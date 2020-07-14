The bearish reversal on the NDX occurred amid hugely overbought conditions, a number of bearish divergences across U.S. stocks and other risk measures, and extreme levels of bullish sentiment.

Yesterday's market declines, particularly across the technology sector, had all the hallmarks of a market top. Not only did we see a bearish engulfing candle on the NDX, this occurred amid hugely overbought conditions, a number of bearish divergences across U.S. stocks and other risk measures, and extreme levels of bullish sentiment. As Bob Farrell once noted, 'exponential rapidly rising or falling markets usually go further than you think, but they do not correct by going sideways'. We remain short the NDX in anticipation of a two-thirds decline over the coming months and years.

Bearish Price Reversal Looks Ominous

The 4% peak-to-close decline in the NDX and the 7% peak-to-close decline in the NYSE FANGs index is not something that occurs too often and is major warning signal of a downside reversal. As SentimenTrader points out, the last and only time we saw the NDX close down more than 1% after rallying 2% to a new all time high was March 7, 2000. The market would go on to achieve another marginal high later in the month before losing 83% over the next two and a half years.

Source: SentimenTrader

Waning Market Breadth Highlights Market's Fragility

Declining market breadth is another feature of market tops and the recent advance has been characterized by a small number of stocks reaching new highs while the majority of stocks have languished. Despite the Nasdaq Composite Index hitting a new high yesterday, only 5% of individual names were trading at new 52-week highs and only 43% of stocks were trading above their respective 200-day moving averages.

Market Advance Is Entirely Down To FAANG Bubble

Source: Bloomberg

The performance of capitalization-weighted indices relative to equal-weighted indices also shows how the average large cap stock has declined over the past 12 months while glamour stocks have dragged the NDX higher. Again, this divergence between market cap weighted indices and equal-weighted indices was also a key feature of the 2000 peak.

Sentiment Readings Reflect Retail Frenzy

Sentiment indicators are corroborating the anecdotal evidence of market euphoria we are seeing. SentimenTrader recently noted that the 3-month average of the NASDAQ Optimism Index is the highest since its 2000 peak, while the MSCI World Growth Index's Fear/Greed indicator recently exceeded its 2000 highs. On top of this we also have rampant call buying by retail investors and some aggressive cheerleading by President Trump's Twitter account which has tended to mark short-term peaks. Finally, the Investors Intelligence Bull/Bear ratio has moved back above 3x after dropping below 1 at the March low.

MSCI World Fear/Greed Index At New All-Time High

Source: SentimenTrader

Investors Should Prepare For A Two-Thirds Decline

As we noted in a previous article (see 'NDX: A Lost Decade Awaits As Bubble Rivals Dot Com Era') we believe the NDX is priced for a lost decade owing to the combination of extreme valuations and weak growth prospects. However, as Bob Farrell's quote about exponentially rising markets suggests, we are unlikely to see markets remain elevated while the fundamentals catch up to high prices over a multi-year period. Much more likely is that markets drop substantially in the interim before delivering reasonable subsequent returns.

We reiterate that low interest rates offer little or no support to the market once risk sentiment turns amid valuation extremes. As losses start piling up investors are likely to shift their focus away from seeking returns and towards protecting losses, triggering further declines. Investors have historically required high returns on stocks regardless of interest rates because they tend to decline during economic weakness and therefore must offer attractive returns to offset the risk. Given the extreme valuation levels and heightened economic uncertainty, we think the NDX will need to fall by at least two-thirds to offer return prospects that come close to historical averages.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.