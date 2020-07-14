Technology infrastructure player, Switch Inc. (SWCH) has been one of the few companies which did not withdraw the fiscal 2020 guidance due to Covid-19 pressures. The company is already up 19.10% YTD (year-to-date). However, this growth pales in front of the average returns posted by the overall technology sector. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ET (IGV) is up 28.74% YTD.

Switch Inc. is currently trading at a P/E multiple of 217.90x, a forward P/E of 61.50x, and a P/S multiple of 8.89x. These multiples are definitely not cheap, but then they are also not completely overblown considering that Switch is an important player in the data infrastructure segment. With the pandemic showing no signs of abating and a vaccine not expected before 2021, technology will continue to be the only wheels of the tattered global economy. In this backdrop, we can confidently expect this connectivity and colocation player to go up even more in the rest of the calendar year 2020.

Company overview

Switch Inc.’s core business comprises of constructing and operating data centers to offer colocation services to corporate clients. The company is focused on optimal power utilization and effective cooling at these data centers.

According to RackSolutions, “A colocation data center, often referred to as a ‘colo,’ is any large datacenter facility that rents out rack space to third parties for their servers or other network equipment. This is a very popular service that is used by businesses that may not have the resources needed to maintain their own data center, but still want to enjoy all the benefits.”

Going beyond data center facilities, the company offers a complete solution to its clients to facilitate the purchase of telecommunication and private interconnection services, cloud services, and other managed services. The company aggregates the buying power of its over 950 clients to get the best deal for these purchases.

Switch Inc. is well-positioned to benefit from the ever-expanding data economy

Switch stands to benefit tremendously as AI (artificial intelligence), 5G, and cloud increasingly penetrate the fabric of the global economy.

Not even the Covid-19 pandemic could offset the favorable impact of these secular tailwinds for Switch Inc. in the first quarter. The company also does not anticipate any significant negative impact in the remaining year and has reiterated its fiscal 2020 guidance.

In the short run, Covid-19 has had a slightly positive impact on the company’s operations to date. The pandemic-fueled work-from-home economy is demanding additional network usage, which in turn is a plus for Switch’s telecommunications purchasing offering. In the long run, Switch stands to benefit from the trend of legacy enterprise data centers attempting to reduce expenses by moving into colocation facilities or cloud environment.

Switch Inc. is well-positioned to leverage on these opportunities considering its strategically located Prime campus locations and ongoing construction of new data centers. The company also has stable relationships with various service providers. The company is already seeing solid uptake in Reno and Las Vegas facility. The Atlanta facility, which opened up in March, already has 15 customers ready to be deployed at various stages. The company is also building a new facility in Las Vegas. In the first quarter, Switch also had a major win of a large regional bank client.

Switch Inc. is now focusing on Class 4 edge computing, TEMPEST-rated data storage and AI-driven robotic security as strategic and complementary areas for its own exascale Prime infrastructure platform strategy. These focus areas will further benefit from the increasing demand for data management services.

Edge computing is rapidly coming into mainstream and Switch is not one to be left behind. The company has come up with a resilient and connected enterprise-class edge data center solution called Switch EDGE Modular Data Center. In this distributed infrastructure configuration, mission-critical workloads are placed at Switch’s Prime locations while less critical work can be performed closer to client delivery nodes. Edge infrastructure is pivotal to reducing the cost of ownership for the client, while also enabling them to benefit from higher purchasing power at Prime locations. To further resolve the concern of unaffordable physical guard security at the many edges, Switch has come up with a robotic AI human-in-the-loop security solution.

Switch Inc. has designed its edge deployments as scalable data centers for multi-tenant occupancy. However, unlike Equinix or Core Site, the company is not looking to connect cities. Instead, the company plans to focus on micro-edge deployments which means that there will be multiple edge nodes in a single city. Additionally, each edge will involve only a very small capex investment.

The company plans to deploy such an extensive edge infrastructure in over 100 cities in the U.S. This coupled with Prime will be a holistic solution for the clients. The company expects the edge deployment to not only be an independent source of revenue but also to bolster the revenue potential of its Prime facilities. Since the extended edge infrastructure will be getting more data points, it will also result in more usage of Prime services for all this data to be managed, analyzed, and stored.

