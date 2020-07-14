Mergers and buyouts have become fairly common recently, as companies strive to generate improved efficiencies and attempt to grow their sales by combining as opposed to fighting one another to death. The latest case of this move, this time a sizable one, is the decision by Analog Devices (ADI) to absorb Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) through an all-stock transaction. The move allows Analog to grow significantly over night, opens the door for significant run-rate synergies, and for Maxim it generates a nice initial premium. This all does seem to value Maxim more or less where it should be relative to Analog, though it appears that if there is a side that walked away with the better terms, that party might be Maxim.

A look at the transaction

The transaction between Analog and Maxim is about as simple as they get. Shareholders in Maxim will be giving up their stock in the company to Analog. In exchange, they will receive 0.63 of a share of Analog for each share they gave up. This represents a premium of 22.4% compared to where Maxim’s stock was trading for immediately prior to the deal’s announcement. Upon completion of the transaction, shareholders of Analog will own 69% of the combined firm, while Maxim’s investors will own the remaining 31%.

*Taken from Analog Devices

Conceptually, there are a lot of reasons for the two firms to combine. For starters, they offer technology that can be considered complementary in the eyes of customers. Examples of management’s thinking here can be seen in the image above, as well as in the image below. Whereas Analog focuses largely on technology like converters, amplifiers/RF, microwave devices, power management and some digital signal processing products, Maxim’s emphasis is soundly on linear and mixed-signal products. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will have over 50,000 SKUs to its name and will generate 72% of its revenue from B2B customers across hundreds of different application markets.

*Taken from Analog Devices

Most of the combined firm’s revenue will come from just a few big markets. About 44% of its revenue by end-market is classed under “Industrial”. Another 21% of sales come from the communications industry, while 18% comes from automotive and 17% from the very broad ‘consumer’ category. Geographically, about 49.5% of the combined firm’s sales will come from Asia as a whole, but it would be a mistake to think that the two businesses share an emphasis on Asia in common. 33.7% of Analog’s sales come from the US compared to 42.4% that comes from Asia. Maxim gets only 11.1% of its sales from the US, and an impressive 67.8% from Asia. Select parts of Asia (including China) have a history of robust growth, so it makes sense for Analog to want a piece of that market.

In deals involving debt, the increase in interest expense by the acquirer can often make generating synergies difficult. In all-stock transactions, though, this is not an issue. If all goes according to plan, Analog expects to generate annual run-rate synergies of $275 million by the end of its second year following the completion of the merger. This should come largely from eliminating duplicative costs, but management has not provided very many details. Investors can probably expect some reduction in R&D and some supply chain improvements as well. Management has indicated that other synergies could be realized in time, plus they said that the firm could benefit from cross-selling opportunities. All of this would be in addition to the synergies identified.

Upon completion of the deal, Analog’s own leverage will have improved rather nicely. As of this writing, its net leverage ratio is a respectable 1.9, but with $1.69 billion in cash on hand and only $994 million in gross debt, Maxim’s net debt is -$692 million. This will bring Analog’s net leverage ratio down to 1.2. So long as this reading is 1.5 or lower in subsequent years, Analog intends to allocate all of its free cash flow toward buying back stock and increase its distribution by between 7% and 15% per annum.

Maxim got a fair deal

Combined, Analog and Maxim will be a force to be reckoned with. The firm will have annual revenue of around $8.2 billion and will generate free cash flow of $2.7 billion. EBITDA, meanwhile, will be an impressive $3.38 billion. By any account, these margins are encouraging, and that’s without factoring in projected synergies. It’s hard to imagine either side of the deal regretting the end result, even if synergies are not realized. However, it would also be a mistake on my part not to point out that the deal either tilted in Maxim’s favor or was roughly fair.

*Taken from Analog Devices

For starters, we have the premium. Though the initial premium was 22.4%, shares of Analog did fall in response to the development. With shares where they are today, investors have upside from this point ($69.29 per unit for Maxim) of 6.6%. This is on top of the 8.1% that shares jumped on the day the deal was announced, and it assumes that Analog’s own share price remains where it is until the deal closes. No matter how you stack it, a premium is nice to have. But that’s not the only way in which Maxim’s investors are walking away with the better end of the deal.

Fundamentally, a case could be made that Analog is the superior company. Revenue between 2015 and 2019 (in large part through acquisitions) grew from $3.44 billion to $5.99 billion, while its net income soared from $696.88 million to $1.36 billion. Maxim’s revenue has been virtually flat each year at around $2.3 billion, but its net income has grown nicely, rising from $206.04 million to $827.49 million. The bottom-line improvement of Maxim has been better, but margins can only get so good. At some point, revenue growth has to help profits grow.

Even if we ignore the growth rate of each firm over the past five years, consider that Maxim is contributing just 26.8% of the combined firm’s sales, 25% of its gross profit, 22.6% of its operating profit, 25.9% of its free cash flow, and 26.2% of its EBITDA. In return, the company’s shareholders get 31% of the combined entity. Given the reduction in leverage seen by Analog from the transaction, perhaps some premium might be warranted. Is that improved leverage worth the extra ownership given up by Analog? That’s a tough call.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems clear that Analog and Maxim make sense as merger candidates. Even if synergies are not generated, the combined entity will make for a good player in its space. In all, I feel that the deal was at least fair for Maxim, and may have tilted slightly in their favor over Analog, but at the end of the day, I don’t think there was really any loser from the transaction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.