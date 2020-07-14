The company has also done well to mitigate the effects of the crisis and prove its versatlity.

Although I do not believe these acquisitions will provide any truly material benefit in the short term, the long term strategy is strong.

RWS Holdings (OTC:RWSHF) a world leader in translation, intellectual property support and localization based in Chalfont St. Peter, England recently announced new acquisitions. I believe that although these acquisitions are relatively small in terms of consideration and therefore won't provide material benefit to shareholders over the short term, it does show the strong expansion strategy the company has in place to grow and diversify its divisions. In this article I will provide some color on these acquisitions and how they will complement the business.

The acquisitions

On the 9th of June the company announced two new acquisitions. One was the acquisition of Iconic Translation Machines for $10 million in cash consideration and a further $10 million in shares - if they meet certain performance goals. Iconic Translation Machines develop neural machine translation for certain industries and more prominently larger blue chip clients.

The company said:

The acquisition will provide RWS with the competitive advantage of leveraging language technology to improve on our already high-quality standards and service delivery as well as strengthen our capabilities in service-offerings in the NMT sector.

Acquiring this segment will also reduce further costs going forward as RWS know longer have to contract external NMT work. Before RWS life sciences division were working with iconic to deliver NMT solutions to RWS's pharmaceutical clients. But now RWS can merge Iconic into the company's operations, allowing there operations to become more efficient

The company also announced the acquisition of Webdunia.com for $21 million. Webdunia specializes in translation, localization and technology services to companies in India and North American markets. This acquisition will give RWS greater exposure to the Indian market and also shows the company's intent to fuel greater geographical expansion. RWS already has its existing Moravia business, who provide localization services for the digital world.

The company said:

The acquisition will be highly complementary to RWS' existing Moravia business, will strengthen our Indian-based translation and localization market share, support our customers' growth aspirations in India, as well as complement our digital technology services.

What do these acquisitions mean for RWS going forward?

One key takeaway from these acquisitions is that show the strength of RWS' underlying business. The fact that through a period of large turmoil in the markets, RWS have the ability to dish out cash in order to fuel acquisitions proves the robust nature of their underlying business. Looking at it from a value standpoint, both of the company's acquired have seen strong growth over the last year. Iconic achieved revenues of $1.2 million up 100% from the year prior while Webdunia achieved revenues of $13.8 million up 12% from the year prior. A premium has clearly been placed on Iconic who are only profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis ($23k).

Although both of these acquisitions are relatively small, they complement RWS' already strong translation and localization businesses. Each company acquired has a different focus and strategy to help diversify RWS in terms of the offering they provide but also where they provide their service (geographically). I also believe that the prices paid for both of these acquisitions were fair with a higher premium charged for the high growth company (Iconic). While RWS paid 7x adjusted EBITDA for Webdunia ($3.3 million adjusted EBITDA)

The key to both of these acquisitions is how they will complement RWS' business going forward. There is opportunity for significant growth in both of the new subsidiaries as they fit into the rest of RWS' business. This is particularly true for Moravia whom had already worked with Webdunia for several years - Webdunia will now be integrated into the Moravia division to further fuel geographic expansion and growth.

Andrew Brode the Chairman of RWS commented on the new acquisitions:

"We see a number of opportunities for both businesses to benefit from RWS's larger scale, global presence and client base, and for them to make a significant contribution towards the long-term success of the Group. The acquisitions will enhance our progress in the Asia Pacific region, support our customers' growth ambitions as well as strengthen our machine translation capabilities with technology which has already been proven by our life sciences team and will now be of benefit to all our clients."

From his comments, it's clear to see the long term value that these new subsidiaries can provide. This value works both ways in developing RWS' technology and making 'significant contribution' to the success of the group. While RWS' position as a world leader in translation can also provide expertise and capital expenditure to build these new subsidiaries and increase their own overall valuation.

Conclusion

Overall the new acquisitions complement RWS' existing business very well and should allow for RWS to improve their offerings while also allowing for greater geographical expansion as well. I do not believe these acquisitions will provide any real material benefit to RWS shareholders over the near term. Time will show whether RWS can use their own strong market position to aid in fueling growth within these new subsidiaries.

