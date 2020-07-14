In this article, we do a high level comparison of the top names these ESG ETFs overweight vs. exclude, and also look at some smaller names significantly overweighted by these ETFs.

The newer ESG "Leaders" and "Advanced" ETFs exclude Apple and Amazon (among others), and are more concentrated in their overweights of Microsoft and Google, but vary little in performance.

Of these four, the largest (launched 2016, now $7.5B AUM) and the oldest (launched 2005, now $1.5B AUM) both "hug" the Russell 1000 weights very closely.

ESG is arguably one of the great "mega trends" of increasing importance to institutional investors in recent years, and likely over the years to come. The acronym "ESG" stands for "Environmental," "Social," and "Governance" metrics used in evaluating an investment alongside financial metrics like profitability and balance sheet quality. Proponents of ESG claim that companies with high ESG scores have more sustainable business models and relationships with stakeholders which may ultimately support returns and reduce risk.

Some cynics say the reality of ESG is that it provides cover for financially lagging companies to fly their executives to conferences where beef burgers and plastic water bottles are served while they discuss how best to greenwash their annual reports. Although I still see far more interest in ESG from European institutions than from American ones, and more opportunity for "ESG alpha" when applied to Asian companies than American ones, the US-listed ETF market now has over 45 ETFs with "ESG" in the name holding over $25 billion in assets.

BlackRock's iShares brand is by far the biggest name in ESG ETFs, as their 16 ESG-labeled ETFs hold over $18 billion of the above-mentioned $25 billion. In this article, I will focus only on the four iShares ESG ETFs based on the MSCI USA equity index series to see how their respective portfolios differ:

iShares ESG MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), and

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ: USXF

The below screenshot shows the easiest way to get up-to-date data on the iShares ETFs. In this case, I narrowed down the search by filtering for "equity" and typing "ESG USA." For this article, I also chose to exclude the small-cap ETF so that I could focus on how the other four tilt their US large cap portfolios.

Source: iShares.com

As of this writing, ESGU is by far the largest US-listed ESG ETF by assets, with iShares' ESG emerging markets and EAFE ETFs ranking second and third before SUSL at #4. I admit I also find it very convenient that these are all iShares ETFs, because I find the iShares.com website to still be one of the best for finding and comparing ETF data.

As a benchmark, I could not find a pure market-cap-weighted MSCI USA ETF (the "iShares MSCI USA ETF" is equal-weighted), so I decided to use the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) to cross holdings of the above ETFs against. Sure enough, over 99% of the weight of each of ESGU, SUSL, SUSA and USXF overlaps with IWB components, and about 95% of each overlaps with the top 500 IWB components. Conversely, about 80% of IWB is covered by ESGU, compared with only about 45% of IWB overlapping with SUSL, SUSA, and USXF. At first look, this seems to imply that ESGU "hugs" the non-ESG index much more closely, while the other three seem to all exclude more stocks from the base index.

When we look at the top 30 holdings of these four ESG ETFs vs. IWB, it seems this "closer hugging" vs. "more exclusionary" difference becomes more apparent on a name by name basis. To name a few examples:

ESGU seems to apply very similar weights as IWB to most of the 30 holdings, with the first ESG exclusion being Walmart Inc. (WMT).

SUSL and USXF seem to have the greatest number of exclusions, both allocating zero to Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon Inc. (AMZN) and Facebook (FB), reallocating mostly to a "double down" position on Microsoft Corp. (MSFT).

SUSA seems to have a less "all or none" approach, as it applies a "less than market weight" to names like FB and Visa Inc. (V) rather than excluding them, though some may find it strange that these are two names that SUSL and USXF overweight.

Source: iShares.com

It should also be noted that these differences don't seem to have translated into super-significant differences in performance, at least not over the six months surrounding the March 2020 crash. The below chart shows how year to date, "close hugging" ESGU has outperformed IWB by less than two percentage points, which is within the range of SUSL and SUSA's YTD returns. Given the significant shock to oil, airline, and other carbon-intensive sectors earlier this year, one might have expected a greater difference in performance between ESG and "conventional" benchmarks in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Longer term, SUSA (the ESG ETF with the longest track record) has posted lower returns than IWB, and it is arguable if and how it will make for ESG's longer-term history of underperformance.

Data by YCharts

For a deeper look into the ESG factors of these funds, the MSCI ESG Fund Rating online tool provides some graphs and statistics on factors like carbon intensity and board diversity. Below is a screenshot of some of the tool's charts on SUSA:

Source: MSCI

Back to the top holdings, a critical investor may also want to look into why MSFT seems to be the most significantly overweighted name by three of these ESG ETFs, and why WMT is excluded by all of them. For this, MSCI also publishes single stock ESG ratings we can look at to see which factors drove MSCI to score one name a "leader" and another a "laggard." This link is to the ESG ratings page of Microsoft, while the below screenshot shows the "BBB" rating of WMT.

Source: MSCI

Personally and professionally, neither I nor my clients weight all of the above ESG factors the same way for every company, which is one reason I have long argued that "one size fits all" ESG funds make even less sense than "value" funds that only measure value by a Price/Book metric.

One of the most interesting, and most overlooked, outputs from ETFs that deviate from market weight is looking at which of the smallest companies they chose not only to include, but to overweight by a significant factor. In this case, two names I thought worth highlighting were:

While IWB allocates only about 0.01% to each of these two names, I find it notable that ESGU and SUSA overweight these by a factor of over 10x, and SUSL and USXL overweight them by a factor of 3x. MSCI gives both of these companies an ESG rating of "A," but for investors truly interested in the business practices of the companies they own, these smaller overweights may be a more interesting source of ideas.

Conclusion

The extension of the BlackRock iShares ESG ETF lineup with names like "Leaders," "Select" and "Advanced" still seem far more focused on minimizing tracking error against market-cap-weighted benchmarks than on enhancing an investor's exposure to any meaningful ESG factor or process. Investors with more specific personal values or financial expectations on how to enhance or protect their future returns are likely to prefer skipping these ETFs for now and directly building portfolios of stocks scoring highest on ESG factors they care about.

