Time may prove that Alfa is buying at or near the bottom, but the valuation argument for the stock is not as strong after recent outperformance.

Expanding into valves makes sense, but Neles' large exposure to oil/gas, petrochemicals, and chemicals is not going to be popular in the short run.

On the whole, I’ve liked Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY) more than the Street, and that has worked out okay, with the stock more or less performing in line with the S&P and beating its industrial peer group. Now, though, the company has made a controversial decision to pay a high premium to buy its way into the valve market – a decision that, in the short term at least, will only magnify concerns about the company’s exposure to weak end-markets like oil/gas and petrochemicals.

I can understand the long-term argument for acquiring Neles, and I’m certainly not going to ignore the idea that the premium multiple Alfa is offering is inflated by weak current conditions. Moreover, if investors are constantly advised to try to buy into weakness, doesn’t the same apply to companies? All of that said, I think there were better options for Alfa, and I think this is a deal that could weigh on sentiment until management can show real deliverables on the deal.

A Move Into Valves

Alfa Laval announced on Monday (July 13) that it had made an offer to Neles (NELES.HE) to acquire the company for EUR 11.50 a share, a premium of roughly 33% over the prior close. Neles is one of the larger players in the highly-fragmented valve and valve automation business, selling a range of valves and valve automation products (actuators, controls, instruments, et al) primarily to the oil/gas, petrochemical/chemical, and pulp/paper industries. Relevant peers/competitors include the likes of Emerson (EMR), IMI (OTCPK:IMIAF) (IMI.L), and Rotork (OTCPK:RTOXY).

Alfa is certainly paying up in this deal, with its bid equating to a 3x multiple of sales and a 19x multiple of EBITDA before incorporating any synergies. Looking at those aforementioned peers, as well as a few other comparables, Alfa is paying well above the going rate of around 11x to 13x EBITDA, even when factoring in a change-in-control premium. While there should be some synergies in this deal (eliminating duplicate corporate functions and leveraging a shared service network, for instance), management’s commentary suggests to me that financial synergies were not a major part of the logic of the deal.

Alfa has a small presence today in valves, with most of that business concentrated in the food/beverage and pharmaceutical end-markets. Adding Neles will meaningfully expand its valve offerings, as well as fill gaps in the company’s fluid handling portfolio for energy market customers.

Buying At The Bottom, Or Misallocating Capital?

That Alfa is getting active again in M&A is not surprising to me. I admit to being surprised, though, at the target that management has chosen.

One of the biggest bear talking points in recent months has been Alfa’s relatively poorer leverage to the expected upcoming short-cycle recovery. While many short-cycle industrial markets should start showing recovery in late 2020 and into 2021, key Alfa markets like marine and oil/gas look likely to struggle for a few more years, and the outlook for petrochemicals, refining, and chemicals is cloudy as well (companies like Emerson have largely held to the idea that projects/orders will be deferred or delayed, but not canceled).

Neles generates about 37% of its revenue from oil/gas end-market, another 21% from the petrochemical/chemical, and 26% from pulp/paper. That means that Alfa is paying a premium price for a business where 60% or more of the business could be under meaningful pressure for at least a couple of years. Time may well prove that Alfa is buying in at or near a bottom, but we all know that Wall Street and institutional investors don’t like having to wait a few years for capital allocation decisions to pay off.

I don’t care much about the short-term sentiment shift, as I analyze and buy/hold stocks from a multiyear viewpoint. I do think, though, that there are a few curious if not concerning aspects to this deal.

First, Alfa could have expanded its valve business by acquiring a company (or companies) more focused on markets like food/beverage, pharma/bio, and niche industrial (polymers, adhesives, etc.). IDEX (IEX) and Roper (ROP), for instance, have both done relatively well in those niches, and I see good growth opportunities for automation in end-markets like food/beverage and pharma/bio as those industries increasing adopt automated manufacturing over the next decade.

Likewise, the industrial valve market is fragmented (the top 10 companies have about 20% to 25% share) largely because product differentiation can be more challenging to establish – I think Alfa could have done better with a business more focused on highly-engineered, harder-to-replace specialty products.

The acquisition of Neles also looks like a step away from management’s stated goal of increasing (or at least maintaining) a robust service-driven model. Service intensity is considerably lower in valves than in products like separators or plate heat exchangers, and that will mean less contribution from higher-margin, typically more stable aftermarket parts and service.

The Outlook

Time will tell if this deal goes through as contemplated. While Neles management supports the deal, as does investor Cevian (owner of about 11% of the shares) the largest shareholder (Valmet, which owns about 15%) does not. I’d note that the current price of Neles is above Alfa’s offer, which suggests to me that the market expects either a counter-offer or that Alfa will have to sweeten the bid to convince Valmet.

As this is not a done deal and second quarter earnings are on the way, I’m not going to update my model at this point.

The Bottom Line

Alfa shares (the ADRs in particular) have done pretty well since my last update. Given that outperformance and the risk that management will have to sweeten an already-rich bid for Neles, I’m not as bullish on the stock now. Although I think the oil/gas and petrochem sectors will eventually recover, I think there were better targets for Alfa management, and I’m not as inclined to chase the shares at this point.

