China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, better known as Sinopec (SNP) is one of the world's biggest oil and gas companies. Like many of its peers, Sinopec has been adversely impacted by falling energy prices in combination with COVID-19. The stock has declined accordingly, but there are signs that the coronavirus outbreak is improving, at least in China. Sinopec may soon see the results of improved market conditions in its top and bottom line. However, there are other issues that are contributing to Sinopec's woes and which may continue to hold back the stock even if the company itself is doing better. What these are will be covered next.

The price of crude oil collapses

The coronavirus outbreak will probably turn out to be the defining moment of 2020 and for good reason. It had a huge impact on everyone and everything, including the market for crude oil. The price of Brent crude oil fell from above $60 to below $20. While oil has since recovered to a certain degree, it has yet to recoup all its losses. The trajectory does give hope to related companies that the worst may be over and things can only improve from here on out.

Lower prices affect those in the industry and that includes Sinopec. As a result, Sinopec's Q1 2020 quarterly numbers struggled with a raging coronavirus. Q1 revenue declined by about 30% YoY to $79.6B. Sinopec posted earnings of $1.90 a year ago, but this turned into a Q1 loss of $2.30 per ADR. So it's probably no surprise that the stock of Sinopec is down 26% YTD.

Why Sinopec could be considered a long at this point

However, the flip side of falling stock prices is that they become more affordable to potential buyers. The stock may have fallen by a lot recently, but that also means that Sinopec has become more attractive by certain metrics. Sinopec compares favorably to other oil and gas companies like, for instance, PetroChina (PTR). The valuations have come way down from where they were in recent quarters.

Sinopec PetroChina Market cap $69B $117B Revenue (ttm) $396B $347B EV $110B $203B Trailing P/E 16.14 24.46 Forward P/E 8.91 9.87 Price/sales (ttm) 0.14 0.19 Price/book (ttm) 0.53 0.39 EV/revenue 0.04 0.08 EV/EBITDA 0.69 0.63 Dividend yield 9.8% 4.4%

Source: finance.yahoo.com

Sinopec has a market cap of $69B despite the company being the biggest refiner of crude in China. It's also one of the biggest refiners in the world. According to the IEA, China is the largest consumer of energy in the world. The country contributed around 80% of global oil demand growth in 2019. Sinopec is arguably in a good place by having access to such a large captive market, which also happens to be growing quite rapidly.

Another factor in favor of Sinopec is that China has been able to contain the spread of the coronavirus. If official statistics are accurate, the coronavirus outbreak has been much less severe in China compared to other countries. This should allow the country to return to normal at a faster pace than elsewhere. Other countries may have to stick with lockdowns and drastic social distancing measures to mitigate the spread of the virus, which will hinder companies operating there.

All this bodes well for Sinopec, a company whose fortunes are mostly tied to how the domestic Chinese economy does. If the Chinese economy can get back on track, Sinopec should be able to get itself out of the red fairly quickly. Sinopec has yet to recover the ground it has lost since the pandemic broke out. Combine that with current valuations and you may have what could be considered a good entry point to go long.

Why some people may want to stay away from Sinopec

However, if we go back further in time, we can see that Sinopec's stock began struggling long before there was COVID-19. Sinopec surpassed $100 in early 2018, but began losing altitude not long thereafter. In fact, Sinopec has been in decline ever since. The stock has been cut by more than half in about two years, despite the top and bottom line not having changed all that much.

Sinopec Revenue EPS 2019 $429.2B $6.95 2018 $436.8B $7.71 2017 $349.3B $6.22

The root of Sinopec's woes seems to lie elsewhere. It's perhaps no coincidence that Sinopec's troubles started around the same time that the trade war between the U.S. and China got underway. The trade dispute has since evolved into other areas, including disputes relating to China's crude imports from countries the U.S. government has a problem with. An example is Iran.

The U.S. government seeks to block all exports of crude oil from Iran. While most countries have complied with U.S. demands, China has not. China remains Iran's biggest oil customer. The U.S. has already stated that it will impose sanctions on those who defy and seek to circumvent oil sanctions on Iran.

Furthermore, there are reports that China intends to broaden the scope of its relationship with Iran. China may invest as much as $400B over 25 years as part of a proposed deal with Iran. Iran would in turn send its crude oil at a discounted rate to China. The size and length of the deal is reminiscent of the deal struck between China and Russia for natural gas. That deal also involved hundreds of billions over several decades.

Sinopec would almost certainly have a big role to fulfill in such an undertaking due to its status as the refiner of most crude oil in China. It's hard to fathom how Sinopec could not be due to the volumes of crude involved. In response, the U.S. has warned that "the United States will continue to impose costs on Chinese companies that aid Iran." This warning could be interpreted as being directed at Sinopec.

Another dispute relates to the ability of U.S. regulators to have access to the financial records of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges. The U.S. wants more access, but China is reportedly refusing to comply with U.S. demands. The SEC has stated that "it sees no prospects of being able to properly do its job overseeing disclosures and preventing accounting fraud in China."

It's possible that the U.S. government may have to impose sanctions on Sinopec. This could include delisting the stock from U.S. exchanges. This issue seems to be weighing heavily on Sinopec, among other possible sanctions by the U.S. government. While no one can be sure that this will come to pass, the mere possibility that it could happen will continue to weigh on the stock. It entices shareholders to liquidate their holdings, which puts pressure on already weak stock prices. Note that being delisted does not mean that Sinopec is no longer accessible, but the means to do so will change by so much that many may decide to stay away from Sinopec and not have any exposure to it. No stock can do well in such an environment.

Investor takeaways

Sinopec has not escaped the wrath of COVID-19. The company posted a loss as a consequence of lower prices of crude oil due to the pandemic. The stock has yet to recover and remains at close to multi-year lows. But there are reasons to think that Sinopec is on the verge of a noticeable improvement, which should make its way to the next earnings report.

Oil prices have been recovering steadily, even though they still have some ways to go. The coronavirus appears to be receding in China and the Chinese economy looks to be on the path to normalization. Sinopec should benefit from both of these changes, which should eventually trickle through into earnings. This is important because it could, for instance, affect Sinopec's ability to maintain its current dividend yield at close to 10%. Many of its peers elsewhere may not be so fortunate.

Going long Sinopec may be warranted from this standpoint. Sinopec has been beaten down by so much in the last two years and is arguably undervalued with better prospects than PetroChina. Sinopec is more of a downstream company than PetroChina, which can be considered more of an upstream company. Lower oil prices can help downstream companies in the sense that cheaper gas prices encourages increased consumption. Increased consumption leads to more refining, which helps Sinopec in an already improving environment with a receding coronavirus.

However, there's no denying that Sinopec's stock has been going down for over two years. Sinopec is a state-owned enterprise or SOE from China. Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China will inevitably involve Sinopec, especially as it relates to a strategic resource like crude oil. China is the only country still importing Iranian crude in contravention of U.S. sanctions. There are reports of plans to substantially increase Chinese oil imports from Iran.

Due to its dominant position within the refining industry in China, it's inevitable that any huge increase of Iranian crude oil imports will have to involve Sinopec. This will invariably put Sinopec on a collision course with the U.S. government, which is already dissatisfied with its perceived lack of regulatory oversight over Chinese SOEs. There is a real possibility that the U.S. government may have to impose punitive sanctions on Sinopec, which could include delisting the company.

I am therefore neutral on Sinopec because of the threat of possible sanctions hanging over the company. If not for these issues that are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, Sinopec could have been considered a long.

