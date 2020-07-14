Markets Shouldn't Be Doing This

If the economic environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it might be that investors should always expect the unexpected. In other words, the traditional correlations that guide asset price trends in various categories are phenomena that can change at any time (and without much warning).

In most cases of extreme market volatility, precious metals assets (particularly gold and silver) might be expected to generate gains while riskier assets (such as high-yielding currencies or small-cap stocks) might be expected to show generalized declines. However, what we have seen over the last few months is that investors might now be more likely to buy or sell assets in collective waves. Ultimately, the effect of this change from traditional investment activities has led to a deterioration in the long-term expectations many investors now have for certain asset price correlations.

Source: Author via Tradingview

From March 23rd to June 20th, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust rallied by an incredible 48.2% as generalized optimism flooded the market and there seemed to be a widespread belief that the worst parts of the COVID-19 pandemic were behind us. Of course, recent news headlines have confirmed that the recovery was temporary in nature and this means significant uncertainties remain present in the market.

In the periods that followed the resurgence of coronavirus cases, bullish momentum in SPY has come to a grinding halt as sideways trading activity prevails and investors seem to be waiting to see if more bad news is likely to develop. Potential for an upcoming catalyst now rests in the results set to be reported this earnings season but analysts are heavily pessimistic and it should go without saying that there is a massive margin of error in the market's current projections.

Source: ETFdb

If we take a closer look into the trading activity that characterized SPY price rallies visible in the first chart, a surprising picture begins to emerge. Over the last three month period, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust has been hot with outflows of nearly $15.2 billion. Most of the buying activity occurred during the first half of June (with some mild follow-through during the second half of June). However, the selling activity that has been present during this three-month period has been very evenly disbursed and this suggests that bulls might not have as much control as originally thought. In fact, those calling recent buying activities the most hated rally in history might actually have the best description of what has occurred while these events unfolded.

Source: ETFdb

Unfortunately, the trends look even worse if we consider the market's activities over the last six-month period. During this time frame, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust has been hit with outflows of nearly $29.8 billion. Of course, this six-month period was characterized by strongly bullish sentiment because it includes the events that generated all-time highs in each of the major stock benchmarks. For investors, it is important to note the divergences that are present here because they indicate critical weaknesses in stock markets that might not have been readily apparent at the time.

Source: Author via Tradingview

After the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrials, and NASDAQ collapsed and began recovering from their March lows, similar moves were occurring in the major precious metals ETFs. Over the period of time that characterized the 48.2% rally, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) rallied by about 20.2%. Of course, the ETF has managed to extend upon those gains in the month that followed and GLD is now sitting on gains of about 25.3% relative to its March 16th lows. In this case, the extended follow-through that is clearly evident in GLD suggests that the precious metals ETF are the assets that are truly in control and that major trend reversals in SPY could occur if traditional market correlations begin to normalize.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Further evidence of this trend in precious metals can be found in assets connected to the value of silver. One ETF that did manage to beat the rallying performances of SPY is the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA: SLV), which gained nearly 58% in the period of time that stretched from the second half of March to June 20th. SLV has also extended its gains in the month that has followed and the ETF is now sitting on gains of more than 63%. From a value perspective, recent declines in the gold/silver ratio have made instruments like SLV even more attractive because they indicate the potential for substantial gains in the event that precious metals begin to move higher when stock markets encounter increased selling pressure.

Ultimately, I am not trying to get caught in a debate about what markets "should" or "shouldn't" be doing. But the point here is that these types of trends ultimately represent market inefficiencies and they are not sustainable over the long-term. For investors, this is the classic "rock and a hard place" scenario and it stands to reason that one side will eventually win-out in the end. Traditional market tendencies tell us that precious metals instruments offer the highest levels of protection in the event that earnings season confirms the negative outlook or if coronavirus cases continue to build in ways that make further lockdown measures inevitable. For these reasons, investors should look for protective value in instruments like GLD or SLV whenever negative news events are expected to damage valuations in equities markets.

