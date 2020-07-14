Since the Coronavirus selloff, Unilever (UL)(UN) has caught the attention of many investors, as the company could benefit from the stockpiling of consumer goods, as well as its robust cash flows. The company confirmed such projections during its Q1 update. While some of its products understandably saw a decline in consumption, such as ice-cream, most of its packaged goods, hygiene, and personal care products saw strong sales, offsetting the pandemic's adverse effects.

Since then, shares have mostly recovered, trending back up to their pre-shutdown levels. Let's examine, however, whether Unilever has more room to run ahead, and the projected returns investors could enjoy by buying at its current price.

In this article, we will:

Examine Unilever's financials and project future shareholder returns.

Discount future cash flows and assess the stock's valuation.

Highlight a few potential risks.

Conclude why Unilever is an excellent dividend-paying stock to own.

Financials and future shareholder returns

Unilever has been rewarding long-term shareholders consistently. Over the past decade, its shares have almost doubled while paying a modest and growing dividend. However, its shareholder value creation is not in the ability to increase sales, but rather, generate massive free cash flow. The company's revenues have been mostly flat. They were $59.3B in 2010 and $58.3B in 2019. However, its free cash flow doubled over the same period through successfully managing its acquired brands, taking advantage of its robust balance sheet for cheap financing.

However, let's examine the company's profitability from a purely net income standpoint. The chart below illustrates the company's EPS and DPS over the past five years. For FY2020, we have used consensus EPS estimates of $2.86. We have also estimated DPS of $1.90, in line with the company's recent dividend increase in its original British (LSE) listing. Source: Data from Seeking Alpha, Author

Over this period (FY2020 estimates included), EPS and DPS have grown by a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.8% and 7.7%, respectively. To be prudent, we are going to project these figures reduce to 5% and 4.5% each. A second potential Coronavirus wave may occur, causing distribution and supply chain issues. Moreover, the effects on the underlying economy, such as reduced consumer spending, remain unknown so far. Hence our reduced estimates.

Regardless, we believe that management will grow dividends at a slower pace than the underlying earnings, as the company's payout ratio hit a decade high in FY2019, at around 76%.

Since an investor's returns are the accumulated dividends plus the appreciation in the share price, we need to estimate the potential valuation multiple of Unilever in the medium term. Currently, shares are trading at a P/E of 20.88. However, the stock's average P/E over the past five years has mostly hovered around 23. Let's consider two scenarios. In the first one, the P/E remains the same in the medium term (2025), and in the second, it slightly expands towards its historical average.

The reason the stock has the power to deliver such potentially market-beating returns, is its attractive valuation, at the current price of $52.76. To further illustrate why shares are undervalued, let's take a look at the company's free cash flow, which, as we mentioned, is one of its exceptional characteristics.

Discounted free cash flows and valuation

We showed earlier Unilever's levered free cash flow generation levels. This metric includes the interest paid on loans, to make sure the company's debt obligations are accounted for and covered. The figure's CAGR over the past 10 and 5 years is 8.21% and 6.4%, respectively. To account for any adverse effects that may occur in the medium term, we assume a CAGR of 4%, which is much lower than its historical one. Moreover, to be prudent, we are not going to assume the company's recent FCF, but rather, its 5-year average, which comes to around $5.4B.

We come out with the following projections. We have chosen a terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

In our calculations, we set the company's beta at 1. That is, we assume the stock is as volatile/risky as the rest of the market. In reality, the stock's beta is around 0.44. However, combined with the incredibly low rates, our cost of equity would come in unrealistically low. Therefore, we believe that beta=1 reflects the needed level of risk.

Plugging in everything together, we come out with an intrinsic value per share of around $72, which suggests nearly a 36% upside from the stock's current price.

While the upside may seem initially high, it confirms as to why the stock has the potential to deliver double-digit returns. Shares are clearly undervalued based on future cash flows. In fact, at a share price of $72, the company's P/E based on EPS of FY2019 is 29.8. This multiple is not only realistic, considering the relative valuations in the current market, but is also the case with many of its American peers in the sector.

Examples include:

Clorox (CLX), with a P/E of 33,

PepsiCo (PEP), with a P/E of 26,

and Procter & Gamble (PG), with a P/E 34 (assuming normal Q2 2019), and many others.

Risks

Managing more than 400 brands in 200 countries makes for a great moat. However, as with every stock, there are some risks to be taken into account.

Firstly, the company has been stagnant with its revenues, as mentioned earlier. While this is not problematic to deliver shareholder returns, as shown, future profitability will be much harder to extract, as margins cannot be increasing forever. At some point, Unilever will have to show higher turnover in its income statement.

Further, should a second Coronavirus wave occur, it could disrupt the company's chain of operation. It will then be much harder for the stock to deliver on our estimates, despite them being prudent. We believe that a global shut down similar to April is unlikely, as it is not economically sustainable; however, a disruption in operations in not out of the question.

Finally, the stock market has been hitting all-time highs by the day. However, the stock market is not the economy, and the residual effects of the virus are yet to be seen. It is unclear if consumer purchasing power has been damaged amid the small business closures. If this is the case, Unilever may have to reduce its prices to compete with cheaper substitutes, thus reducing future profitability.

Conclusion

Unilever is a consistent long-term performer, with a quality portfolio of iconic household brands. The company has significantly grown its free cash flow generation over the past few years, which has driven shareholder value substantially. Prudent estimates point towards double-digit returns in the medium term. Moreover, discounted cash flows suggest a significant upside, potentially indicating a valuation multiple expansion. While some risks remain, we believe that Unilever is a compelling buy at its current price, accompanied by a juicy 3.4% dividend yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UN, UL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.