One of the hardest-hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic has been the movie theater industry. Between mandatory and voluntary shutdowns, calls for greater social distancing, and feature films being delayed, the space has been slammed. For at least the past several weeks now, there have been concerns that AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), a giant in the US market, might not survive. In order to save itself during these harsh times, the company has had to resort to big measures. Through a series of transactions just recently announced, the company has done just that. A mix of (largely but not entirely) debt transactions will serve to reduce the company’s debt, lower its interest payments for a short period, and extend maturities on debt while raising more debt from third parties. It’s impossible to know whether this will lead to the company being saved (that will depend on how much longer the downturn persists), but the moves and the impact they will have on the company’s near-term wellbeing cannot be understated.

A series of transactions

Rarely have I seen so many aspects to a series of financial transactions as I have with the AMC deal. To start with, let’s touch on the firm’s amended exchange offers. At this time, the company has about $2.287 billion worth of subordinated notes that it's seeking to take care of. They are doing this through an offer whereby they will give holders of those notes a series of new second lien notes. These new notes will be equivalent (on the whole) to 72.5% of the par value of the existing notes, meaning that as a class, holders of the subordinated notes will take a haircut of 27.5%.

Though this seems painful (and it is), there are multiple reasons for noteholders to take the company up on its offer. For starters, the second lien status of the new notes will place them senior to AMC’s subordinated notes. This means that the debtholders get a bump up in the hierarchy if the company goes under at some point. Second, the holders of these new notes will have a higher interest rate of 10% compared to the weighted-average rate of the notes being exchanged of 6.029%. For the first 12 to 18 months (depending on conditions), AMC has the right to pay this interest in-kind. This will be at a higher rate of 12% and will be deferred until 2026. PIK (paid-in-kind) basically means that instead of cash interest being paid, the company will owe additional notes (in this case in the amount of up to $298.49 million) that won’t be due until the last year of the notes’ maturity.

*Taken from AMC Entertainment Holdings

Already, AMC has received commitments from holders representing 73% of the subordinated notes. If this is all that gets exchanged, then the company will see its total debt outstanding from this transaction alone shrink by $460 million. If 100% of applicable notes end up being exchanged, this will grow to about $630 million in savings. While the subordinated notes were slated to mature between 2024 and 2025, the new ones mature in 2026, giving the company the benefit of a little extra time to recover from the current downturn. Ultimately, while interest savings will be material (between around $100 million and $200 million due to the PIK nature of the notes), cash interest paid in subsequent years will be higher. If 100% of notes are tendered, I peg the annual increase in interest expense being about $27.93 million once the PIK plays out.

To further complicate the deal, AMC and its lenders have arrived at some other changes. The holders of these subordinated notes who end up exchanging them for the new second lien notes also will receive the right to invest their own pro rata portion, up to an aggregate amount of $200 million, in AMC in the form of first lien notes. These notes carry a 10.5% annual interest rate and the investors making this allocation will receive a 12% cash premium as part of the transaction (worth $24 million). A group of investors already has agreed to backstop the full $200 million, meaning that they will buy any of the notes not bought by current debtholders. In exchange for this backstop, they are to receive 5 million shares in AMC, worth about $23 million prior to the deal’s announcement and worth about $21.3 million as of this writing. This share count issuance will result in dilution to shareholders of about 4.6%, but that’s surprisingly the only dilution to the company’s investors from this series of transactions.

In addition to this $200 million in new financing, AMC is getting another $100 million from Silver Lake. The interest rate and other terms of this funding is identical to the $200 million. The difference, though, is that there's no backstop involved and the nature of the premium is different. Instead of a 12% premium paid in cash, Silver Lake will receive a discount of 10% on the par value of the notes (so they will pay $90 million to get debt owed to them of $100 million in the future). They will also receive a cash "arranger fee" of 2%, or $2 million.

The last thing that AMC arranged as part of this refinancing initiative was to get its senior convertible notes extended. Previously, these notes were due to mature on Sept. 15, 2024. The new maturity date has been pushed to May 1, 2026. Though this may not seem like much, it essentially gives the company several additional months of paying an interest rate of just 2.95% on $600 million worth of debt. That’s $17.7 million in interest expense per year, while in a healthy environment, if the company is doing well at the time, it should easily be paying 5% to 7% rates on notes that would not be convertible.

More trouble on the horizon

On the whole, these changes to AMC’s financial position make a lot of sense. The company is reducing debt by hundreds of millions of dollars today, especially if you take in the cash savings from no interest expense on some of these debts for 12 to 18 months. Eventually, this will come back to hurt them in the form of higher annual interest cost, but it won’t be enough offset the principal reduction otherwise seen. This is not to say that everything is great for AMC at the moment though.

The picture facing the theater operator is still precarious. For its latest update on the matter, the company had planned to re-open 450 of its locations in the US on July 30, followed by another 150 locations or so shortly thereafter. Few formal bans exist preventing the firm from doing so, but given how awful the COVID-19 situation is in the US, it remains to be seen whether this picture will change. Already, California announced that it's forcing theaters and other establishments to re-close because of a spike of cases there. 54 of AMC’s 636 locations (or 8.5% of total locations) in the US are located in the state. This works out to 716 (or 8.8%) of its 8,094 US-based screens. This throws into question just when it will be safe for the company to operate its theaters again and also whether the business can survive for long enough to see those days come. The temporary savings in interest expense should prove immensely beneficial for the business, but we won’t know more until more financial details are published by the business.

Takeaway

Right now, the situation that AMC finds itself in is scary. Uncertainty exists over the firm’s ability to survive if shutdowns result in its theaters being closed for several more months, but it's clear that this refinancing, which was done with only marginal dilution to shareholders and more thanks to forcing debtholders to take a haircut, will help the business for the time being. Investors should remain cautious moving forward, but if there's any time to dip your toes in with the prospect of generating a high return in the long run, now might be that time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.