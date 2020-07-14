The future drivers of this story are an expanding auto business, energy and storage rollout, and autonomous driving. This is what will provide the upward mobility in TSLA's stock going forward.

The investors/analysts who continuously try to value TSLA like a car company just do not understand what TSLA is and what its value proposition is.

TSLA has been a solid multibagger over the last few years. With the stock trading >$1,500, the question I pose is: where does it go from here?

Taking A Step Back

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been one of the great growth stocks of the last decade, with it being the first new mass manufacturer of vehicles in the United States in decades. The company's improbable success has led to a great increase in the value of the stock:

Needless to say, the Tesla story has been one of success, making shareholders who stuck around for the ride extremely wealthy. I believe that over the long term, this stock will continue to be a great investment for shareholders new and old. That begs the question: Where did this phenomenal run all begin?

Tesla Roadster

Tesla IPO'd in 2010 on the Nasdaq exchange, and in 2008 they began delivering their first generation Tesla Roadster, Tesla's validation of their BEV technology. This was a high-price, very low volume vehicle that was a validation of their BEV concept more than anything else. It wasn't meant as much as a business driver as much as it was a validation of Tesla's technology. This is where it all started for Tesla.

Tesla Model S

Tesla's first "mass-market" product was the Tesla Model S. This car was launched in 2012 (the pre-facelift version) and launched Tesla into mass production. Mass production of the Model S and expanding overall sales boosted revenue as well as the stock price.

While the Roadster validated the general use of BEVs, the Model S validated that BEVs could be assembled at scale.

Gigafactory

Tesla soon learned that in order to mass-produce electric vehicles at scale, they would be consuming more batteries than the entire world could supply. As a result, Tesla created the Gigafactory in Reno, Nevada. Currently, Tesla's battery manufacturing capacity enables production of about 1.5 million vehicles per year. The Gigafactory is the backbone of Tesla's ability to expand vehicle volumes over the next several years.

Model X

The next part of Tesla's growth story was the Model X. Tesla had successfully built a sports car, mass-produced a sedan, and was now venturing into the SUV market. This production ramp up was mired with difficulties, though nowhere near the extent of Model 3 production challenges. Eventually, Tesla worked through these production challenges and began delivering the Model X in Q3 of 2015. This validated that BEV technology was not limited to sedans and sports cars.

Model 3

In 2016, Tesla unveiled their newest and cheapest electric vehicle offering yet, the Model 3. In my mind, the Model 3 is the core catalyst that drove valuation expansion at Tesla over the last few years. As Tesla smoothened out their production process, they were able to ramp production to meet demand, expand gross margins (helping operating leverage trends), and grow revenue. This, coupled with imported deliveries in Europe and China propelled Tesla's business. The Model 3 was the gasoline to the fire of the Tesla rally.

In Conclusion

Tesla's increase in the breadth of their automotive portfolio enabled increased deliveries as well as revenue. The company's general execution against expectations was well above-par and is what drove the story to this point. So what is going to drive this stock higher from here?

Taking A Step Forward

Hindsight is all well and good, but in the investment business hindsight is almost useless. The real question is: what does this business look like going forward? There are a vast multitude of levers Tesla can and will pull in the years to come driving shareholder value. I'll start with the catalysts closest on the horizon and progress later and later.

MIC Model 3

Domestic Model Y

Solar Roof

International (particularly MIC) Model Y

Giga Berlin

Cybertruck

Tesla Semi

Even more mass-market "Model 2"

Tesla Network

MIC Model 3

The first part of the long-term story on Tesla is their Gigafactory Shanghai produced Model 3. Tesla's Giga Shanghai produced Model 3 is a large breakthrough for Tesla for a few reasons:

stronger margins than Fremont

easier to fulfill demand in China

removing import and logistics costs

The first part of this story, is the margin story. It is well known that China in general is cheaper in terms of COGS than most other nations. Labor is one of the cheapest factors, and will help drive gross margin expansion on the Model 3 platform. There are reports that the China-made Tesla Model 3 gross margins are at ~39%. A large part of that margin is Tesla's transition to CATL battery packs that are cobalt-free, reducing the cost of production and assembly. Cobalt is the highest price component of Tesla's batteries. The removal of cobalt will drive margin expansion even beyond this ~39% level. Knowing Tesla however, I doubt they will keep margins at this level. Instead, they will likely cut prices enough to keep the car very profitable, but also enough to encourage even greater demand for their cars in China. Tesla's ability to leverage pricing because of their premium margin profile will likely drive demand for the Model 3 in China.

