U.S. Inflation Surged 0.6% In June, Powered By Higher Gas Prices

The June inflation report offers a glimmer of hope for a small increase in the Social Security COLA in 2021.

Will any of this alter the Federal Reserve's commitment to ultra-low interest rates? No.

Even though financial markets have been signaling deflationary doom in recent months, U.S. inflation rose a brisk 0.6% in June, primarily caused by a sharp rise in gasoline prices.

Although the June increase was expected, in light of rising gas prices, the 0.6% rise in the seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) was higher than the consensus forecast of 0.5%. The year-over-year number, 0.6%, matched the consensus forecast.

It's significant that core inflation, which removes food and energy, also came higher than the consensus forecast. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said core inflation rose 0.2% in June, higher than the forecast of 0.1%. Year-over-year core inflation ran at 1.2%, also higher than the forecast.

The gasoline index rose 12.3% in June after recent declines and accounted for more than half of the monthly increase in the all-items index, the BLS said. However, gasoline prices are still down 23.4% year-over-year.

But price increases weren't limited to gasoline. Costs of many consumer items increased in June as the virus-stricken U.S. economy began reopening after the Memorial Day holiday.

Food prices continued rising, with costs in the "food at home" category rising 0.7% in June, and up 5.6% over the last 12 months.

continued rising, with costs in the "food at home" category rising 0.7% in June, and up 5.6% over the last 12 months. Five of the six major grocery store food group indexes rose in June, the BLS said. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 2.0%. The beef index rose 4.8% in June and is up 20.4% over the last 3 months.

indexes rose in June, the BLS said. The index for meat, poultry, fish, and eggs increased 2.0%. The beef index rose 4.8% in June and is up 20.4% over the last 3 months. The costs of food away from home also increased sharply, up 0.5%. The index for full service meals increased 0.9%, its largest-ever monthly increase.

also increased sharply, up 0.5%. The index for full service meals increased 0.9%, its largest-ever monthly increase. The apparel index rose 1.7% in June following recent declines. It remains down 7.3% year-over-year.

rose 1.7% in June following recent declines. It remains down 7.3% year-over-year. Costs of medical care services rose 0.5% in June, and are up 6.0% year-over-year.

rose 0.5% in June, and are up 6.0% year-over-year. Shelter costs were up only 0.1%, and have increased a moderate 2.4% year-over-year.

Here is the 12-month trend for all-items inflation versus core inflation, showing the sharp drop triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak in February. While inflation rose from very low levels in June, it is clear that the near-term trend is for lower inflation, versus the summer of 2019.

What this means for Social Security COLA

The Social Security Administration uses a different index -- the non-seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) -- to determine the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment. It also looks at only three months of data -- July to September -- versus those three months a year earlier.

For June, the BLS set the CPI-W index at 251.054, an increase of 0.5% year-over year. As of last month, it was running at -0.1%.

I have been forecasting that the Social Security COLA will be zero or near-zero for 2021, but this June report offers a glimmer of hope for a small increase. This is the last monthly inflation report before the three-month period begins and here are the updated numbers:

At this point, just looking at June to June numbers, the Social Security COLA should be 0.5%. But the actual target number is the three-month average of July to September 2019, which was 250.2. June's index of 251.054 is forecasting an increase of 0.3% in the Social Security COLA.

Inflation over the summer months is notoriously unpredictable, and the possible effects of COVID-19 make any prediction unreliable. If gasoline prices remain stable, and food prices continue rising, we should see continued moderate inflation and a small increase in the Social Security COLA.

What this means for TIPS and I Bonds

Investors in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds are also interested in non-seasonally adjusted CPI-U, which is used to adjust principal balances on TIPS and set future interest rates for I Bonds. For June, the BLS set the inflation index at 257.797, an increase of 0.55% over the May number.

For TIPS. The June inflation report means that principal balances for all TIPS will rise 0.55% in August, a welcome development after a decline of 0.89% for the three months ending in July. Here are the new August Inflation Indexes for all TIPS.

For I Bonds. June's inflation report is the third in a six-month series, from April to September, that will determine the I Bond's new inflation-adjusted variable rate, which will be reset on November 1. At this point, three months in, inflation has been running at -0.12%, which would result in a variable rate of -0.24%. If this trend continues, it will mean that many I Bonds will carry a composite interest rate of 0.0% for six months, beginning in November. But it's too soon to predict that. Here are the numbers so far:

I've heard from many readers recently who wonder about selling I Bonds earning 0.0% for six months and moving the money into insured bank CDs or savings accounts paying 1% or more. My advice is to wait it out, even at 0.0%, because it is so hard to build a significant asset allocation in I Bonds, because of the $10,000 per person per year purchase cap.

But three months remain, and summer inflation is volatile. Be patient.

What this means for future interest rates

Today's inflation report will have zero effect on the Federal Reserve's stated policy of holding short-term interest rates near zero until the U.S. economy has fully recovered from the effects of COVID-19. That means interest rates on safe investments will remain very low -- and probably well below inflation -- well into 2021, and possibly beyond.

June inflation rising 0.6% shows that prices can increase, and will increase, as long as the Fed and Congress continue massive stimulus programs. And the Fed has said it won't be concerned about rising inflation, as long as the economy is struggling. So June's upside inflation surprise is meaningless.

Inflation expert Michael Ashton summed up the situation perfectly this morning with this tweet:

NONE of this will bother the Fed yet... I doubt any of them got out of bed for this number.

Inflation isn't dead, that is clear. But the future is cloudy, because of the possible effects of a pandemic that shows no signs of abating, possibly until a vaccine is released in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.