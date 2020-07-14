It's A Jungle Out There, So Bring Your Machetes

An additional area of current interest is the possible recovery of global and emerging markets.

I haven't posted an article for some time, not because I have been inactive, but because I have been trying to get a better handle on where markets are headed, and which sectors have the greatest potential to participate.

At the present time, the Fed continues to provide market support; however, at a lower level than that of a few months ago. As the elections get closer, I believe market volatility will increase, which will be exacerbated by the significant increase in COVID-19 cases. I find it very interesting that no one seems to be really concerned about the virus' impact on the markets, high unemployment, the permanent loss of thousands of small businesses, cultural instabilities, and the potential for inflation resulting from printing so much money.

It appears that the current mantra is "if you want to make money, the stock market is the only way to go".

Well, while this might be true at present, there will soon come a time where things could seriously implode.

Profits Are Nice Too

I am not a trader; however, in today's markets when there is a good opportunity to take a profit, I try to be close to the head of the line.

Over the past month or so, I have had opportunities to exit from several profitable positions. As a result, the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP) has seen its cash position expand, affording the opportunity to initiate some new positions.

Here is a brief summary of the (PPRP) exit trades we made:

We sold our position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Enviva Partners LP (EVA) (partial sell), Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI), and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR).

With the exception of EVA which was a double, the other sales generated about a 20 percent profit over about three months' time.

Just because we sold these, it does not mean that they are forgotten. All five are stocks/funds that I would like to re-purchase or add to in the future. I particularly like STK, UTF, RFI and IGR as they have little, or no leverage. My outlook for REITs is unfavorable over the short term, so I do not anticipate re-entry into this sector until the REIT recovery is well underway.

My Take On The Markets

I really don't see where anyone has provided a truly accurate forecast for stock market activity in recent months - hindsight doesn't count folks. Wish I could say that I was among those claiming complete accuracy, but, unfortunately I'm not one of them.

Nevertheless, here's my thoughts on the markets through the November elections.

1. We have underestimated the impact of COVID-19 on both the US and world economies.

2. Unemployment and the permanent loss of thousands of small businesses will have lasting impact (think recession or depression).

3. The recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases due mostly to stupidity on the part of folks who refuse to take corrective measures will probably continue and may well result in a major catastrophe. However, God will remain in control.

4. Few people talk about inflation, but we continue to print money as fast as we can load ink into the presses. This will ultimately lead to increased inflation.

5. We are currently entering into arguably the dirtiest Presidential election in recent history. Being apolitical, it probably wouldn't be a terrible idea to try four years without a chief executive.

To sum it up, at some point in the near future all of the above will come crashing down and the markets will be impacted. How bad, who knows, but I think worse than when the COVID-19 issue broke back in March.

The best advice I can give is that I believe over the coming months, market risk is greater than the reward potential. This doesn't mean to not buy or to liquidate, but to proceed carefully and start with small positions.

Changes To The Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio

Over the past few months, I have been trying to identify opportunities with the potential to provide a good income stream, and possibly a decent total return.

I try to read a lot, and do more research than the average person. Seeking Alpha offers the opportunity to stay abreast of retirement and fixed income opportunities, and there are at least a handful of authors whom I respect.

My research has led me to delve into business development companies (BDCs) and closed-end funds (CEFs) focused on senior loan and floating rate loan investments.

BDCs

Both BDC Buzz's BDC articles and Factoids blog provide the best insights anyone could ask for. Couple this with the information found on cefdata.com and cefconnect.com and you have enough data and opinions to become a semi-expert in the BDC sector.

I have sought out a small number of BDCs that have maintained, or increased dividends through the first quarter of the year. Virtually all have had declining net asset values (NAVs), which is to be expected given the impact of COVID-19 on their loan portfolios. However, some NAV declines have not been significantly great. Additional financial metrics that I consider are increasing net investment income (NII), adequate dividend coverage, interest coverage greater than 1.50X and a debt/equity ratio less than 2.0X.

Few BDCs meet all of these criteria; however, there is a small list that meets most. I found three opportunities for investment, and have taken a small position in each.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) - Priced in the low $12's and yielding about 10 percent, I believe ORCC to be a decent opportunity. ORCC sells at a discount to NAV of about 13 percent, has a debt/equity ratio of 0.7, income is covering the distribution (although barely), and core NII coverage is 121 percent.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) - PFLT is currently priced in the mid - $8's and the dividend yields 13.6 percent. It is currently selling at a discount to NAV of 31 percent. The distribution is covered by earnings and NII coverage is presently 1.07X. It carries a bit higher debt/equity ratio of 1.57X, but is within our established criteria.

TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG) - Our third BDC is TriplePoint. Selling at just under $10, it yields 14.7 percent. The stock price represents a discount to NAV of 24%. The earnings presently covers the dividend with a ratio of 1.00X. NII coverage is presently 1.10X and the debt/equity ratio stands at 1.01X.

