We have been closely tracking the activities of former and current CELH insiders to ties with another fast-growing micro-cap company with very promising initial results.

Sell-side analysts have been very bullish on the shares, with one analyst upgrading his price target to $15 a share.

The company continues to show astounding revenue growth, Q1 up 95% year over year, which is just starting to be recognized by many on Wall Street.

Our last article on Celsius Holdings, Inc. was back in late February. Since then, the shares of CELH have more than doubled; up over 113% in 4 ½ months.

We have been writing about Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) on Seeking Alpha, since 2014 when the stock was selling for a mere $0.34 cents.

At that time, Celsius Holdings, Inc. was a very small micro-cap company with a total market capitalization of only around $7 million.

Micro-cap investing is not only one of the most difficult areas of the stock market to successfully invest in, but also, the risks associated with investing in micro-cap companies are typically much greater than most investors can withstand, despite the attraction of much higher rewards.

Fortunately, for us, it is an area of the stock market where we have achieved unusual success, as evidenced by our long-term track record.

We have authored a total of 33 articles, since that time, about Celsius Holdings, Inc., with our most recent contribution being published in late February.

On February 19, 2020, CELH shares were selling for around $6.15.

Today, just four and one-half months later, they are priced at over $13.00 a share. That is a gain of 113%.

During that same period, the S&P 500 is down approximately 5%.

We believe that, over the next 12-18 months, the share price will continue to head higher for three primary reasons:

Continued strong revenue growth, as a result of new distribution wins.

Recognition by institutional investors on Wall Street who are looking for companies experiencing rapid growth.

Short-covering by those sellers who continue to make losing bets against the company's future prospects.

Shortly after our February article was published, the company announced that it had reached an agreement with Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the nation's largest retailer in the United States, to launch two flavors of its calorie-burning fitness drink into approximately 1,500 stores nationwide.

Besides retail giant Walmart, we believe that there are plenty of other opportunities to expand the distribution footprint for Celsius, including Sam's Club and Costco (COST).

Another logical source for future distribution would be the drug store channel.

Nationwide chains such as CVS Health (CVS), Walgreen's Boots Alliance (WBA), and Rite-Aid Corporation (RAD), all seem like logical choices for expansion into the retail drug store space.

Those three drug store chains represent approximately 22,000 additional points of distribution in the United States.

We remember when there used to be a gas station on every corner in a major city. Now, it seems that there is a drug store on every one of those corners. This represents a huge potential source of future revenues for CELH.

Then, on May 12, 2020, the company announced another record-breaking quarter, generating an astounding 95% year-over-year increase in revenues from the same period in Q1 of 2019.

As we had pointed out in our February 19th Seeking Alpha article, Wall Street analysts had underestimated quarterly revenues in each of previous 5 quarters.

Our expectation was for the company to surprise analysts by producing another quarterly beat, which they did handily.

Consensus estimate among analysts who follow the company was for Q1 '20 revenues of $23.36M. They came in at $28.18M, or $4.82M over the consensus forecast.

Better still, while analysts were looking for a first quarter loss of $0.01 per share, the company actually produced a quarterly profit of $0.01 per share.

As recently as just a few weeks ago, Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti raised his price target on CELH from $12.00 to $15.00, and maintaining a "buy rating" on the shares.

The analyst is positive on the "consistently strong demand" for the company's products and believe that the success of its new SKUs should further ingrain Celsius as a 'lifestyle brand' with a core of regular customers. Vendetti adds that the company's expanding distribution network should result in even greater product traction.

It seems that Wall Street analysts are impressed with the fact that Celsius Holdings, Inc. has been able to not only survive but also thrive during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As CEO John Fieldly pointed out in a company press release:

"Our agile operations and marketing teams responded quickly in the first quarter to align our focus and resources with the dramatic shift in retail shopping patterns and the movement towards more online purchasing in light of increased health and safety concerns," Fieldly continued. "We rapidly implemented pre-set plans around production, sales and marketing initiatives. We have moved many of our experiential off-line activations to digital and online platforms driving a 167% increase in our average daily online sales volume compared to a year ago. We are closely monitoring the macro environment and are prepared to flex and change as needed to keep our momentum going. In the first month of the second quarter we are seeing North America sales volume growth of approximately 38% over the prior year. Favorable market trends and strong consumer demand for healthy beverages, combined with our ability to scale rapidly, positions us for continued success. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the uncertainties resulting from Covid out break my have unforeseen or unexpected impacts on results of operations. Our strategy of positioning Celsius as a global leader for health-minded consumers remains our top priority." Source: Yahoo Finance

The company was also featured in an article published in South Florida Business & Wealth, a publication with local ties to the business community, for its unique and successful response to the difficult coronavirus challenge facing many businesses around the country.

In the May 12, 2020, Q1 Earnings Call Transcript, CEO John Fieldly indicated that transitioning to a more efficient DSD model was a top priority for the company to increase future sales velocity.

"We are working with every single one of our key retailers to flip them over and move them over from a wholesaler direct model over to the DSD partners. Just due to the velocity, we're seeing better in-stocks, better placements, better execution, Celsius is just turning at such a high rate we really need that additional touchpoints at retail. So at Walmart we have -- the stores are being serviced by DSD and we're seeing great results there. We're seeing it in coolers, in addition to the dry shops and seeing good rotation in velocity. The other stores that are going through the warehouse. They're not serviced as well. We're seeing out of stocks and poor execution in retail, so we're supplementing that in certain markets with merchandisers. But what we are also doing is working on flipping those over to the DSD as we build out these territories. So we've been working very closely with the buyers and we feel confident in the back half of this year, we'll have more Walmart's really moved over to this preferred route to market." Source: The Motley Fool

All of this has not gone unnoticed by Institutional Hedge Fund managers, as many of them appear to be warming up to CELH.

There are, in all fairness, certain risks associated with investing in CELH, not the least of which is any potential supply chain disruptions that may arise as a result of a protracted resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, resulting in another round of economic lockdowns.

Another risk to be aware of is short sellers continuing their activities in an effort to negatively impact the stock price.

Lastly, an overstretched valuation would be another thing to watch out for.

One of the few negative articles that we have written about CELH, over the years, specifically discussed a valuation metric that seemed a bit extreme relative to other companies in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

We became concerned enough one point to exit our position in CELH in its entirety, and waiting for a better re-entry point.

As long as revenues continue their strong growth pattern, we would not anticipate this becoming a problem.

As a side note, we have been closely tracking the activities of a number of former and current CELH insiders, which leads to another micro-cap company with some very promising initial results.

In June of 2019, it was announced that Gerry David had joined the Board of Directors of Glucose Health, Inc. Then, shortly afterward, in July of 2019, former Coca-Cola executive and current CELH Board member Hal Kravitz decided to also serve on the Board of GLUC.

Lastly, just a few weeks ago, it was made public that current Celsius Holdings, Inc. CEO John Fieldly had also made the decision to serve on the Glucose Health, Inc. Board of Directors.

Source: The Denver Channel

All of this may cause some very early investors in Celsius Holdings, Inc. to ask the question "Could lightning possibly strike again"?

While no one can say for sure, we certainly wouldn't be willing to bet against these guys, especially given their track record of accomplishment in helping to build at least one very successful micro-cap company.

Stay safe, be well, and invest wisely.