The second part of the bull case on China is that the overwhelming demand in China will only grow and will be easier to fulfill for Tesla with a local production facility. Up until the launch of Giga Shanghai, Tesla relied on producing vehicles at the Fremont factory, and shipping them off to China. Considering the gross costs are much higher in the States, in order for Tesla to maintain a margin standard, they had to hike international pricing. This means that the overall demand for Teslas in China was low. Now however, with localized production and a localized supply chain, Tesla is able to lower internal costs, and lower pricing drastically. This fuels a greater overall demand picture for Tesla in China. Giga Shanghai is supposed to have an annual capacity of 150K Model 3s in the Phase 1 buildout, and eventually reach 250K. So there is definitely supply-side upward mobility in China.

Finally, Tesla has more levers they can pull to reduce the overall cost profile of the company. The most obvious of these levers being logistics. Considering that Tesla will only need to ship the Model S and Model X to China, Tesla can reduce shipping costs for the Model 3 as they will no longer need to export cars to the China market. This will improve Tesla's overall cost efficiency.

So, I would anticipate a long-term run rate demand of ~100K Model 3s per year out of the China market alone.

Domestic Model Y

The next part of the Tesla bull case is domestic sales of the Model Y. Tesla is way ahead of schedule on the Model Y, and Q2 was the first full quarter of deliveries for the car. While the Model Y will likely have a minimal level of demand cannibalization over the Model 3 and Model X in the short term, the long-term trends of the Model Y remain relatively positive. Tesla has been constructing GA5, another assembly line at the Fremont factory that will likely be used for the production of the Model Y. This way, Tesla will not be diverting supply-side resources away from the Model 3, and both GA4 (the famous assembly line that started in a "tent") and GA5 can run operably and boost unit sales. It is unlikely that the Model Y will endure the struggles that the Model 3 had to endure when production was ramping. For one thing, 75% of the parts in the Model 3 will be used in the Model Y. The only material difference between the Model 3 and Model Y is the size discrepancy. As assembly of the Model Y ramps up on GA5, expect significant sales growth that parallels and eventually exceeds the growth we saw from the Model 3.

What will enable this growth? The crossover market is the largest automotive market segment by unit volume, taking up about 40.8% of total sales. This is ~7.1 million vehicles in the US market alone. This is without including China and Europe, two massive additional markets for the crossover. So, Tesla has a large market to grow into, in the US alone.

Solar Roof

Tesla's most meaningful growth driver outside of the automotive business is their Solar Roof product. Tesla takes the Tesla style of using elegant, sleek design, and pairing it with strong functionality in the design of their Solar Roof. The Solar Roof has potential to be a huge product for Tesla Energy, with the roofing market estimated to be $119.7 billion in annual value. Considering the durability of the photovoltaic material in the roof, the sleekness of the overall design, and the fact that it can help generate power for your home, the Solar Roof has a unique value proposition that is not baked into the stock whatsoever. Not to mention that all new home builds in 2020 and beyond in California alone are required to have some form of solar panels. This article here is a great breakdown of just how big the Solar Roof could be in terms of demand, overall revenue, and profitability. Essentially, Tesla's Solar Roof has a great long-term potential and they are beginning the product ramp.

International Model Y Sales

The next phase of Tesla's buildout of its automotive vision is the rollout of the Tesla Model Y to international markets: particularly China and Europe. Initial unit demand should be strong in the US for the Model Y, but to continue scaling up volume long term, Tesla will need to expand product volumes into other markets: Europe and China. As of right now, Tesla is on track to do just that, with the company planning to begin assembly in Q1 of 2021. While initial gross margins will likely be slim, as production ramps at the Giga Shanghai facility, economies of scale will take over and margins will improve. Considering the fact that the family institution is growing in China, and that the Model Y is the family car in general in the Tesla lineup, demand shouldn't be a problem in China.

Europe could very well be even more exciting. As construction of Gigafactory Berlin is underway, Tesla is targeting the beginning of production sometime in 2021. Considering how quickly Tesla was able to construct Giga Shanghai, I believe it is realistic to assume Tesla will begin assembly in the first half of 2021. The Model Y is the first vehicle Tesla will produce at Giga Berlin, at least during the first phase of the factory. Tesla is targeting 10K vehicles per week. The company also plans on employing up to ~12K people on-site. To say Giga Berlin is the largest manufacturing plant Tesla operates is an understatement. As the company expands production, it will likely include the Model 3 and other cars in the lineup. But considering the plans Tesla has for massive scale in Europe, Europe could be even bigger than China for crossovers.

Giga Berlin

Feeding off of the last point, Giga Berlin could be an absolute game-changer for this stock. With the ramp in production at Giga Berlin over the next few years, Tesla could completely remove the need to build Model 3s and Model Ys at Fremont and ship them overseas to Europe. This could help reduce logistical expenses, and improve the cost profile of the company overall. As I mentioned, Tesla is planning production of 10K vehicles per week. This could initially be exclusively the Model Y, but Tesla will eventually begin assembling the Model 3 as well. Giga Berlin opens the door to increased volume for the company on another continent. This factory is a much bigger deal than Giga Shanghai for Tesla in the long run.