Quarterly earnings for all three will be released soon (ORCC around August 4, PFLT around August 5, and TPVG around July 29). This quarter's reports will be much more critical than Q1, as we will see the impact of a full three months of COVID-19. All the more reason for small entry positions.

A couple of other BDCs on my watchlist for future consideration are: Apollo Investment Corporation (OTC:AINV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC).

Senior Loans, Floating Rate, and Bond Funds

I believe that in the present market scenario that funds invested in senior loans, floating rate loans and corporate bonds offer stability (relatively speaking) and potentially decent returns.

There are two senior loan funds in which I have an interest: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT), and Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA).

FCT investments are almost 100 percent senior loans and the fund currently is priced at a 13 percent discount to NAV. The fund limits itself to a maximum 15 percent investment in international stocks, but not in emerging market countries. With 28 percent leverage (not crazy about this and hope they continue to de-leverage), the fund pays a monthly dividend and has a current yield of just over 11 percent.

VTA is 75 percent focused on senior loans, and their portfolio includes taxable corporate bonds. They have about 66 percent exposure to the United States and 34 percent to European countries. VTA also employs leverage (32 percent), and presently sells at a 16 percent discount to NAV. The fund pays a monthly dividend and currently yields just over 10 percent.

Our PPRP has held a small position in Pioneer High Income Fund (PHT) for a few months. It was a fund that had been on our watchlist for about a year, and when it dropped back in March I took the opportunity to initiate a position. PHT is invested in below investment grade corporate bonds, convertibles and preferred stocks, the majority of which are from U.S. companies. It pays a monthly dividend and has a present yield of just over 10 percent.

The Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has recently caught my attention and is currently on our watchlist. Holdings include taxable bonds and multi-sector bond funds. About 40 percent of their portfolio is in senior or floating rate loans, 25 percent of which are investment grade. Leverage is about nine percent and the monthly dividend offers about a 12 percent yield. My only concern (which is why I have not established a position yet) is that the dividend is not covered by fund earnings.

And, Last But Not Least -

The PPRP has owned one closed-end options fund for years - Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ). I use this fund as a hedge against downside market risk, adding to it when I have a bit of extra cash from time to time. ETJ basically purchases stocks and then writes put or call options (primarily puts) on the stocks. This fund, while providing a steady income is not going to explode to the upside. It has been a consistent dividend payer and a fund that has less downside risk than most others. In fact, in 2008 in the depth of the bear market, ETJ had a six percent total return.

Global and Emerging Markets

In prior articles I have covered both the global and emerging markets and how the PPRP is positioned in each. I limit our exposure in each of these asset classes to closed-end funds since I have neither the cash nor the desire to research individual international stocks.

Over the past year we have taken small positions in four such funds: First Trust-Aberdeen Global Opportunity Fund (FAM); Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO); Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD); and First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO).

Each of these funds has its investment focus fixed income, debt and bond positions. I believe that taking a position that is more conservative than funds heavily invested in foreign stocks is best for our portfolio.

In February and March of this year, both the FTSE All-World Index and the MSCI Emerging Market Index tumbled (along with every other global stock index). All of our funds continued to pay dividends without cutting, so I decided to hold all of our relatively small positions. As of today, both of these indices are showing positive recoveries, and I am considering adding to three of these funds (have a larger position in FCO than the others), so I will play catch-up for a while.

As An Aside

I have had folks ask me how I determine the price at which I wish to buy a stock or fund. Everyone has their own buy/sell strategies, and I also have mine.

Once I decide on a list of stocks/funds that I wish to purchase (those meeting my financial metrics/criteria) I use two indicators to determine purchase points.

The first is to determine a fair yield level at which I would be satisfied to buy. The yield I desire varies by stock or fund and is dependent upon earnings coverage and historic dividend levels. Let's say I desire to buy Stock A which is currently trading for $15 and paying an annual dividend of $.90 for a yield of six percent. In the past this stock has supported a yield of nine percent, a point at which I would be comfortable owning it. So, using the following formula I can determine my buy price:

Buy Price = Current Dividend/Desired Yield

Buy Price = $.90/.09

Buy Price = $10.00

The second factor I consider is are there any unfilled gaps in the stock's price? I have come to believe that just about every gap in stock prices eventually gets filled. Big Charts (bigcharts.marketwatch.com) contains a wealth of stock and fund data. You can look at charts for just about any time period, and it is very easy to spot gaps in a stock's price, either on the upside or the downside.

Between these two criteria I am usually able to establish fair entry points.

Conclusion

I hope that this article suffices to provide an update as to where we are with the PPRP. It has been almost two months since I have provided an update, but, aside from digesting all that is happening in our world and our country, I haven't been that motivated to write. Besides, we have only recently been active in making new portfolio purchases.

My prayers are with you, and for a revival throughout our country - soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPVG, PFLT, ORCC, PHT, FCT, ETJ, EMD, FAM, FCO, FEO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.