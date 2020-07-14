But the business has improved materially and the valuation is up only slightly.

The COVID-19 crisis has created many winners and losers in the world of business. Those with discretionary tilts have suffered, while others that have proven essential in selling staples have thrived. One such example of the latter is BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ), which has been a huge winner this year.

Last December, I said BJ’s was a strong buy for 2020. At the time, shares traded for $23, and I reckoned the stock was undervalued, while investors were underappreciating the company’s growth potential. Today, shares are up 65% from my buy call, but I think there is more left in the tank.

Material improvement in the business

I’ve liked this stock for some time. The reason is that for the most part Costco (COST) gets all the attention in the warehouse space, and BJ’s was a bit of a forgotten gem. The company has a better margin growth profile than Costco, and it has a huge runway for growth ahead of it. Costco, while dominant, relies almost entirely upon organic growth given its massive size.

Speaking of margins, the company’s prior has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic driving shoppers to warehouse clubs to stock up on stay-at-home essentials.

This handy table shows us the company’s trailing twelve-month margin profile for each of the past eight quarters, giving us significant insight into drivers of profitability.

Gross margin has improved over time, adding to profitability in 7 of the last 8 quarters. This is quite difficult to do for a warehouse club – just ask Costco – so BJ’s improvement here is huge. The gains are small – we’re talking less than 100bps in the past two years – but given the razor-thin margins of this business model, every basis point counts.

BJ’s has worked to reduce fulfillment and buying costs, as well as increasing pricing power on margin-rich categories like apparel and services, which help offset categories with poor margins like grocery products and staples.

The pandemic has driven categories like apparel out of relevance, but has put grocery items and other staples into focus. BJ’s has attracted new members, as well as generated enormous comparable sales gains during the crisis, and given BJ’s customer retention rates in the past near 90%, I expect substantially all of these new members will remain. Membership fee growth was 8% in Q1, and I expect Q2’s numbers to be even better. The pandemic was largely a non-event until the middle of March in the US, so there should have been a larger impact for BJ’s into Q2.

SG&A costs have risen over time, offsetting some of the gains from gross margins. The company paid $51 million in special bonuses to workers in Q1 as a thanks for taking on the additional risk of working during a pandemic, which is a nice move for the human beings that keep the company operating. SG&A costs, therefore, will almost certainly be higher this year. However, with revenue moving 21% higher in Q1, the damage should be limited.

On the whole, I think the margin improvement story has gained traction since the beginning of the year, and the longer the pandemic endures, the better it is for BJ’s.

This virtuous cycle of soaring revenue and improving margins generated a positively huge increase in earnings estimates for this year.

EPS was $1.47 last year, up nicely from $1.33 in the year prior. However, estimates for fiscal 2021 are now up to $2.26, a staggering 54% higher than last year’s actuals. Apparently, I’m not the only one that thinks BJ’s is knocking it out of the park this year.

I was bullish in late-2019 because of revenue and margin growth potential. Obviously, I didn’t see the pandemic coming, but this extremely tragic event in human history has created a virtuous cycle for BJ’s that is accelerating the growth that I was looking for.

The valuation hasn’t changed much… and that’s a good thing

The interesting thing in all of this – including a share price that is up enormously this year – is that the valuation has changed very little in the past several months. The reason is because of what we see below.

EPS estimates have flown higher in recent months given the pandemic-driven membership and revenue gains for BJ’s. Estimates for all years have moved materially higher, as we’ve seen with fiscal 2021 estimates moving up to $2.26 per share. Even the out years, with the latest being fiscal 2025, have gained 50 or 60 cents per share since the start of 2020.

The cause of this is not some temporary tailwind from the pandemic. This is because members at clubs like BJ’s and Costco tend to be extremely sticky. In other words, when a consumer becomes a member of BJ’s or Costco, the likelihood of them retaining that membership is generally around 90%, based upon historical retention rates. That means that the growth in members BJ’s has seen during this year should translate fairly directly to the out years.

Shares traded for 14.4 times this year’s earnings estimates at the time that I said BJ’s was a strong buy for 2020. Today, they trade for 17.3 times this year’s earnings. Yes, that’s higher, but not materially so. In particular, if you consider the enormity of the scale with which the business has improved, that sort of gain is diminutive.

Costco, by comparison, trades for 38 times this year’s earnings, more than double that of BJ’s. I’m not suggesting BJ’s and Costco should trade for the same multiple, because that discussion would be somewhat pointless. But given they have virtually identical business models, and BJ’s has many of the same attributes as discussed above, there’s simply no reason for this sort of discrepancy.

In short, I think BJ’s is still a strong buy despite being up by two-thirds since my buy call. The valuation is still very cheap, and given the improved outlook thanks to COVID-19, it may be an even better buy today than it was in December.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.