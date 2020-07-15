Even if the price of shares climbs above these ranges, we advise against selling the whole position, as Altria is a great source of income.

Fair value for MO shares is in the $50-$55 range, while we think any price with a yield above 7.5% is good.

Most of its business lines, particularly its cigarette business, have had very little impact from COVID-19.

The Business

Altria (MO) is one of the largest tobacco companies in the world and the largest in the US. It owns the right to sell many of the most popular brands like Marlboro, Parliament, Benson & Hedges and Virginia Slims in the US. While it's making efforts to grow its business beyond cigarettes, the vast majority of its sales, approximately 85%, comes from cigarettes each year.

Tobacco companies are often described as the ultimate recession-resistant stock because smoking often increases during poor economic times. This usually leads to improving stock prices. However, this year tobacco companies have seen their stock prices decline along with everything in late February and March, but they have lagged behind the market as most stock prices have recovered. While there's no doubt that the number of smokers is declining, so far tobacco companies have been able to offset this decline with price increases. This has provided tobacco companies in general and Altria specifically the cash flow to support increasing dividends and share buybacks sufficient to make it a very good investment.

In order to become less dependent on cigarettes, Altria has invested in various other products like smokeless tobacco, wine, and beer. It also made a big investment in vaping producer JUUL.

So how has the share price done?

Price Performance Feb. 17 to April 30:

Data by YCharts

From mid February, where the market peaked, until the end of April, MO tracked fairly closely with the S&P 500. So while nearly everything was hard hit in the initial reaction to COVID-19, MO fared about the same as the market as a whole. It also recovered in line with the rest of the market in April. However, that was not to continue.

Price Performance YTD:

Since Altria released its earnings report on May 1, the share price has done quite poorly vs. the ETF SPY, which is down less than 3% for the year, while MO is still down 20%. Clearly, the market didn’t like something in the earnings report. If this poor share price performance is due to sentiment and not fundamentals, the low price would be a very good opportunity.

Source: Q1 Earnings Report

Looking at the numbers in that report, it's hard to see how the Q1 numbers were a disappointment. Revenue was up 13% (15% after excise taxes). EPS also was up substantially. So clearly, the reason for the poor share price performance is not in the Q1 numbers. We need to look deeper.

Q1 Performance

While Altria is working to diversify its product lines away from such a high dependence on cigarette sales, currently those sales are the primary driver of revenue and earnings and thus the dividends paid out.

So let’s look first at the sales in the smokeable products segment. As we can see, cigarettes are by far the largest number of products shipped. Cigars, the other product line in the segment, are only a few percentage points of the total sales (even though they are a bit more expensive than each cigarette).

Source: Q1 Earnings Report

Total cigarette volume increased 6.1% over the volume for the same quarter last year, with total smokeable products increasing by 6.2%. While the raw numbers did increase, Altria has concluded that factors related to the unusual situation produced by COVID-19 (including inventory and pantry builds to ensure a supply) had a significant impact on those numbers and will likely result in shipping declines later on. Altria estimates that absent those factors, shipment volumes actually decreased by 5% (which is in line with recent volume declines).

Source: Q1 Earnings Report

The table above shows earnings and EPS for Q1 for both 2020 and 2019. The dividend is very well covered, given that in 2019 the dividend was $0.80 a quarter and in Q1 2020 it has been increased to $0.84.

Two items are likely the main factors in the market keeping the price of MO low. The first is Altria's significant stake in ABI, more commonly known as Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD). ABI has withdrawn its guidance for the year, and cut its dividend in half, which reduces the cash Atria gets from that position.

The second item is that while Altria reiterated its intention to pay out approximately 80% of its adjusted diluted net earnings, it has pulled its guidance for that figure. Going forward, management will recommend a figure each quarter to the board. This uncertainty was likely taken as a very bad sign by the market since there was no explicit commitment to maintain the dividend.

Generally speaking, only ABI has had any material negative impact on its sales (people drink a lot of beer in bars and many of these have been closed and could remain closed or with limited capacity for a while).

The 8.4% Dividend

Data by YCharts

The current spread between the yield of MO and the 10-year Treasury rate is near record highs, and quite attractive at 7.8%. Given that Altria management pulled its earnings guidance (and thus dividend guidance) for the year, one cannot say that the dividend appears to be safe, but the risk is likely to be small and the reward is quite large.

Data by YCharts

One can judge how safe the dividend is by looking at how much of the cash generated by operations is left over after paying the dividend. On a trailing 12-month basis, that's some $2.547 billion. Given the low capex requirements of Altria’s business, and the near-record levels the company has, that should be more than enough cash. Since Altria has suspended share buybacks and borrowed $3 billion capacity of its revolving credit line, there should be more than enough cash to continue paying the dividend for over a year. Now, while some companies have cut the dividend even when they apparently had plenty of cash, we think MO is unlikely to cut the dividend unless things change significantly for the worse. However, historically, the next quarter’s dividend contained a raise, and we expect that the company is likely to keep the dividend the same, or postpone any dividend hike.

What comes next?

The big risk for Altria continues to be that state governments strapped for cash because of COVID-19 and its impact on the economy will see it as a source for more tax revenue. While vaping continues to put pressure on volumes, that seems to have stabilized, and currently, the focus on the health impacts of vaping will slow that segment's growth. It remains to be seen what impact the latest FTC action will have on JUUL, but Altria has stated an intention to vigorously defend JUUL.

Altria also is working on IQOS, a non-burning alternative to smoking. Although that roll out has been delayed because of COVID-19, this should eventually help to offset declining volumes from cigarettes. Altria has recently sought market approval from the FTC for a new product, nicotine pouches. This new product, produced in a joint venture with Helix, has the brand name on!

Final Thoughts

Altria is one of the most consistent tobacco companies. As such, when the price is right, it makes for a great income investment. We expect Altria to navigate the current environment fairly easily and provide a good income stream from its dividends. While at this time no dividend is 100% safe, MO has a fairly safe dividend and the cash to continue to maintain it. With the yield now at 8.4%, now is the time to grab some shares of this Dividend Aristocrat. MO could be the biggest winner in your high-yield portfolio!

