The acquisition of Maxim seems motivated more by scale and operating synergy than technology relative to past deals for Hittite and Linear.

Relative to, say, Broadcom (AVGO), Analog Devices (ADI) has been an infrequent acquirer in a semiconductor industry that has long seen significant consolidation and M&A activity. When they do act, though, they tend to make meaningful deals that pay dividends down the road (Hittite and Linear Tech). In looking to acquire Maxim (MXIM), I believe Analog is focusing relatively less on technology and know-how this time around in favor of a more scale-driven M&A argument.

I’m not worried about Analog executing on this deal, even if it does seem to be a little expensive to me. While the long-term benefits of this deal are likely to be less meaningful than those two prior deals, I do see it adding long-term value. Given the valuation of the shares, though, I can’t really get too excited about buying them today, even as business seems to be turning around.

A Meaningful Deal In The Analog Space

Deal-making has quieted down some in the semiconductor space since the 2015-2018 boom, but Analog’s all-stock merger with Maxim is a sizable deal at $21 billion. Analog will offer 0.63 shares for each Maxim share, giving Maxim shareholders a 10% premium to the pre-deal price and 31% of the combined company. While the 10% premium is below the historical norm of 30% for semiconductor M&A, I believe the relatively robust valuations in the sector today have to be factored into that view.

Excluding some potential revenue attrition (not uncommon when there are deals between companies in overlapping businesses), the combined Analog-Maxim will have around $8.2 billion in combined revenue – vaulting ahead of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and STMicroelectronics (STM), but still coming up well short of Texas Instrument’s (TXN) roughly $12.7B in trailing revenue.

Management expects the deal to be accretive in 18 months, with full cost synergies at around 24 months. As a reminder, ADI management exceeded expectations with cost synergies on the Linear deal, and I think high single-digit long-term EPS accretion is at least plausible.

A Different Deal For Analog

Unlike the prior deals for Hittite and Linear, I see ADI’s bid for Maxim as less motivated by technology and product know-how and more by scale. That’s not to say that Maxim brings nothing to the table. Together, the companies will have an expanded product portfolio, particularly in power management, interfaces, and sensors, and that’s not trivial. TI will still be larger overall in power management, but Maxim will boost ADI’s lead in data converters from the low/mid-40%’s to around 50% or so.

Likewise, I like the company’s pro-forma business mix, with 45% of combined revenue from industrial markets, 25% from communications, and 20% from auto. While consumer will be an area of below-average exposure, and the overall exposure to data center will still be suboptimal, I believe this is an attractive mix and Analog will be a player in most of the attractive growth markets for the analog chip sub-sector.

I nevertheless still see this deal as motivated more by scale and potential margin synergies. Maxim’s pro forma gross margins don’t trail Analog’s by much (mid-to-high 60%’s versus high 60%’s to low 70%’s), but I still see some room for improvement from manufacturing consolidation and streamlined sourcing, distribution, and back-end functions like testing and packaging. I also believe removing “back office” expenses will help, as well, de-duplicating some R&D functions. To that end, I would note that while the gap between the companies isn’t so large at the pro-forma gross margin line, it is wider at the operating margin line, with Analog running in the high 30%’s to low 40%’s and Maxim in the low-to-mid 30%’s.

I’d be surprised if there were meaningful headcount reductions on the R&D and engineering side – given the long product cycles in analog (10+ years) and the value of experienced analog engineers, it usually makes more sense to reallocate duplicate personnel to new projects rather than let them go and give rivals a rare opportunity to hire them.

The Outlook

Both Analog and Maxim announced better-than-expected initial calendar second-quarter revenue figures, with Maxim about 7% above prior guidance and Analog closer to 10% above. Analog noted stronger demand in Industrial and Communications, lending some support to the idea of not only ongoing growth in 5G (and data center) but also industrial end-markets like automation, instrumentation, and medical. This upgraded guidance comes a week after Microchip (MCHP) sent a letter to customers urging them to give better long-term guidance to the company and place orders on a longer-term basis.

All told, then, the semiconductor demand environment is shaping up better than expected. The “but” is that the jump in valuations since the March/April lows already anticipated a lot of that improvement.

As far as Analog and Maxim and this deal go, I can’t rule out regulatory/antitrust risk. While I don’t think U.S. or EU officials will have a problem with the deal, MOFCOM (CHINA) has been getting a little more stringent (look at the extended timeline for approving the Nvidia (NVDA) – Mellanox deal). I don’t think MOFCOM will block the deal entirely, but it cannot be ruled out completely and the companies may have to make some compromises to secure approval.

The Bottom Line

I’ll have updated thoughts on ADI and MXIM when they actually report their quarters, but for now, I think Maxim shares have more than captured the relative undervaluation I saw back in late April. For Analog, I thought the valuation was pretty “meh” in late May, and the share price performance relative to the SOX, S&P 500, and tech sector hasn’t been all that good. With that, I still think there are better alpha-generating options elsewhere in the chip sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.