AI-driven robotic security is already a major growth opportunity for Switch and the company is offering Switch Century Robot to the general market. The company sees significant opportunities in the hybrid cloud market for its AI-driven robotic security solutions, considering that the physical guard security is almost always infeasible from a cost perspective.

Switch Inc. has also come up with SWITCH vault, which is a Tempest-rated highly secured storage environment to be offered as a complimentary service in the private and public clouds. The company expects this offering to benefit from certain mandatory data needs of its corporate clients.

Switch also stands to benefit from a broad and diversified customer base and significant revenue visibility

Switch Inc. has been faring very well on all important metrics related to the customer base and revenue visibility. The company has a diversified customer base across major industries.

The company also enjoys a long-tenured customer base, with the majority of customers contracting for 3 to 5 years with the possibility of a rate hike. The 3-year customer churn rate of the company has been very low, close to 0.6%.

Switch Inc. also has significant recurring revenue streams, which affords higher stability and better predictability for the business.

Investors should be aware of these risks

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused widespread disruptions and slowdown in overall business activity. This has forced certain clients to request Switch for forbearance or payment deferral. Approximately 3% of the customer base, which makes up close to 3% of its revenues, inquired whether Switch would be offering a Covid-19-related forbearance. Although the number does not seem significant now, it can spike up if the market does not make a quick recovery.

Besides, Switch has also been working with its clients and suppliers to ensure that most of them sustain the pandemic. The company has offered 60 and 90-day payment terms to certain customers but has also managed to extend their contracts. These measures may result in somewhat revenue variability for Switch in the coming quarters.

Switch Inc. also has some exposure to the highly impacted gaming industry in Las Vegas. However, this business accounts for less than 4% of the company’s revenues. While the gaming industry has been shut for several months, Switch has not faced any payment issues to date. However, revenue exposure to the gaming industry may affect the company’s financial performance meaningfully in a sustained recessionary environment. The problem is not that significant for now, considering that gaming companies have slowly started their operations. Some prominent ones are also not facing liquidity constraints.

Switch Inc. has to be content with a target EBITDA margin of 50%-51%. A higher margin may require the company to charge more for its products and customers may start opting for alternatives. In the fourth quarter, Switch’s EBITDA margins suffered as the company had to pay additional professional fees for a full SOX 404 audit. The company is no longer an emerging growth company and is categorized as a large accelerated filer. The company’s first quarter margins were also slightly lower than expected partly due to these professional fees.

Further, while the company’s first quarter revenues benefited by $4.0 million due to the adoption of new lease accounting standards for a particular fiber construction IRU (indefeasible right to use), margins suffered. Fiber construction is a lower-margin business as compared to the colocation business. The company also invested more in construction costs in the first quarter. But despite the margin pressures, the company has to sacrifice a part of profitability to maintain low customer churn rates.

Switch Inc. will also face competition for its nascent edge business from more entrenched players such as Equinix (EQIX) and CoreSite (COR). Additionally, while the company does not expect any revenue streams from this business in fiscal 2020, the associated capex may prove challenging especially in a recessionary environment.

Switch Inc.’s revenue base is moderately concentrated, with 39.8% of the first quarter revenues coming from the top 10 customers. This exposes the company to top line risk, in case of loss of one of the top 10 customers.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for the company is $20.10. Amidst the many secular tailwinds and the company’s targeted efforts, I believe that the consensus target price is a better reflection of this company’s growth potential in the next 12 months.

At the end of March 31, 2020, Switch had liquidity of $324.7 million, which includes cash, revolver, and cash equivalents. The company also carries net debt of $813 million on its balance sheet. At net debt to last quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.3x, the company seems to be in a stable position and can continue to be a going concern for the foreseeable future.

Analysts mostly have a positive opinion for this company. On July 10, Wells Fargo & Co. rated the company as “Overweight” and set the target price to $20.50. On May 18, Citi analyst Michael Rollins raised the target price to $22 from $18 and reiterated a Buy rating. On May 11, BMO Capital Markets rated the company as “Outperform” and set the target price to $20. On May 11, Credit Suisse rated the company as “Outperform” and set the target price to $23.

With the data economy expanding at a never before seen rate, Switch Inc. is well-positioned to come out even stronger from the pandemic. Hence, I believe that this stock can be a solid pick for retail investors with above-average risk appetite and investment horizon of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.