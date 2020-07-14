Near the peak of the coronavirus sell-off, in March, I stated that the dividend of Kinder Morgan (KMI) was not entirely safe, but the stock had become a great bargain. Indeed, the stock has rallied 27% since my article. Moreover, its dividend has become much safer, as the effect of the pandemic on the business of Kinder Morgan has been somewhat quantified and the economy is in recovery mode. In this article, I will analyze why the 7.6% dividend of Kinder Morgan can be considered safe.

Business overview

The coronavirus crisis forced numerous companies to shut down in April and thus took its toll on the commercial consumption of natural gas. However, the effect of the virus on the natural gas market was much smaller than on the oil market, which incurred an unprecedented collapse in demand. In addition, the growth in LNG exports is expected to offset the decline in the commercial and power consumption and thus the total demand for natural gas is expected to grow 2.2% between 2019 and 2021.

It is also important to note that Kinder Morgan has an exceptionally resilient business model, which aims to generate highly contracted and thus reliable cash flows. Approximately 68% of the operating income of Kinder Morgan comes from take-or-pay contracts (the customer pays a minimum amount regardless of the actual volumes) and another 24% of the operating income comes from fees, which are not affected by the prevailing commodity prices. As the company also hedges 6% of its operating income, it becomes evident that only 2% of its operating income is directly exposed to the gyrations of commodity prices.

It is also worth noting that about 70% of the customers of Kinder Morgan are large integrated companies and 75% of the customers belong to the investment grade category. Therefore, a large portion of the customers of Kinder Morgan are not likely to face liquidity problems in the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Given all the above, it is not surprising that Kinder Morgan expects just an 8% decrease in its distributable cash flow this year, from $2.20 to $2.02. This is in sharp contrast to the performance of the vast majority of oil companies this year. To provide a perspective, all the well-known oil majors and the refiners are expected to incur losses or post a marginal profit at best this year.

Dividend – debt

As mentioned above, thanks to its resilient business model, Kinder Morgan expects to achieve distributable cash flow per share of $2.02 this year. As its annual dividend is just $1.05 per share, the company has a markedly low payout ratio of 52.0%. Therefore, its dividend has a wide margin of safety.

The only issue that may affect the dividend is the debt load of Kinder Morgan. Its interest expense consumes 46% of its operating income while its current liabilities (due within the next 12 months) exceed its current assets ($5.6 billion vs. $3.1 billion). In addition, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $37.6 billion. As this amount slightly exceeds the market cap of the stock ($33.0 billion), it is certainly not negligible.

On the other hand, Kinder Morgan has drastically reduced its debt load in the last six years, from $47.1 billion in 2014 to $37.6 billion now. The turning point was the 75% dividend cut that the company implemented in the previous downturn of the energy sector, in early 2016. Since then, Kinder Morgan has been funding all its capital expenses and its dividends with its operating cash flows and thus it has reduced its leverage (net debt to EBITDA) from 5.6 in 2015 to 4.3 now.

Source: Investor Presentation

It is also important to note that the net debt of Kinder Morgan is just about 8 times its annual distributable cash flow. Therefore, while the debt of Kinder Morgan is appreciable, it is certainly manageable, particularly given the reliable cash flows of the company.

In contrast to most energy companies, which have cut or frozen their dividends this year due to the pandemic, Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend this year, from $1.00 to $1.05. This is another testament to the resilience of Kinder Morgan under exceptionally adverse business conditions. Management intended to raise the dividend to $1.25 this year before the pandemic, but the severe recession caused by the pandemic forced management to become more conservative. Nevertheless, management recently stated that it will raise the dividend to $1.25 next year as long as the business has returned to normalcy.

Valuation

Since Kinder Morgan became public, it has traded at an average price-to-distributable cash flow ratio of 16.4. However, the average price-to-distributable cash flow ratio of the stock in the last five years has been 8.8. This may be attributed to the dividend cut in early 2016, which disappointed investors.

On the other hand, the stock is currently trading at only 7.1 times its expected distributable cash flow this year. This cheap valuation level can be partially attributed to the uncertainty that results from the coronavirus crisis, but investors should not expect to find this stock at a much cheaper valuation level in the absence of another lockdown of the economy.

Risk

Given the exceptional resilience of Kinder Morgan to downturns, it is really hard to identify a realistic risk factor for the company, particularly given its resilience during the pandemic. The only risk is a sustained deterioration of the pandemic, which may cause another lockdown of the economy. In such an adverse scenario, the total demand for natural gas is likely to decrease and thus exert pressure on the cash flows of Kinder Morgan. Nevertheless, even in such an adverse scenario, the decrease in the cash flows of Kinder Morgan is likely to be limited thanks to its robust business model.

Final thoughts

The natural gas market has been affected by the pandemic much less than the oil market. Kinder Morgan will incur a decrease in its cash flows this year due to the coronavirus crisis, but this decrease will be minor thanks to the resilient business model of the company. Moreover, Kinder Morgan learnt its lesson well from the previous downturn of the energy sector, and thus, it has drastically reduced its debt load since then. Given also its healthy payout ratio of 52.0%, its dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.