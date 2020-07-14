Berjaya Sports Toto's top line and bottom line decreased by -5.3% and -21.5%, respectively, QoQ in 3QFY2020, which was largely attributed to the closure of NFO outlets due to COVID-19.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Malaysia-listed Berjaya Sports Toto Berhad (OTCPK:BJSAF) [BST:MK], the largest legalized number forecast operator or NFO in Malaysia, from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my initiation article on Berjaya Sports Toto published on January 6, 2020. Berjaya Sports Toto's share price has declined by -16% from RM2.60 as of January 3, 2020, to RM2.19 as of July 13, 2020, since my initiation. Berjaya Sports Toto trades at 11.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 7.3%.

Berjaya Sports Toto's top line and bottom line decreased by -5.3% and -21.5%, respectively, QoQ in 3QFY2020, which was largely attributed to the closure of NFO outlets due to COVID-19. Berjaya Sports Toto should see a strong earnings recovery in FY2021, with the re-opening of NFO outlets in late-June 2020. More importantly, the company's earnings should recover to normalized pre-COVID-19 levels quickly, as its NFO business is not economically sensitive, and there is a possibility of an increase in the number of special draws going forward. Berjaya Sports Toto's forward FY2021 P/E valuation in the low teens is undemanding, while its 7.3% forward FY2021 dividend yield is attractive in a low interest rate environment like this.

Readers have the option of trading in Berjaya Sports Toto shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker BJSAF, or on the stock exchange of Malaysia with the ticker BST:MK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For shares listed in Malaysia, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the stock exchange of Malaysia is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $600,000, and market capitalization is above $650 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Berjaya Sports Toto shares listed in Malaysia include Norges Bank Investment Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Mellon Investments Corporation, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

3QFY2020 Results Were Dragged Down By Closures

Berjaya Sports Toto announced the company's 3QFY2020 financial results on June 2, 2020. As the company has changed its fiscal year end from April 30 to June 30, one cannot do YoY comparisons for 3QFY2020 results.

Berjaya Sports Toto's top line declined by -5.3% QoQ from RM1,408.0 million in 2QFY2020 to RM1,333.5 million in 3QFY2020. The company's net income fell by -21.5% QoQ to RM48.6 million in the most recent quarter. Berjaya Sports Toto's NFO business saw a -11.8% QoQ drop in segment revenue from RM849.2 million in 2QFY2020 to RM749.0 million in 3QFY2020, which was partially offset by a +4.4% increase in the company's motor dealership business revenue at RM560.6 million in the last quarter.

The NFO business remains the core business for Berjaya Sports Toto in 3QFY2020, as it contributed 92% of the company's operating income. Berjaya Sports Toto's operating income for the company as a whole and the NFO business fell by -17.1% and -25.1% QoQ to RM86.1 million and RM79.1 million, in 3QFY2020, respectively.

The poor performance of Berjaya Sports Toto and its NFO business was not unexpected, considering that all of its NFO outlets have been closed for three months starting on March 18, 2020. Naturally, all the draws were suspended during this period as well. This came about as Malaysia initiated a partial lockdown, referred to as the Movement Control Order or MCO, in the country in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. This also means that Berjaya Sports Toto's 4QFY2020 (April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020) results will be worse compared to 3QFY2020.

Positive FY2021 Outlook Following Reopening Of NFO Outlets

The coronavirus pandemic has been gradually brought under control in Malaysia since June 2020. There are 8,725 (of which 8,520 of them have recovered) confirmed cases of coronavirus pandemic in Malaysia on a cumulative basis and 122 deaths on a cumulative basis, as at the time of writing. As per the chart below, the number of daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Malaysia has been consistently below 20 since late-June 2020.

Daily Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Malaysia

Source: Worldometer

At the same time, Malaysia has been progressively relaxing social distancing measures in the country in phases, transitioning from MCO to Conditional Movement Control Order/CMCO and Recovery Movement Control Order/RMCO, on May 3, 2020, and June 10, 2020, respectively. NFO outlets in Malaysia have also been allowed to resume operations in late-June 2020 with the restart of NFO draws again. This implies that Berjaya Sports Toto should see a strong recovery in FY2021, after its business operations were badly hit by the closure of NFO outlets in late-3QFY2020 and 4QFY2020.

Market consensus expects Berjaya Sports Toto's revenue and earnings to fall by -29% and -22% YoY, respectively, in FY2020 as compared to FY2019. Note that this is not an apples-to-apples comparison, as FY2019 was a 14-month long financial period from May 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, for Berjaya Sports Toto, as the company changed its financial year end from end-April to end-June. More importantly, Berjaya Sports Toto's top line and bottom line are expected to grow by +21% YoY and +57% YoY, in FY2021, respectively, as the company benefits from the re-opening of NFO outlets in the new financial year.

Notably, Berjaya Sports Toto should see its operating performance and financial numbers normalize faster than other businesses which have benefited from an easing of lockdown measures. For example, retailers operating in shopping malls might re-open for business, but sales could drop as consumers cut back on discretionary purchases. In contrast, NFO draws involve "small bets" where the minimum bet can be lower than $1, so punters are likely to continue participating in NFO draws going forward even if economic conditions are weak.

Furthermore, it is possible that the authorities might increase the number of special draws (on top of regular draws which are conducted every Wednesday Saturday, and Sunday) going forward so as to increase revenue from gaming taxes. Similar to many other countries, gaming taxes are an important source of revenue for the Malaysian government. A May 2020 article published in the Focus Malaysia media publication estimated that the Malaysian government might have lost RM100 million in gaming taxes relating to the closure of NFO outlets in the country for three months. Berjaya Sports Toto's revenue from the NFO segment will increase with higher ticket sales from more special draws.

Separately, Berjaya Sports Toto's 4QFY2020 financial results could also be better than expected. This is because Berjaya Sports Toto's core NFO business has very low operating leverage, with close to 90% of its costs being variable in nature. This suggests that the company's earnings decline in 4QFY2020 might not be that severe as compared to its revenue decrease. In comparison, another company with high operating leverage will see its bottom line drop significantly compared to its top line decline, due to a high proportion of fixed costs relative to variable costs.

Valuation And Dividends

Berjaya Sports Toto trades at 17.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 18.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of RM2.19 as of July 13, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 12.4 times and 13.1 times, respectively.

Berjaya Sports Toto offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE June) and FY2021 dividend yields of 4.5% and 7.3%, respectively. The company did not declare a quarterly interim dividend for 3QFY2020, likely because it wanted to conserve cash with the closure of its NFO outlets earlier. Berjaya Sports Toto had earlier paid out RM0.08 in dividends per share for 1HFY2020.

Looking ahead, market consensus expects Berjaya Sports Toto's dividends per share to decrease by -38% YoY to RM0.10 in FY2020, prior to rebounding by +60% YoY to RM0.16 in FY2021 (same payout as FY2019).

Berjaya Sports Toto trades at 11.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, based on sell-side analysts' estimates that the company's earnings per share will grow by +56% form RM0.120 in FY2020 to RM0.189 in FY2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Berjaya Sports Toto include a closure of NFO outlets in Malaysia again assuming a second wave of COVID-19 infections, a lower-than-expected number of special draws, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Berjaya Sports Toto shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Malaysia) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

