Despite the long-term potential of its properties, PREIT must rely on asset sales over the next few years to fix its balance sheet and fund future CapEx.

In the long run, the COVID-19 pandemic could actually benefit many of PREIT's malls by forcing weaker competing malls to close.

PREIT will soon have five vacant anchor spaces from Sears, J.C. Penney, and Lord & Taylor store closures, but the affected malls still have multiple remaining anchors.

PREIT faces sharp short-term NOI and cash flow headwinds, as many tenants stopped paying rent in April and retail bankruptcies are on the rise again.

With retail bankruptcies piling up left and right and COVID-19 cases on the rise across much of the U.S., it's clear that mall owners are facing an extended period of weakness. While most malls have been able to reopen to some extent (though some are shutting down again), a significant number of their tenants are at risk of going out of business, even if the pandemic ends within a year or so.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) entered 2020 with a weak balance sheet and minimal liquidity. As such, the pandemic hit at a particularly bad time for it. Let's take a look at how the pandemic has impacted PREIT, how it is trying to cope, and its prospects over the next couple of years.

A big hit from COVID-19

Most malls in the U.S. closed at some point during the second half of March. As a result, many tenants started withholding rent beginning in April. (Unsurprisingly, mall owners, tenants, and insurance companies have very different views as to who must bear the cost of the pandemic-inflicted mall closures.)

PREIT hasn't specified what percentage of rent it collected in April, but for reference, Macerich (MAC) said on May 12 that it had collected just 26% of April rent at that point. In general, mall REITs are trying to be flexible about rent deferrals while insisting that all rent that is owed must eventually be paid. During the Q1 earnings call, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said that the leasing team had negotiated deferral agreements that would allow PREIT to collect 45% of outstanding April and May rents later this year, with more than 90% to be collected by the end of 2021.

However, to the extent that some tenants file for bankruptcy, PREIT will have to write off past-due rent. Such writeoffs caused same-store NOI to plunge 9.6% last quarter, despite falling by only 5% in the first two months of the quarter. Bankrupt tenants also have the flexibility to break their leases or renegotiate them for lower rents going forward.

As of mid-May, while eight in-line tenants had filed for bankruptcy in 2020, the impact remained very manageable, at about $2.5 million of annualized gross rent (a little less than 1% of total rent). However, bankruptcies continue to pile up. Just in the last few weeks, GNC, Lucky Brand, and the owners of the Chuck E. Cheese's and New York & Company chains have filed for bankruptcy.

Additionally, over the past two years, PREIT has signed numerous percentage rent deals, mainly to keep struggling tenants in place. During 2019 alone, it signed "percentage in lieu" deals worth an estimated $8.5 million in annual rent. With in-line sales falling to essentially zero at many malls last quarter, percentage rent would have plunged accordingly.

(Source: PREIT Q4 2019 Supplemental Disclosure, p. 22)

Department store closures mounting again

J.C. Penney's (OTCPK:JCPNQ) May bankruptcy filing was also unfortunate for PREIT. As of the end of March, J.C. Penney accounted for about 1.7% of PREIT's annualized gross rent and served as an anchor for 14 of the REIT's 21 malls.

So far, J.C. Penney plans to close two stores within PREIT's portfolio, at Magnolia Mall in Florence, South Carolina and The Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland. That will bring the total number of vacant anchor spaces in PREIT's portfolio to five. While the REIT has basically completed the redevelopment of all anchors that closed in 2019 or earlier, Lord & Taylor closed its store at Moorestown Mall in New Jersey in January and Sears closed stores at Moorestown Mall and at Jacksonville Mall in Jacksonville, North Carolina in April. (Sears still owes rent for the Jacksonville store until 2021 and for the Moorestown store until 2022.)

Given the weak state of its finances, PREIT is in no rush to take on new redevelopment projects. Fortunately, all of these malls still have multiple anchors open, which gives PREIT the flexibility to take some time to get its finances in order before embarking on any ambitious redevelopment plans.

Cost cuts and asset sales

As of March 31, PREIT had $65.3 million available to borrow (p. 35) from its revolving credit line. That's not a whole lot, considering that availability will decline if PREIT's unencumbered NOI shrinks due to the pandemic (which seems inevitable). Management is responding with multiple strategies to bolster liquidity.

First, PREIT is slashing costs to the bone. In the early days of the pandemic, it furloughed dozens of employees. It also (controversially) lined up a $4.5 million forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program. Despite that assistance, the REIT recently laid off 31 employees in an attempt to drive permanent cost reductions.

Second, PREIT has been working to defer various payments to line up better with expected rent collections. As of its Q1 earnings call, it had obtained deferrals for $11.6 million in real estate tax payments and $8 million in mortgage payments. It is continuing this push, albeit not with a 100% success rate. The mortgage loan for Dartmouth Mall (one of PREIT's better properties, with pre-COVID sales per square foot of $548) was recently transferred to special servicing.

