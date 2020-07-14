Thesis

Maxus Realty Trust (OTCPK:MRTI) is a multifamily REIT that primarily invests in apartments in the southeast and Midwest. The company is a small-cap REIT, as it owns just 34 properties and has a market cap of around $150 million. Maxus appears to be very undervalued at current price levels. Such is supported by the company’s current discount to net asset value, as well as its earnings valuation compared to its peers.

Strong Industry and Market Investment

COVID-19 and its effects have had an enormous impact on much of the real estate industry. Stock prices of REITs in the retail, hospitality, and office sector have plummeted over 50% in some cases. However, one area of stability has been the multifamily sector. While many apartment REITs have seen their stock prices take a hit since March, rent collection levels remain high.

Industry Rent collections- June Industrial 97.80% Apartments 97.50% Office 95.90% Healthcare 95% Freestanding retail 79.40% Shopping centers 60.50%

Source

Additionally, the economic recession is likely to prolong the rate at which millennials purchase homes, further driving multifamily demand.

Source

Maxus’ focus on the southeast exposes it to high growth secondary and tertiary markets less impacted by COVID. The southeastern region is projected to see much higher population growth over the next five years, fueling demand for housing.

Source

Such projections were made pre-COVID. However, higher population growth in the southeastern region could be enhanced over the long term for two reasons:

Less desire among people to live in densely-populated urban areas. The shift to work-from-home among companies will potentially allow workers to live where they want, as opposed to their work location.

While all of Maxus’ properties are in secondary or tertiary markets, the majority of such properties are located in suburban towns and cities. Many of the municipalities in which Maxus owns properties have fewer than 3,000 people per square mile. The pandemic may accelerate the ongoing trend among people to prefer the suburbs versus cities. Urban living poses a higher contagion risk compared to lower density areas. Such will potentially result in greater value being placed on living in the suburbs.

Complementing the resurgence of the suburbs may be the potential shift to work-from-home among many companies. The pandemic has helped expose many of the inefficiencies and high costs of occupying significant office space, as employees have been able to conduct operations from home. Many companies, such as Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have already announced they will be reducing their real estate footprint and will allow employees to work from home in the future. These companies have significant presences in urban environments. Employees no longer having to work in the city may find a strong appeal in more suburban and higher temperature areas, such as the southeast, creating new demand drivers for Maxus’ apartments.

Valuation

Company Consensus NAV Premium (discount) to NAV IRT 12.74 (0.137) NXRT 37.15 (0.097) IRET 67.97 0.055 BRG 10.75 (0.355) BRT 16.3 (0.313)

Source

Maxus has strong investment appeal with its focus on multifamily properties in the southeast. However, they are far from the only publicly-traded company to have such a focus. NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT), Independence Realty (NYSE:IRT), Investors Real Estate (NYSE:IRET), Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG), BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), and BSR Real Estate (OTCPK:BSRTF) are small-cap companies with similar investment profiles. What I believe distinguishes MRTI from its peers is its relative valuation. The vast majority of publicly-traded apartment REITs currently trade at a discount to NAV. Discounts range from 9% to 36%. While MRTI was not included in the estimates, I project them to be trading at a significant discount to NAV as well.

While Maxus does not release its net operating income, I estimate it to be around $67.4 million. Such a figure nets a 56.8% NOI margin, which is consistent with the company’s small-cap peers. Cap rate data on MRTI’s specific markets is difficult to find, and they are invested across 26 different markets. NXRT publishes its cap rate estimates regarding the markets it is invested in. The company’s portfolio cap rates is estimated to be between 4.8% and 5.1%. Additionally, the average multifamily cap rate for BSR REIT’s portfolio was estimated to be between 5.7% and 6.1%. The average multifamily suburban cap rate was 5.49% in summer 2019. Putting MRTI’s cap rate at 6% gives the company a net asset value of $178. To trade at the company’s estimated fair value, the company’s stock price would have to appreciate 48%. MRTI’s discount trounces its peers. Cap rates are subjective, and I rely upon third-party data to come to this estimate. Despite the recession caused by COVID-19 and the decline in transaction volume, the private markets have demonstrated that asset values have not been significantly impacted yet.

