ETF Overview

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) focuses on large-cap stocks in developed markets excluding the U.S. Most of the countries that VEA has exposure to are markets that have done better jobs in containing the virus than other markets. Therefore, stocks in VEA’s portfolio are better positioned for an economic recovery than other markets. In addition, these stocks will benefit from the massive monetary and fiscal policies of many developed countries. VEA pays an attractive 3.8%-yielding dividend and is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 Index. We think this is a good fund for investors seeking exposure outside of the U.S.

Fund Anlaysis

A diversified portfolio of nearly 4 thousand stocks

VEA tracks the FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index. This index has a portfolio of about 3,900 stocks. Since VEA constructs its portfolio by market-cap weighted approach, its portfolio includes mostly large-cap stocks. This is advantageous because large-cap stocks tend to have stronger balance sheets than small-cap stocks. This is especially important in the current recessionary environment caused by COVID-19 as this health crisis has the potential to be a lengthy one.

Developed countries have done a better job in containing the virus than emerging countries

Unlike the U.S. that are seeing record number of new active cases, other developed nations have done much better jobs containing COVID-19. Japan, VEA’s largest country by exposure (23.7%) has only about 21 thousand cases. In contrast, the U.S. has over 3.3 million cases. VEA’s second and third largest holdings, U.K. and Switzerland, are now well passed the peak of the pandemic. U.K., VEA second largest country by exposure (12.9%) is now well passed the peak of the pandemic (see charts below). The same is true for other developed markets in VEA’s portfolio. Therefore, we believe economic activities in many developed nations will recover much faster than the U.S.

Source: Worldometers

VEA’s valuation is well supported by developed nations’ monetary and fiscal policies

Many developed nations are also introducing massive monetary and fiscal stimulus plans to support the economy. In fact, developed governments unleashed financial supports, aids, and loans that represent about 15% to 45% of their GDPs. These policies are helping individuals and businesses to weather the impact caused by COVID-19 and ensure a speedy recovery once COVID-19 is fully contained.

Source: RBC Economics

Besides fiscal stimulus packages, central banks of these developed nations have introduced various monetary policies. These policies include reducing rates to historically low levels (near 0% for most central banks) and expanding their balance sheets (e.g. purchase treasuries). As can be seen from the chart below, the ECB (Eurozone), BoE (UK), BoC (Canada), and RBA (Australia) have all expanded their balance sheets significantly. These policies are introduced to ensure that there is enough liquidity in the market. As these central banks continue to buy bonds, money will flow from bond market to equity market and push the valuation of equities higher. In addition, many individuals who rely on interest income will have no choice but to invest their cash on equities in order to receive higher dividend yields. Therefore, we see many large-cap stocks in VEA’s portfolio to benefit from these government policies.

Source: RBC Economics

Money may flow from the U.S. to other markets

Another favorable trend we observed that will help support the fund valuation of VEA is the money flow from the U.S. to other countries. The U.S. is one of the few developed nations that are still struggling to contain the coronavirus. This is evident in the fact that many states are seeing record number of new active cases. It is possible that some states may reintroduce some measures of lockdowns in order to contain the virus. In fact, California just announced that all restaurants and movie theaters will be closed again. In comparison, other developed nations such as countries in the Eurozone, U.K., Canada, Australia, and Japan have done a much better job containing the virus and many have already passed the peak of the pandemic. Therefore, it is likely that economic activities in these nations will strengthen further while the U.S. economy may struggle for longer. Therefore, we expect some money will flow from the U.S. markets to other developed markets and large-cap stocks in VEA's portfolio will benefit from this trend.

Valuation Analysis

VEA is attractively valued when compare to the S&P 500 Index. Stocks in VEA’s portfolio currently trades at a weighted average P/E ratio of 15.4x. This is significantly below the S&P 500 Index’s average of 22.6x. Its price to book ratio of 1.4x is also much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 3.2x. Investors of VEA can also earn dividends with an attractive dividend yield of 3.8%. This is higher than the S&P 500 Index’s 2%.

VEA S&P 500 Index P/E Ratio 15.4x 22.6x Price to Book Ratio 1.4x 3.2x Dividend Yield (%) 3.8% 2.0% Return on Equity (%) 11.9% 19.6%

Source: Created by author; Vanguard Website

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since VEA does not have hedge against currency, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Investors should also pay attention to currency exchange rates of Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pounds as a large chunk of the portfolio’s stocks are traded in stock markets using these currencies.

Multiple waves of pandemic

While the economic downturn may have bottomed in many developed countries thanks to its effort to contain the virus, there may be another wave of pandemic if people are not prepared. If this happens, massive lockdowns may be reintroduced and economic activities in these countries will be negatively impacted again. Given the fact that VEA has a high exposure to cyclical sectors, another wave of pandemic may create challenges for many companies in VEA’s portfolio. As can be seen from the table below, cyclical sectors such as financials (20.25% of the portfolio), industrials (16.32%), basic materials (7.22%), and oil & gas (4.28%) sectors represent about 48% of the total portfolio. They may be negatively impacted.

Source: FTSE Russell

Investor Takeaway

VEA is trading at an attractive valuation and it appears to be a good fund to own especially for investors seeking both dividend income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.