-slightly to $7.60 to $7.70, which based on my analysis means the company anticipates a drop in overall OPEX during the year.

Allergan Acquisition - Solving The Humira Problem

The company's decision to acquire Allergan in a $63bn deal has been interpreted as an attempt to diversify into new products and services, to stave off any revenue deficit created by the anticipated decline of Humira sales.

The deal - first announced in June 2019 - has been a long time coming, owing to anti-trust concerns, and due to the fact both Allergan and AbbVie are headquartered in Ireland - benefiting from the lower tax regime in the country - and therefore require regulatory approval in both Ireland and the US.

The anti-trust concerns centered around the combined entity's control of the market for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency ("EPI"), which would have reached ~95%, hence 2 drugs - Zenpep and Viokace - have been divested to Nestle, whilst brazikumab - an IL-23 inhibitor in late stage trials for Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - was sold back to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), from whom Allergan had acquired the candidate in a $1.25bn deal in 2016.

AbbVie says that the combined entity is expected to deliver $30bn of revenues in FY20, without including Humira sales, and $50bn including Humira - a pointed statement, perhaps, suggesting that the Allergan portfolio solves the Humira loss of exclusivity ("LOE") problem that will come when Humira's US patent expires in 2023, allowing a flood of generics to enter the market.

Naturally, the Allergan deal comes with a huge debt burden. In Q120, AbbVie reported cash of $41bn - earmarked for the takeover - and long-term debt of $63.2bn. On its earnings call, AbbVie's CFO Rob Michael made the debt repayment plan sound straightforward:

The robust cash flow generation of the combined company will be used to rapidly pay down debt, support a strong and growing dividend and pursue additional innovative mid to late-stage pipeline assets. We have committed to paying down $15 billion to $18 billion of combined company debt by the end of 2021 of which nearly $7 billion will be repaid by the end of May 2020. We expect to achieve a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5 times by the end of 2021 with further deleveraging through 2023.

This sounds very promising for shareholders, but it is also worth noting that in 2019, 2018 and 2017 respectively, Allergan made net losses of $5.3bn, $5.0bn, and $4.1bn, on a GAAP basis. Although, in 2019, the company reported adjusted operating income of $7bn (EPS of $17.64), it's clear that AbbVie is taking on a company in less than perfect health.

Allergan's leading product is Botox, from its medical aesthetics division, which made sales of $3.7bn in 2019, while cosmetic treatment Juvederm made $1.24bn of sales, and eye treatment Restasis made $1.1bn of sales. The company has a host of other assets - both general medicines and specialized therapeutics - making sales in the low to high triple-digit-millions, which presents a very different sales and marketing picture to selling one major product - Humira - into a different field altogether.

As such, AbbVie in a decade's time could be almost unrecognizable from the Humira fueled powerhouse it is today. But I don't think investors need to panic about this. Firstly, I believe AbbVie has acted early, meaning that it has at least 2 more years of Humira sales around the $20bn mark, and possibly even higher, to provide the ballast as it absorbs Allergan's diverse range of product lines and figures out how to handle them going forward, divesting some, and prioritizing others, and realizing, management says, up to $2bn of cost savings in the process.

It is also worth considering just how bad the Humira sales decline will be. Statista has forecast that its sales will drop to ~$13.2bn by 2024, which would still make Humira one of the world's best-selling drugs. Generic competition will likely have a profound effect on pricing, but in my view, it will take time for generic market entrants to make the necessary steps - securing reimbursement, convincing physicians to prescribe their product, meeting safety and efficacy standards in a real-world setting etc. Humira has not been the world's best-selling drug for no reason, therefore I would back the incumbent to survive for many more years making sales >$10bn per annum. And besides, in Skyrizi and Rinvoq, AbbVie may already have its readymade replacements in its stable.

AbbVie's Future: Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and present - Imbruvica

AbbVie is placing a lot of faith in Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and estimates that the two will earn revenues >$10bn, and possibly more than $20bn, by 2025. That is certainly a bullish forecast for treatments whose combined sales in Q120 were <$400m, but the two drugs between them are capable of covering all of the 10 indications for which Humira is currently approved, and AbbVie already has the sales and marketing capabilities, and relationships with patients and physicians, in place, giving it a significant head start over the competition.