(Image source: PREIT)

Third, PREIT is reducing its 2020 CapEx budget by at least $25 million and slashed its common dividend by 90% last quarter, reducing shareholder payouts by about $15 million per quarter.

Fourth, PREIT is forging ahead with previously-announced asset sale plans. In late June, it completed the remainder of an outparcel portfolio deal with Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT), selling six properties for $14.4 million. In total, the portfolio deal raised $27.8 million between late 2019 and mid-2020 by selling outparcels at a weighted average cap rate of around 6.5%. This was a bit less than the originally-reported $29.9 million deal value, due to the removal of two Chuck E. Cheese's locations, presumably due to its recent bankruptcy filing.

Additional asset sales in the pipeline include the sale-leaseback of five malls (Jacksonville Mall, Magnolia Mall, Capital City Mall, Valley Mall, and Moorestown Mall). That deal closing was postponed by 120 days due to COVID-19 and is now tentatively scheduled for the fall. The sale price of $154 million would improve PREIT's liquidity by $57 million. PREIT also hopes to sell land for seven multifamily developments and two hotels by the end of 2021, raising nearly $130 million.

(Source: PREIT March 2020 Investor Presentation, slide 35)

PREIT's actions to slash spending, defer CapEx, and reduce its dividend give it adequate liquidity for the next few months. However, short-term modifications to its debt covenants will expire at the end of September, and PREIT will need to reach a new agreement with its lenders on long-term covenant changes to remain solvent thereafter. Given that there is no active market for selling entire malls right now, it's in the lenders' best interests to work with the company.

A solid collection of malls

Despite the severe pressure it faces in the short term, PREIT's energetic efforts to improve its mall portfolio will likely pay off once the pandemic passes. The REIT has already gotten rid of its worst properties. As a result, it has seen very encouraging results at most of its malls as they have reopened over the past two and a half months.

In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to strengthen most of PREIT's top dozen or so malls in the long run, by decimating the competition. Prior to the pandemic, these malls averaged sales per square foot of nearly $600, implying that they remain vibrant retail destinations.

For example, whereas the vast majority of tenants at PREIT's Capital City Mall resumed operations within a week of the mall reopening, Harrisburg Mall and Colonial Park Mall (its two main competitors) were already losing tenants rapidly before the pandemic. Macy's (M) is conducting a store closing sale at the former, while several tenants at the latter are closing permanently, including Victoria's Secret and Justice.

Similarly, traffic at Viewmont Mall near Scranton reached 89% of prior-year levels on the first Friday and Saturday after it reopened. By contrast, former PREIT property Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre (the only other traditional mall in the region) may be entering a death spiral.

(Image source: PREIT)

Meanwhile, among PREIT's weaker malls, about half could potentially be returned to lenders over the next few years depending on business trends. Most of the others have substantial land value and exterior-facing components and could gradually transition into mixed-use centers with ground floor retail, rather than traditional malls.

Can PREIT complete planned asset sales?

Ultimately, asset sales will be critical for creating value for PREIT shareholders. Even with the recent dividend cut, PREIT doesn't generate enough cash flow to cover what will likely be substantial future CapEx needs while also improving its balance sheet. Furthermore, while PREIT doesn't operate in most of the Sun Belt states where COVID-19 case numbers are spiking again, there's still a risk that it will be forced to close some of the malls that it reopened recently.

Among asset sales, selling land for multifamily development represents by far the biggest opportunity. Thanks to the excellent locations of many PREIT malls, there are plenty of interested developers. The main complication is the need to gain entitlements. For example, the first project in the queue, a proposed 391-unit apartment building at Plymouth Meeting Mall in the Philadelphia suburbs, is getting the usual pushback from residents and township council members concerned about traffic and potential school overcrowding.

That said, there's a desperate need for more housing in the Northeast. New Jersey's affordable housing mandate requires townships to find sites for affordable housing. Unused mall parking lots are an obvious place to start, which should ease the entitlement process at Cherry Hill Mall and Moorestown Mall. There's an even bigger housing shortage in the D.C. area, which bolsters the case for building housing at Springfield Town Center and The Mall at Prince George's, both of which are located near Metro stations. In Pennsylvania, PREIT has had success previously, gaining entitlements for a 300-plus unit luxury apartment building at Exton Square Mall in 2018.

In May, PREIT said that it expected to complete two multifamily land sales in late 2020 and the remaining five in 2021. Most if not all of the deals are likely to close eventually, but not necessarily as quickly as PREIT hopes.

In the meantime, outparcel sales may represent a good way for PREIT to raise capital while it waits to complete the land sales. PREIT still has a significant outparcel sale opportunity, and the market for assets like these is holding up well.

I continue to see PREIT's preferred shares as offering the most attractive risk-reward tradeoff for risk-tolerant investors looking to bet on the REIT's long-term prospects. The common shares also have upside to at least $5 if the pandemic were to end relatively soon and PREIT is able to complete planned asset sales on schedule. However, the common shares could also wind up being worthless if the pandemic stretches on for many years and lenders eventually force PREIT into bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, PEI.PC, M, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.