Company P/CFFO-AFFO IRT 14.46 NXRT 15.25 IRET 19.28 BRG 8.45 BRT 10.86 BSRTF 15.69 MRTI 8.28

Source- SEC Filings

Based on FY 2019 numbers, MRTI is trading at a significant difference to its peers on an earnings valuation as well. MRTI is trading at a P/CFFO just over 8. This is multiple points below its peers’ average of over 13, though MRTI does have a little higher leverage compared to its peer group. Given MRTI’s higher debt load and status on the OTC markets, I would say a more fair multiple for them to be trading at is around 12. Based on MRTI’s FY 2019 CFFO per share of $14.49, a rough estimate of the company’s fair value would be around $170-$180.

DCF Model

The DCF model promotes the notion that MRTI is undervalued. 2020 will inevitably be a year of negative rent growth due to COVID-19. However, assuming:

Annual rental rate growth of around 3.2% in subsequent years;

Net acquisitions of $45 million each year;

Modest NOI margin expansion;

$10-17 million invested annually in redevelopments through 2027;

Future acquisitions funded 77% debt, 23% equity, upcoming debt maturities refinanced; and

8.3% cost of equity, 2% terminal growth rate post 2027.

Using the above estimates, the company gets a fair value of around $180.

Concerns - Leverage Levels, Liquidity Risk, Management outreach, OTC Notices

Leverage Levels, COVID Uncertainty

One of my major concerns regarding MRTI’s future is their current high levels of leverage. The importance of keeping leverage levels down has been demonstrated in the divergence in stock price performance between REITs with high and low levels of leverage. As the chart demonstrates below, companies with lower levels of leverage (Camden Property (NYSE:CPT) and Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA), in particular) have fared much better since the start of the COVID crash.

Source

Though each of these multifamily companies have maintained high levels of rent collections (over 95%) and will likely see similar changes in earnings, significant uncertainty may result in cap rate changes, which disproportionately affect highly leveraged REITs. Though cap rates likely have not changed much since the start of March and multifamily has been stable, rent collections have been sustained at high levels in large part due to the federal stimulus in response to COVID. If unemployment insurance is not renewed at the end of the month or additional shutdown measures are put in place due to rising COVID cases throughout the southeast, rent collection levels and cap rates could be significantly altered. Such would have a massive impact on MRTI’s fair value. While a 6% cap rate earned them a fair value of $178, a 6.5% cap rate would bring them down to $126.

Liquidity Risk

A big risk in investing in a small cap like MRTI is liquidity concerns. MRTI is very lightly traded and small transactions can lead to large swings in the company's stock price. According to otcmarkets.com, the last time MRTI even traded was nearly one month ago. The thinly-traded nature of the stock results in massive bid-ask spreads, potentially preventing prospective sellers to transact at market price. While liquidity risk is certainly a concern and must be monitored if one is looking to buy or sell shares, I urge investors to focus on the fundamental value behind the company, which can often diverge from stock price. Given MRTI's size and historical operating history, the company should move to list on a major exchange to increase their liquidity and attract institutional investors.

Management Team

One of the most baffling aspects of MRTI is its lack of investor outreach or company promotion. From a purely valuation perspective, MRTI appears to be trading at quite a discount to where the company could potentially be acquired for or liquidation value. However, one of the major reasons its valuation may lag its peers is lack of recognition. MRTI is not traded on a major exchange, its website contains no investor presentations, conference calls are not held, and key metrics of operating performance go unreported by the company (same-store rent growth, net operating income, same-store NOI growth, among others). Additionally, the company files its quarterly financial reports months after other companies report, as it did not report its 10-Q until July 10th.

Lastly, the otcmarkets website displays a “warnings” message under MRTI's profile, indicating they may not be making material information publicly available. As a prospective investor, these are very poor qualities to have, and I would encourage management to make the necessary changes to become more transparent. If they cannot sell the company and its positive attributes, then why would anyone purchase the stock? In light of these concerning aspects, I attempted to contact the company for an interview. Unfortunately, they did not get back to me.

Conclusion

Fundamentally, looking at the company, there is a lot to like about Maxus Realty Trust. They are invested in a great sector with a solid long-term outlook, own properties in high-growth markets destined to benefit from future demographic and economic trends, and they appear significantly undervalued given their earnings and NAV relative to current stock price. Additionally, the company has a well-covered 6% dividend yield with room for future hikes. The margin of safety with this company appears high, which is why I am considering purchasing shares. However, I am very cautious to endorse the company’s management. Though the company has had solid operating performance and stock returns, their lack of transparency and promotion of the company baffles me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MRTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Multiple attempts to reach the company's management for an interview did not receive a response.