Cybertruck

Coming likely in late 2021, if not later, the Cybertruck could be a very interesting catalyst for Tesla. This is because Tesla could get upside from the traditional trucking market, but it is not limited to the trucking market itself. While truckers will likely buy the Cybertruck for its solid specs, there is a certain portion of the population (I would argue the majority of buyers) that would buy the Cybertruck because it's the Cybertruck. Not because its a truck with great towing capacity and whatnot, but because it's a radical design.

Personally, I am not a truck enthusiast, and the Cybertruck is the only truck I would ever consider buying. I feel like that represents most buyers too. Particularly outside of the US, where the trucking market is not as relevant. The Cybertruck could be a product that has mass-market potential simple because of how different it is from a normal truck. I highly doubt that the ~650K (pre-China) reservations for the Cybertruck are mostly truckers.

It is likely enthusiast buyers who love the radical design buying the truck. It seems like the Street simply doesn't comprehend how big the Cybertruck could be. Credit Suisse's sell-side research team sees a best-case scenario of 135K units. I think there could be upside to 300K annual units depending on how the supply-side develops. Considering how high non-trucker demand could be, and the solid specs that truckers look for, 300K is not that unrealistic in terms of global demand. Honestly, it could be even greater than that long term as supply develops.

Tesla Semi

The Tesla Semi is another interesting upside vector for Tesla's unit volumes and overall business trajectory. The Class-8 Semi truck is a roughly ~250K units per year (as of 2018) in the US alone. The Tesla Semi, while it has been pushed back quite a bit, from 2019 to 2020 to likely 2021, could be a big driver of upside. The Semi has solid specs, which, at the end of the day, is what buyers care about in this market. The range, energy consumption, jackknifing protection, lifetime fuel savings, autopilot, all make the truck compelling for enterprises. If Tesla can scale the production of the Semi, I can see global unit volumes of ~25K, which could be conservative as it is only a small slice of the overall market.

Mass-Market "Model 2"

In the past, Elon Musk has indicated that Tesla intends on producing a car that is even more mass-market than the Model 3 or Model Y. I have decided for the sake of this article to simply call it the Model 2. We got further indication that Tesla is planning this type of vehicle, when they showed some concept art for a "designed-in-China" vehicle. Assuming Tesla designs it in China and eventually rolls it out worldwide, this could be a vehicle with 1 million+ unit sales potential. As we get more details and clarity, I will try to keep investors notified on my projections for the vehicle.

Tesla Network

I like to consider autonomy a huge call option for Tesla's business. As they build this fleet of what will eventually become millions upon millions of vehicles, autonomy becomes more and more likely to be achieved. According to Elon, we could see Level 5 autonomy ready by year-end. There are three main aspects of the Tesla autonomy story:

hardware

software

regulatory approval

Clearly, Tesla is not hardware-constrained as they demonstrated at their 2019 Autonomy Day. Their custom processor (designed in part by semiconductor industry veteran Jim Keller) is likely already capable of running full-self driving software on the car. At the time, Tesla's chip was far superior to competition from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). If anything, Tesla has been software and regulatory-constrained. I have an article that covers Tesla's hardware and software advantage here.

The basic functionality of full autonomy should be done, the problem is predicting the low-probability everyday crazy events that happen on the road. I am a believer in Tesla, and that with the enormous amount of real-world data the company has gathered over the last few years, I am confident that by 2025 the company will be able to create a self-driving ridesharing network based around the millions of vehicles they should have on the road by that time.

The reason I do not believe it will happen sooner is simple: discount Elon Musk time and regulation. Elon says it should be ready in 2020, I'll call it 2021. Even if Tesla is technologically ready by the end of 2021, regulatory approval will take time, and the company will likely need to prove to regulators around the world that autonomy is not only safer than real-world driving, but safe on a standalone basis. I believe that Tesla can provide data proving this, but the regulatory process across different countries should delay global rollout until 2025. This could prove quite conservative, but I'd rather be conservative and wrong than aggressive and wrong.

Valuation

The way I value Tesla is on a sum-of-the-parts basis. I break the business down into auto, energy, and autonomy. We'll start with auto.

Tesla Auto Expectations Units ASP Gross Margin Model S/X 60,000 $90,000 20% Model 3 500,000 $45,000 25% Model Y 750,000 $50,000 25% Cybertruck 300,000 $55,000 15% Semi 25,000 $170,000 10% Roadster 1,000 $250,000 15% TOTAL 1,636,000 Total Revenue $86.4B Total Gross Margin (%) 22% Auto OpEx $6B Auto Operating Income $13.017B P/E Multiple 25 2025 AUTO VALUATION $325.437B Discount Rate 8% 2021YE AUTO VALUATION per share $1,256.99

This entire valuation is based on a shares outstanding count of 185.475 million. So, where could there be fundamental upside in my model. Cybertruck and Semi could sell much better than I expect, ZEV tax credits are nowhere in this model (think Tesla's deal with Fiat worth $2 billion), and nowhere here do you see a Model 2. For these reasons, I'm going with a more premium 25x earnings multiple.

