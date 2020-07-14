The bond market appears to be happy with PKG's prospects as the YTM on the 3-year bond is just around 1-1.1%.

PKG has a strong balance sheet and doesn't need to repay debt before Q4 2023, giving the company a lot of breathing room to get through the current COVID storm.

Introduction

Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) is the third largest producer of containerboard products in the USA and produces its products from 95 different plants and eight mills. The company’s share price was initially hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, although losses remained limited to around 20%. Since the 52-week lows, Packaging has had a good run and is currently trading at around $100/share which puts it back on the level it was trading at in February. For simplicity sake, I will abbreviate ‘Packaging Corp. of America’ as ‘Packaging’ or ‘PKG’ throughout this article.

PKG’s Q1 results are still decent

Fortunately for Packaging Corp., the COVID-19 pandemic only gained momentum towards the end of the quarter, so the impact on its revenue and profitability remained relatively manageable. The company reported a 1.5% revenue decrease while the COGS increased by approximately 3%. The combination of a lower revenue and higher expenses obviously isn’t ideal as this reduces the gross profit to $365M (down almost 15% from in excess of $421M in the first three months of 2019) while the SG&A expenses also increased.

Both elements caused the operating income to drop from $275M to $209M. Definitely not a great result, but these are special times. On the positive side, Packaging Corp. has been able to reduce its interest expenses by roughly 20% and this helped to keep the lower result on the bottom line limited. The net income fell from $187M to almost $142M or $1.50 per share.

Not a great result but definitely a result to be satisfied with given how hectic the second half of the first quarter was. PKG’s main focus should be on survival and the company did a good job in Q1, although Q2 will be a bigger test for PKG.

The cash flow statements seem to confirm Packaging’s decent first quarter. The reported operating cash flow of $237M is quite good, especially knowing this includes a $36.5M investment in the working capital position (as inventories and accounts receivable increased). So, on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in Q1 2020 was approximately $273M, which still is approximately $50M lower than in Q1 2019, but again, these are special times.

The total capex was approximately $73M, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow result of approximately $200M in the first quarter of the year. Given the current share count of almost 95 million shares, the FCF per share came in at $2.11/share. Not a bad result. The dividend in Q1 was 79 cents per share, so the dividend remains fully covered.

Keep in mind the full-year capex guidance was approximately $400-425M (although I expect to see a more fine-tuned guidance when PKG releases its Q2 results), so the Q1 capex is relatively light. Should PKG indeed spend $400M on capex this year, the next three quarters will have an average capex of around $110M. But as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated in Q2, I expect the Q2 capex to be low as well, and I’m very uncertain about PKG effectively spending $400-425M this year.

The balance sheet: no debt repayments required before Q4 2023

Of course, we cannot extrapolate the Q1 performance in an attempt to estimate at what level PKG’s full-year results will come in. The company already confirmed in April it was planning to idle two paper machines and the sheet converting operations in Jackson, Alabama, for May and June which should help to reduce the paper production to bring the supply more in line with the demand. Another plant in San Lorenzo, CA, was planned to be shut down in June, and PKG expects to record $21-25M in exceptional charges related to this shutdown in Q2.

As the uncertainty will undoubtedly continue over the next few months (and the entire financial year 2020 will have to be played by ear), it’s important to make sure the balance sheet is strong enough to withstand the current adverse economic circumstances.

As of the end of March, PKG had $764M in cash, an increase from the $680M as of the end of December thanks to its ability to retain the majority of its free cash flow as the dividend payments require less than 50% of the free cash flow to be paid out. There was no near-term debt on the balance sheet (other than the usual lease obligations of $66M) and the entire debt position on PKG’s balance sheet is the $2.48B in gross debt.

This results in a net debt position of approximately $1.7B as of the end of Q1, and with a Q1 EBITDA exceeding $300M, I’m not too worried about the balance sheet.

Investment thesis

Although Q2 will be tough for Packaging Corp. of America, I’m not too worried about the company’s survival. With almost $800M in cash and no debt maturities before November 2023, Packaging should have plenty of liquidity to sail through the current COVID-19 storm. The bond market also seems very confident in PKG’s ability to repay its debt as the YTM on the debt maturing in November 2023 is currently just around 1-1.1% (and the bond price barely fell below par in March). Even the long-term debt maturing in 2029 and 2049 has a YTM of respectively 1.8% and 2.85%.

I currently have no position in Packaging Corp. of America, but my interest in the company has been triggered. I will wait for the Q2 results before making a decision, but the premiums on put options already look quite appealing with an option premium of around $2.50 for the P80 expiring in October.

