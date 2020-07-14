Market consensus expects Ace Hardware to remain profitable with its revenue declining only by -3% YoY in FY2020, thanks to its favorable store footprint and product mix.

Ace Hardware's 1Q2020 financial performance was decent; the company delivered negative same-store sales growth in 5M2020, but there are signs of improvement on a month-on-month basis.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Indonesia-listed home improvement retailer PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk (OTC:ACEHF) [ACES:IJ] from Bearish to Neutral.

This is an update of my initiation article on Ace Hardware published on December 12, 2019. Since my initiation, Ace Hardware's share price dropped by -36% from IDR1,630 as of December 11, 2019, to IDR1,040 as of March 23, 2020, which represented a new three-year low. Subsequently, Ace Hardware's share price rebounded strongly to close at IDR1,630 as of July 13, 2020, back to the same level it was at seven months ago. Ace Hardware trades at 29.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.7%.

Ace Hardware's 1Q2020 financial performance was decent, with its top line and bottom line growing by +5% and +4% YoY, respectively. The company delivered negative same-store sales growth of -7.6% in 5M2020, but there are signs of improvement on a month-on-month basis with same-store sales decline narrowing from -27.7% in April 2020 to -18.2% in May 2020. Market consensus expects Ace Hardware to remain profitable with its revenue declining only by -3% YoY in FY2020, thanks to its favorable store footprint and product mix.

The medium-to-long-term impact of COVID-19 is uncertain, with e-commerce and reduced consumer spending power in the spotlight. If Ace Hardware is unable to expand its e-commerce sales channel and the spending power of its customers takes a longer time to recover, the company's financial performance could be weaker than expected in the years to come.

While Ace Hardware has been relatively resilient compared to other consumer discretionary retailers which could have suffered losses, the stock's valuations are expensive at above 25 times P/E. As such, I see a Neutral rating for Ace Hardware as fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Ace Hardware shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker ACEHF, or on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker ACES:IJ. For shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Indonesia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling them in terms of trade execution, given that the Indonesia Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $1.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.9 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Ace Hardware shares listed in Indonesia include Capital Research Global Investors, The Vanguard Group, Matthews International Capital Management, and Aberdeen Asset Managers, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

1Q2020 Results And 5M2020 Same-Store Sales Growth

Ace Hardware reported the company's 1Q2020 financial results and its same-store sales growth or SSSG data for the first five months of 2020 on June 29, 2020.

The company's 1Q2020 revenue of IDR1,967 billion represented a +5% YoY increase, but a -9% QoQ decline. Revenue for Ace Hardware's core home improvement products and lifestyle products (which includes masks and sanitizers) segments grew by +3% and +16% YoY, respectively. The company also opened four new stores in 1Q2020, which increased its retail space by approximately +2.3% YoY.

Ace Hardware's net profit grew +4% YoY to IDR246 billion, but this was equivalent to a -19% QoQ drop. The company's gross profit margin improved by +220 basis points YoY and +110 basis points QoQ to 49.6% in 1Q2020. But Ace Hardware's operating profit margin declined from 15.7% in 4Q2019 and 15.4% in 1Q2019 to 13.6% in 1Q2020.

Ace Hardware's SSSG was still positive at +2.5% in 1Q2020 (versus +8.2% in 1Q2019), but the company's 5M2020 SSSG had turned negative at -7.6%. Although Indonesia saw its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020, Ace Hardware still delivered positive SSSG in 1Q2020. This was likely attributable to sales promotions relating to the company's 25th anniversary and Chinese New Year celebrations, and an increase in sales of home improvement products driven by floods in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Ace Hardware's SSSG for March, April, and May 2020 were -4.7%, -27.7%, and -18.2%, respectively. In late-March 2020, Indonesia initiated lockdown measures in the country, referred to as Pembatasan Sosial Berskala Besar, PSBB or Large-Scale Social Restrictions, to combat COVID-19. As a result of PSBB, Ace Hardware had to temporarily close a significant number of its stores, particularly those located in malls in Jakarta, Indonesia's capital, which sent the company's SSSG into negative territory. Some of Ace Hardware's other stores that remained open also had to make do with shorter operating hours.

FY2020 Outlook

Indonesia has started to ease lockdown and social distancing measures since June 2020, and Ace Hardware's same-store sales have already narrowed from -27.7% in April 2020 to -18.2% in May 2020. With shopping malls in Indonesia reopened in mid-June 2020, all of Ace Hardware's stores are also open for business now.

Market consensus expects Ace Hardware's revenue and net profit to decline by -3% YoY and -13%, respectively in FY2020. The company is also expected to witness a negative SSSG of -7.3% this year. Ace Hardware has opened nine new stores as of end-June 2020, while two of its stores were closed this year as their leases expired. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company's initial target was to add 15 new stores in FY2020. Ace Hardware will also be looking to optimize staff and rental costs to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on the company's profitability.

The relatively resilient outlook (many retailers are expected to register losses this year) for FY2020 is largely due to Ace Hardware's favorable store footprint and product mix. Unlike most mall-focused retailers, approximately a third of Ace Hardware are standalone stores located in residential areas that were not affected by lockdown measures and benefited from shopper traffic diversion away from malls. Also, COVID-19 led to a huge increase in demand for specific products such as kitchenware, sporting goods (exercising at home), sanitizers, masks, and other home improvement items among others, which Ace Hardware offers at its stores.

Medium-To-Long-Term Impact Of COVID-19 Is Uncertain

At this point, it is difficult to assess the exact impact of COVID-19 on the Indonesian consumer market in the mid-to-long term. But increased e-commerce penetration and reduced spending power are likely to be trends that will be observed in the coming years.

Ace Hardware is estimated to derive only a low single-digit percentage of its revenue from online sales. The company is still heavily reliant on its physical stores. Ace Hardware was initially limited to its own e-commerce site ACE Online, but the company has started offering its products on other prominent e-commerce platforms in Indonesia such as Shopee and Tokopedia, following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Looking ahead, Ace Hardware will have to continue working hard at expanding its e-commerce sales channels to mitigate the threat of e-commerce disruption. Although Ace Hardware's product categories (e.g. home improvement) have witnessed low e-commerce penetration, COVID-19 could be the catalyst that accelerates the pace of e-commerce growth in Indonesia.

Separately, Indonesia is likely to see massive unemployment this year and next year, due to the economic fallout brought about by COVID-19. The Indonesian government is forecasting unemployment rates of 8.1%-9.2% and 7.7%-9.1% for 2020 and 2021, respectively. While Ace Hardware's target customer segment is the mid-to-high income consumers, the company is still likely to be negatively impacted by the reduced spending power of Indonesian consumers. Ace Hardware has traditionally relied on sales promotions to drive the company's sales similar to other Indonesian retailers.

Furthermore, a significant proportion of Ace Hardware's home improvement product sales is also closely tied to the health of the Indonesian property market. Mr. David Cheadle, managing director at Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Indonesia, was quoted in a April 14, 2020, South China Morning Post news article saying that "the overall residential market is expected to soften in the first half of 2020."

Valuation

Ace Hardware trades at 27.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 29.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of IDR1,630 as of July 13, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 24.0 times and 23.9 times, respectively.

Ace Hardware offers consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of 1.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Ace Hardware include weaker-than-expected same-store sales growth, a larger-than-expected depreciation of the IDR relative to the USD (Ace Hardware imports the majority of its products), and a failure to adapt to a change in consumer preferences post-COVID-19.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Ace Hardware shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Indonesia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.