Now, let's value Tesla's energy business:

Tesla Energy Expectations Expectation TOTAL REVENUE $5.96B Gross Margin 15% Gross Profit $894M P/E Multiple 40x 2025 Energy Valuation $35.76B Discount Rate 12% 2021YE ENERGY VALUATION per share $115.62

My revenue estimate is roughly in-line with Credit Suisse's 2025 base case model on both the revenue and margin side. My multiple is 40x to reflect the long-term growth of Tesla's energy projects including Powerwall, Megapack, and the Solar Roof will all drive growth in the energy business going forward. If you want to see a good write-up on just how big Tesla Energy can become, I would highly recommend this article here. Overall, Tesla Energy is definitely going to become a segment of the business that adds a lot of value to the stock over time. We just have to let the story play out.

Now moving onto autonomy. Keep in mind, this model assumes an autonomous ridesharing product from Tesla does not hit the market until the year 2025 as Tesla tries to prove to regulators around the world the safety of their technology. So, my valuation of autonomy goes out to 2030.

TESLA AUTONOMY EXPECTATION Expectation Bookings $50B Take Rate 30% Revenue $15B Gross Margin 65% OpEx $2.25B (15% of rev) Operating Profit $7.5B P/E Multiple 40x 2030 AUTONOMY VALUATION $300B Discount Rate 15% 2021YE AUTONOMY VALUATION per Share $374.63

In 2019, Uber (NYSE:UBER) had gross bookings of $49.7 billion, and this is excluding China as Uber does not have a presence there. By 2030, I anticipate Tesla can see $50 billion in Tesla Network gross bookings by 2030. Why? The product is unique, offering luxurious and autonomous solutions to the mass market. Think about it, you are buying a ride in a luxurious Tesla car with no driver, meaning the product is likely safer. This is a great value proposition for both Tesla owners and potential riders.

So, I expect a take rate higher than the low 20s take rate at Uber. I am projecting a 30% take rate. Tesla could have a much higher take rate than 30%, considering the technological gap between autonomous ride-hailing and regular ride-hailing. With regards to gross margins, I am projecting an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Services-esque margin profile. I am using a 40x multiple considering the large potential upside in my bookings and take rate estimate and to capture the margin profile of autonomy.

So, putting it all together, Tesla's fundamental value is $1,747.25/share, so the stock likely has more upside from here. My price target is $1,750.

Risks

The Tesla story, while it has been drastically de-risked over the last several quarters, still has an elevated risk profile. Here are the core tenets of risk on the stock:

further dilution

execution risk & production challenges

valuation

autonomy risk

As of writing, Tesla has ~$8 billion in cash and ~185 million outstanding shares. In order to address the unfolding EV demand story, Tesla will need to open up more supply via new factories. While Tesla may or may not be able to fund this expansion through free cash flow, the risk is that Tesla will need to raise capital and dilute shareholders further, putting pressure on the stock. While I believe this is a great move, as it will reduce the execution risk, an increased share count would put pressure on the stock nonetheless.

That ties into my next point, which is the execution risk at Tesla. While the vision is ambitious, the biggest risk for the stock will be Tesla's ability to execute. How quickly will they be able to scale production at numerous factories assembling a variety of new and unique products around the world. For instance, a product like the Tesla Cybertruck is extremely unique for the automotive industry. This may be a product that Tesla will initially struggle to manufacture. These kinds of execution risks are what will slow down the Tesla story, but will probably not grind it to a halt.

The third point is the valuation. While my price target is $1,750, one could argue that some of the multiple assumptions I use (the P/E multiples on auto in particular) are too aggressive. The valuation is nowhere near as compelling now as it had been in the past, and the argument can be made that I am valuing the stock too richly.

The final risk is autonomy. With the auto business and the energy business, I am putting a valuation on products that exist and make money right now. There is absolutely zero guarantee that Tesla's autonomy strategy will play out the way I believe it will. If Tesla fails to deliver on autonomous driving technology, it could be very detrimental to my valuation of the overall company.

Conclusion

Tesla has a lot of catalysts that could drive the stock much higher. Another two catalysts that I didn't even mention here, are S&P 500 inclusion and a ballooning $20 billion short interest that could squeeze the stock higher. So while Tesla has undoubtedly had a phenomenal run, I believe the run is likely far from over.

