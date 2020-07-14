The trade is still open, but my covered calls are on pace to produce a 26% annualized return.

On June 29, 2020, I wrote covered calls for $1.65 per share premiums at strike prices of $135 with July 17, 2020 expiration dates on part of my BMRN position.

Set the investment framework (financial and mental parameters), check out the options ladder and execute the trade.

I own two tranches of BioMarin (NASDAQ: BMRN), a Novato, CA-based biotech historically specializing in developing genetically-engineered treatments for diseases impacting small patient populations. The company has six commercially-available drugs and a solid pipeline with excellent potential. Annual revenues are about $1.8 billion and the market cap around $23.0 billion.

Source: fiercebiotech.com

On July 13, 2020, the stock closed at $124.40 per share compared to my weighted average purchase price (two tranches) of $81.60 per share, a 52.32% gain. Nice, but I’ve held one tranche since November 2016 and the other since October 2019 - and, like most small to mid-size biotech companies, there’s no dividend. Let’s create one by writing a covered call.

Set the Investment Framework

First, as an investor, it’s important to set a personal framework. I find that setting parameters, financial and mental, helps me simplify what expert option traders would call the simplest of option trades. I believe in the KISS Principle.

In my case, I would be happy to sell my position at $135 per share. Lots of analysts cover BMRN and target prices range as high as $150 per share, but $135 per share is the point at which I would sell with no regrets. That's an important point, as I am prepared to sell at that point without looking back.

On the other hand, I would be comfortable dealing with a decline in the stock. I’ve seen many over the years, after all it’s a biotech, but curiously with a high correlation to the market evidenced by 24-month beta of 0.95 and a 60-month beta of 1.05. There would be the usual down-market alternatives available if BMRN starts to decline in value; simply sell the stock, short the stock, buy puts, sell more calls, etc., but remember, I’m fine with holding BMRN through thick and thin. For me, this is another important point.

If you consider these parameters, what I've done is place myself, mentally at least, in the proverbial win-win position.

Check Out The Options Ladder

Here’s the July 13, 2020 closing BMRN options contracts around a strike price of $124.40 per share with August 24 expirations.

Source: E*Trade Securities

Since I don’t own thousands of shares of BMRN, I prefer to receive at least $1.00 per share if I write a covered call option - it’s just my rule-of-thumb for a stock at this price, you might have your own preference. My $1.00 mark generates about $100.00 of premium per 100 shares owned, a nice round number. There’s no magic to it.

I also like to keep the time period to expiration short, around 30-45 days. In a way, this balances out the much longer term, 3 to 5-year holding period value-oriented investments that comprise the bulk of my portfolio.

Looking at the table above, if I could sell August 21 calls - less than 45 days away - at a $135 strike price and get the $1.70 premium (the bid of the bid-ask spread) or about $170 per 100 shares, I would consider that a pretty good risk. If the stock is called away, I get about $136.70 per share. Remember, I’m happy to get $135 per share.

If it’s not called away, I get to keep the roughly $170, less any fees, a dividend of sorts.

Execute The Trade

What I haven’t told you is that I executed a version of this trade on June 29, 2020 when I sold covered calls at a $135 per share strike price expiring July 17, 2020 for a premium of $1.65, about $165 per every 100 shares. Based on today’s market price, with just four days remaining, it looks like I’ll keep 100% of my BMRN position. BMRN closed at $122.18 on June 29, so that’s about a 26% annualized return.

A pretty good dividend!

After July 17, I can repeat the process, sell my BMRN, which has gone up another 1.8% since I wrote the covered calls, or just hold on waiting for that elusive $135 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.