Meanwhile, in Imbruvica - the Bruton's tyrosine kinase ("BTK") inhibitor approved for chronic lymphocytic leukemia ("CLL"), Mantle Cell Lymphoma ("MCL"), Mantle Zone Lymphoma ("MZL"), and other indications, which made sales of $4.7bn in 2019, AbbVie appears to have developed another mega-blockbuster-in-waiting.

Imbruvica has been developed in partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and has emerged as a clear leader in the CLL field - its overall sales are forecast to exceed $8bn in 2020. The drug recently won approval in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyva for CLL, as a chemo-free option, and won its sixth FDA approval - in combination with Roche's Rituxan - in April this year, as a first line treatment for younger patients with CLL, suggesting that Imbruvica is a versatile drug that may have many more approvals ahead of it across multiple indications.

Speculatively, when we consider the future sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq, combined with the growing sales and potential of Imbruvica, and the long-term consistency of Botox, it is possible to see how AbbVie can realize an extra >$20bn of sales over the next 5 years, and when we add the combined remaining portfolios of AbbVie and Allergan to the mix, it is possible to forecast a scenario whereby the company maintains future revenue streams >$50bn even as Humira sales decline by $10 - $15bn over the coming decade.

Conclusion

Considering all of the above, I break down the prospects for AbbVie's long-term share price growth as follows.

Without Allergan, AbbVie makes a more than presentable investment case. If it were to grow revenues at its current rate of 7% over a five year period, and maintain its impressive net profit margins of >20% whilst squeezing OPEX costs ever so slightly, the company can grow (by my calculations) its already impressive cash flows from ~$11bn per annum to nearly ~$17bn per annum, which in itself is enough to suggest a fair value price >$160, in my view.

Allergan's cash flow generation is also impressive, and its major assets - Botox, Juvederm etc. ought to deliver consistent, if not growing revenue streams for years to come. The company is in dire need of an operational overhaul, however, which it is going to get as it becomes part of AbbVie. The business may well be broken up, with the resultant reduction in revenues more than compensated for by AbbVie's trio of assets, Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Imbruvica, whilst cost synergies achieved are likely to be around the $2bn mark.

Whilst AbbVie's debt is onerous, the company is taking an aggressive approach to reducing it, which may result in some short-term pain for investors, but will also be absorbed by the sheer size of the newly formed entity - likely to become the second largest Pharma concern worldwide.

AbbVie has pledged to continue growing its already generous dividend, which also softens (for investors) any short-to-medium share price losses the company may suffer as it integrates Allergan and focuses on phasing out Humira and phasing in its replacements.

There is no question that AbbVie is pursuing a bold strategy and making some big promises on future revenues, but at the same time it is undeniable that for the next couple of years at least, it should not have too much trouble delivering revenues >$50bn.

All of this combined gives AbbVie - in both management's and analysts eyes - significant forward momentum. When taking a view on whether the hype and recent share price growth outweighs the future growth story, I may be a sucker for a good story, but I am backing AbbVie to make a success of it.

This is a company that has met with unprecedented success ever since its incorporation in 2012, and exceeded all expectations, but its share price has never truly broken out. The favorable tax treatment the company receives as an Irish-domiciled entity is also advantageous, and any company that delivers revenues in excess of $50bn with net profit margins above 20%, whilst paying a sector-leading dividend, is worth backing, in my view.

Things may be choppy over the next couple of years, but with a breakthrough cancer treatment, command of the immunology arthritis / psoriasis, and medical aesthetics markets, and a mega-blockbuster with at least 2 strong years of sales ahead of it, as well as its ready-made replacements, and with the market currently in its favor, AbbVie ought to be challenging Eli Lilly's sector-leadership for share price gains over the next 5-years, in my view. In fact, I would argue that AbbVie ought to be trading at a higher price than LLY's $168 at time of writing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABBV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.