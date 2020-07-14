PIMCO CEFs Sharply Releverage In June

Overall, it appears that PIMCO is intent on maintaining high leverage levels among their funds which should prevent sharp and broad-based distribution cuts.

We continue to like the Income Opportunity Fund among the taxable suite due to its strong increase in borrowings and favorable sensitivity to the drop in short-term rates.

If there was any doubt about the intention and ability of PIMCO CEF to generate strong earnings going forward, it was partly put to rest with the strong level of borrowing activity in June. Taxable CEFs added $332m in leverage outstanding - by far the biggest monthly figure this year. Although total borrowings are still running below pre-drawdown levels, average fund leverage is higher than at the start of the year. As asset prices continue to recover, we would expect taxable PIMCO CEFs to keep adding to borrowings. With the drop in leverage costs, this may allow the funds to recover their pre-drawdown earnings levels.

We continue to like the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) among the taxable suite due to its strong increase in borrowings since the start of the year and favorable sensitivity to the drop in short-term rates. Overall, it appears that PIMCO is intent on maintaining high leverage levels among their funds. This, alongside reduced leverage costs, should prevent sharp and broad-based cuts in the taxable fund suite.

Aggregate June Leverage Action

In June, taxable PIMCO CEFs added $332m of outstanding leverage. This is the second month in a row that these funds have added to borrowings though this figure far exceeds the $45m added in May. Total taxable borrowings are still below the levels seen prior to April, however, as asset prices recover, they should begin to approach pre-drawdown levels.

Source: Systematic Income

When asset prices rise, CEFs can increase borrowings for two reasons. First, they may want to just keep up with the increased value of their assets - in other words, they want to maintain a stable level of leverage. This is because in the scenario of higher asset values and stable borrowings, fund leverage would mechanically drop.

Or secondly, they may want to increase their fund leverage - that is, the level of borrowings as a percentage of total assets. The chart below shows the average taxable fund leverage. In June, this figure increased to 35.1% from 32.9%. The elevated leverage figure in March was entirely due to a depressed level of asset prices.

Source: Systematic Income

What this tells us is that PIMCO has not just added borrowings to maintain the leverage of their taxable funds. Instead, they actively increased the leverage across their funds. This bodes well for the ability of taxable funds to recover the earnings levels they enjoyed prior to the broad-based deleveraging that we saw in March and April.

Individual Breakdown

June saw divergent behavior in fund borrowings. We saw some huge increases alongside some very middling ones. What particularly stood out was the trio of funds that saw the biggest borrowing cuts in the previous months. These funds which are highlighted below turned around and had the biggest relative increases in their borrowings in June. It's not entirely clear what to make of this. After all, why did PIMCO cut these funds' borrowings only to make the funds whole or nearly whole shortly after?

Source: Systematic Income

One reason could be that the funds were already trading at leverage levels close to their covenants or mandates. Another could be that the fund managers had a bearish view and wanted to prevent further heavy losses. These explanations are not fully convincing but they may be part of the puzzle. This is one reason why we continue to prefer funds with softer leverage mandates. For example, a fund like the Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) will struggle to maintain a consistent level of borrowing during market downdrafts because it has a hard leverage mandate at a relatively low level. Instead, the fund will be forced to deleverage sharply as we saw in March of this year.

If we compare the change in borrowings from prior to the drawdown we see that only four funds are still carrying lower borrowings. The rest of the taxable suite has grown its borrowing levels. This may seem odd given that aggregate taxable fund borrowing levels are still $600m below their levels at the start of the year. However, nearly all of this is due to the Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) which deleveraged to the tune of $550m.

Source: Systematic Income

Takeaways

What does all this mean for PIMCO CEF earnings and distributions. As we discussed in an earlier article, the holistic view of fund earnings should include both a cash flow view of assets, liabilities and derivatives as well as the sensitivity of those cash flows to changes in interest rates, particularly the recent drop in short-term rates.

So, to get a good picture of where fund earnings are going, we need to combine the change in borrowings chart above with the funds' sensitivity to short-term rates below.

Source: Systematic Income

This overall picture is the main reason why we continue to like the Income Opportunity Fund. PKO has added the most borrowings in relative terms since February and it is positioned to benefit from the drop in short-term rates. The fund's premium is in the high single digits however that translates to a 68th premium percentile over the last 5 years - making it on the cheaper side in relative terms versus other taxable CEFs which boast very high premium percentiles.

The fund's leverage has grown sharply and is now among the highest across PIMCO CEFs which should allow it to sustain a high level of earnings.

Source: Systematic Income

We are also turned more upbeat on the High Income Fund (PHK). The fund had one of the biggest borrowings increases in June and is best positioned to benefit from low short-term rates. It also boasts one of the lowest fees and one of the lowest premiums. Although the fund's coverage is low, its covered yield is competitive and it has already made a distribution cut recently.

We remain wary of the Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) and instead favor the Income Strategy Fund (PFL) as the two funds have very similar allocations. PCN does have a lower leverage cost profile with its ARPS holding that boasts a near-zero interest rate. However, that benefit is more than offset by the fund's high premium. Since we flagged the significant premium differential between the two funds a few months ago it has come down by nearly 10%. We think this has further to go.

Source: Systematic Income

Overall, PIMCO earnings in aggregate have taken a leg down due to the decrease in borrowings since pre-drawdown levels. However, it appears that PIMCO is intent on maintaining high leverage levels among their funds. This, alongside reduced leverage costs, should prevent sharp broad-based cuts in the taxable fund suite.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.