Since shares have rallied to over $15 per ADS in the last week, the convertible notes are in high demand.

The EV frenzy has carried over to NIO (NYSE:NIO), with shares up over 320% on the 6-month and over 130% on the 1-month period. However, the rally in NIO has some merit, with Q2 deliveries soaring to over 10,000 vehicles as June deliveries hit a monthly record, representing a YoY increase of 191%. Other good news is running for NIO, like securing a $1.5 billion credit facility, helping shares along this wild ride higher; but even on such a rapid rally, bondholders are still betting that the rally will continue.

NIO's total $750 million outstanding convertible bond maturing 02/2024 has flown significantly - the bond yields -10.979% as the price has popped to $169.46. Since shares have rallied so far so fast, the underlying conversion price, plus the conversion premium, lies far below the current share price.

At issuance, NIO set forth that the notes would have an:

"initial conversion rate [of] 105.1359 of the Company's ADSs, each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes…equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately US$9.51 per ADS and represents a conversion premium of approximately 27.5% above the NYSE closing price of the Company's ADSs on January 30, 2019, which was US$7.46 per ADS"

Shares are now ~57% higher than that initial conversion price, but NIO had also set forth a capped call provision. Under that, the "cap price of the capped call transactions is initially US$14.92 per ADS, representing a premium of approximately 100%" to the US$7.46 per ADS that was set as the benchmark for the conversion premium.

Now that shares have exceeded the cap price, the bonds are pricing in more upside - whereas shares are only ~57% above the initial conversion price, the bonds are trading ~61% above the conversion rate of 105.1359.

Not only are the bonds trading at a higher premium, but those bonds are also offering an increasingly negative yield as NIO continues to rally - with this negative yield, bondholders would lose money holding until maturity, but can profit off of bond prices still rising in conjunction with shares, since shares are at the capped call price and far above the initial conversion price.

Source: FINRA

At the time of the notes offering, NIO was trading around ~$7 to $8 per ADS, briefly rising to $10 per ADS in March 2019 before falling down below $2 in October 2019; shares fell back in the $2 per ADS range during March and early April, leaving the convertible notes trading at only 38.5 - something typically seen in a company in distress. NIO is not necessarily in distress, but has been burning through cash quite steadily.

NIO had almost $1 billion in cash in Q3 2018, but has steadily been burning through those cash and short-term investment reserves. In the prior Q1, NIO had $1.1 billion in cash and short-term investments, while the current Q1 showed NIO only having $364.9 million in reserves; although Q1 showed a large jump from Q4's $150 million, NIO had not done much to preserve its fragile cash balances during the pandemic.

So, although NIO's fundraising was not fully effective, as cash reserves again are quite low, the rapid ascent in share price has left bondholders a fruitful opportunity to profit on. Bondholders would not want to hold these bonds to maturity and incur the effects of the -10.979% yield - instead, they would probably look to sell these convertible notes to someone willing to pay a higher price, someone more optimistic about NIO's future share price growth.

The EV frenzy has pushed multiple EV names soaring, but NIO sits in a unique position within its convertible notes, as it has now risen significantly past initial conversion price. NIO does not want to dilute its existing shareholders as much and, therefore, had set forth the capped call provision, yet shares are now at and above that cap price of $14.92 as well.

To recap, demand for these convertible bonds is still rising, pushing the yield farther negative - what once was an extremely high-yield, nearly distressed bond in March has now become priced at an extreme premium. The bonds are sitting ~61% above the initial conversion rate of 105.1359, while shares are only ~57% above the conversion price of $9.51 per ADS. As long as shares continue to rise within the EV frenzy, NIO's bonds will continue on this upward trajectory and push yields further into the negatives. Bondholders aren't going to be buying these bonds in hopes of a long-term hold - if they were, March would've been the time to do so - instead, buying these bonds will be profitable if shares rise, and demand remains high, as the premium would only keep increasing due to the distance between the current share price and the conversion price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.