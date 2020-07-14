Spirit Airlines has agreed to terms with the U.S. Treasury for a loan of up to $741 million.

While the market has returned to hating the airlines, the sector has actually lined up far too much liquidity. With the agreement with the U.S. Treasury apparently in hand, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) now has the liquidity for long beyond survival. In fact, the extra costs of additional liquidity is a bigger problem now for the airline. My investment thesis is bullish on the upcoming repayment of debt and cancellation of liquidity as a catalyst for the stock trapped around $17.

Liquidity Pile

Like most airlines, Spirit Airlines spent Q2 collecting capital. The company recently agreed to terms on the Loan Program with the U.S. Treasury as part of the CARES Act.

The loan provides the airline with additional funds for a rainy day. Spirit Airlines has until September 30 to decide on whether to accept these funds.

The loan program includes a loan of up $741 million at the cost of 5.3 million warrants, collateral and interest at LIBOR + 3.x%. The airline has the option to take down this cheap loan, but the warrants reduce the desire to aggressively use this low interest rate loan.

Previously, Spirit Airlines completed an offering of equity and convertible debt to raise $362 million. The cash cost the company a combined 34.8 million shares in dilution and the convertible debt has an interest rate of 4.75%.

Prior to that, the airline obtained the $335 million via the Payroll Support Program with $71 million via a loan at the cost of 500,150 warrants for the unsecured loan.

In total, Spirit Airlines had liquidity of an amazing $2.4 billion with nearly $1.7 billion before taking down funds from the Loan Program. Even back in May when passenger traffic was only back to 6% of 2019 levels, the airline forecast this liquidity pushing the time to operate at those daily cash burn rates from 14 months to 20 months.

Source: Spirit Airlines May 2020 presentation

With passenger traffic approaching 30% of 2019 levels now and the favorable traffic trends towards leisure destinations favoring Spirit Airlines, the strong liquidity position should favor an extension of this period. The airline had daily cash burn levels of $4 million when last proved in early May along with Q1 results.

If daily cash burn was just reduced to $3 million per day or $90 million per month, down 33% from the $120 million level, Spirit Airlines would see the current liquidity position expanded to nearly 19 months. The U.S. Treasury loan extends the liquidity position to 27 months.

Clearly, the airline doesn't need all of this liquidity to turn into cash on the balance sheet. The 5.3 million additional warrants aren't justified unless the airline can turn around and use this cash to repay the convertible debt to void the 13.7 million share conversion or the airline can eventually rebuy the 5.8 million warrants issued to the government for the combined PSP and Loan Program.

The airline sector in general hasn't responded to the news from the U.S. Treasury on agreeing to the loan program terms. Without knowing the collateral requirements and final restrictions on funds obtained from the government, a complete analysis can't be done, though the liquidity access definitely eliminates the worst case scenarios.

Daily Cash Burn

Airlines such as United Airlines (UAL) have caused concern about the traffic recovery rates due to the NE governors requiring quarantines. Spirit doesn't provide a lot of information on daily capacity updates, but airlines such as United were planning to add significant capacity by August and recent bookings trends at Newark are questioning those plans.

Source: United Airlines presentationRegardless, the market is now panicking about a recovery still in its infancy. The stock back below $17 is back to the level when the airlines originally rallied into early June.

The daily cash burn was $4.0 million when Spirit Airlines was only generating revenues at ~5% of 2019 levels. Such revenues equate to $0.5 million on a daily basis suggesting cash outlays equated to ~$4.5 million daily.

A quadrupling of revenues here could easily add $1.5 million to the daily revenue picture without adding more costs outside of fuel and maintenance costs. The payroll costs were already kept too high due to the PSP funds.

The potential actually exists for Spirit Airlines to have revenues close to 30% of 2019 levels due to the surge in leisure travel. The airline would generate $300 million in Q3 revenues with about $3.3 million on a daily basis.

The airline would potentially reduce the daily cash burn rate to close to $2.0 million. The liquidity position is vastly improved from the early May levels or enough to last 28 months and the expanded liquidity from the government loan allowing for 40 months of cash.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Spirit Airlines has too much liquidity here. The sector is facing some unfortunate headwinds from states slowing down the reopen, but the airline has far too much liquidity now. The next major catalyst for the airline is the reduction in debt levels or the cutting of liquidity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.